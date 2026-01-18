محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية تُعيد توطين طائر الحبارى الآسيوي

قامت محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، كجزء من مهمتها في إعادة الحياة الفطرية للجزيرة العربية، بإعادة توطين طائر الحبارى الآسيوي في المحمية، بعد غياب دام أكثر من 35 عامًا عن المحمية، وذلك في إطار مساعيها لإعادة الحياة الفطرية في شبه الجزيرة العربية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار نهج مُجدّد قائم على أسس علمية للحفاظ على طائر لطالما شكّل جزءًا من الحياة الثقافية في شبه الجزيرة العربية على مدى آلاف السنين.

وجرى إطلاق 20 طائر حبارى آسيوي داخل محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية، في إطار التعاون المستمر بين المحمية، والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، ومؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للحفاظ على الحبارى؛ الذي يهدف إلى إنشاء مجموعات برية مستدامة من طيور الحبارى الآسيوية في المملكة.

وتنتشر أسراب الحبارى الآسيوي المهاجرة والمقيمة تاريخيًا في المنطقة الممتدة من مصر إلى الصين، واعتاد هذا النوع على التكاثر بأعداد كبيرة في المملكة، بينما كانت الطيور المهاجرة تقضي فصل الشتاء في أنحاء واسعة من شبه الجزيرة العربية، أما اليوم فيُصنّف الاتحاد الدولي لحفظ الطبيعة، الحبارى الآسيوي ضمن قائمة الأنواع المهددة بالانقراض في جميع أنحاء شبه الجزيرة العربية، مع استمرار انخفاض أعداده على الرغم من الجهود المبذولة للحفاظ عليه وإطلاق برامج التكاثر في الأسر على مدى عقود من الزمن، وتخلو المملكة اليوم من المجموعات البرية المقيمة، ولا تُشاهد الطيور المهاجرة في سمائها إلا نادرًا على طول حدودها الشمالية والشرقية.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للحفاظ على الحبارى أوليفييه كومبرو: «تمنح عملية إطلاق طائر الحبارى الآسيوي في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية فرصة لمؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للحفاظ على الحبارى بالتعاون مع الشركاء؛ لاختبار تقنيات استعادة الحياة الفطرية، وتوليد البيانات اللازمة لتوجيه إستراتيجيات الإطلاق المستقبلية في المملكة، حيث زُودت 10 طيور بأجهزة تتبع عبر الأقمار الصناعية؛ مما يوفر بيانات أساسية حول قدرة الطيور التي أعيد توطينها على الحياة في البرية، وأنماط حركتها، واستخدامها للموائل، والتهديدات التي تواجهها»، مشيرًا إلى أنه ستجري الاستفادة من هذه المعلومات في عمليات الإطلاق المستقبلية، ولزيادة أعداد الطيور على المدى الطويل في المملكة والمنطقة.

وتسهم الإدارة البحرية والبرية طويلة الأجل في المحمية في تنفيذ عمليات ترميم شاملة للموائل الطبيعية على مساحة تبلغ 24,500 كيلومتر مربع، فيما يعزّز برنامج مفتشي البيئة المتقدم، مدعومًا بالمشاركة المجتمعية الفاعلة، في توفير البيئة والحماية اللازمة لدعم جهود إعادة التوطين على نطاق واسع.
والصيد بالصقور في شبه الجزيرة العربية، الذي تُعد طيور الحبارى أبرز طرائده جزءٌ أساسي من مشهد الحياة الثقافية في المنطقة منذ آلاف السنين.

وأدرجت منظمة اليونسكو هذا التراث الإنساني الحي ضمن قائمتها للتراث الثقافي غير المادي في عام 2021، ولطالما تعايشت المجتمعات المحلية مع الدورات الموسمية في الطبيعة، بما يضمن القيام بالصيد في أوقات محددة فقط للحفاظ على استدامة هذا النوع من الطيور، ومع ذلك أدت الضغوط الناجمة عن فُقدان الموائل والصيد غير المستدام والصيد الجائر غير المنظم إلى انخفاض سريع في أعداد طيور الحبارى منذ منتصف القرن العشرين.

ولمعالجة هذه المشكلة، أنشأ الأمير سعود بن فيصل -رحمه الله-، أول مركز أبحاث متخصص بإكثار الحبارى في الطائف عام 1985، الذي أسهم بدور رائد في تطوير أساليب التكاثر الفعالة في الأسر.

وبالرغم من انتشار مراكز إكثار الحبارى التي تعمل في جميع أنحاء منطقة الخليج العربي، والعدد الكبير من الطيور التي يتم إنتاجها في الأسر، إلا أن إعادة إنشاء مجموعات برية مكتفية ذاتيًا أمر بعيد المنال، وتتمثل رسالة مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للحفاظ على الحبارى في العمل على مواجهة هذا التحدي البارز.

وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية أندرو زالوميس: «دفعت الأهمية الثقافية والتاريخية الكبيرة لنشاط الصيد بالصقور في شبه الجزيرة العربية وطيور الحبارى الآسيوية، إلى إجراء مجموعة من الأبحاث العلمية الدقيقة في إكثار الحبارى على مدى أكثر من 40 عامًا، ومع زيادة أعداد طيور الحبارى اليوم يتمثل التحدي الأكبر في الوصول إلى معدلات البقاء على قيد الحياة في البرية اللازمة لتأسيس مجموعات مستدامة، ومن خلال استثمارنا وتعاوننا مع مؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان لحماية الحبارى، نلتزم بإعادة توطين مجموعات قابلة للحياة من طيور الحبارى الآسيوية البرية داخل المحمية وفي جميع أنحاء المملكة».
وتُعدّ الحبارى الآسيوية النوع الثالث عشر الذي يُعاد توطينه في محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية ضمن برنامج إعادة الحياة الفطرية الهادف إلى إعادة 23 نوعًا من الكائنات المحلية إلى نطاق انتشارها التاريخي.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار الشراكة المستمرة بين المحمية والمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية ومؤسسة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للمحافظة على الحبارى، إلى جانب المحميات الملكية الأخرى، دعمًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء الرامية إلى تعزيز التنوع الحيوي، واستعادة النظم البيئية الصحراوية، وحماية 30% من أراضي المملكة وبحارها بحلول عام 2030.

يُذكر أن المحمية واحدة من ثماني محميات ملكية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وتمتد على مساحة 24,500 كم²، من الحرات البركانية إلى أعماق البحر الأحمر غربًا؛ لتربط بين نيوم ومشروع البحر الأحمر والعُلا، وتُعد موطنًا لمشروع وادي الديسة التابع لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة وأمالا التابعة لشركة البحر الأحمر العالمية.

وتضم المحمية 15 نظامًا بيئيًا مختلفًا، وتغطي 1% من المساحة البرية للمملكة، و1.8% من مساحتها البحرية، إلا أنها تُشكّل موطنًا لأكثر من 50% من الأنواع البيئية في المملكة؛ مما يجعلها واحدة من أغنى المناطق الطبيعية في الشرق الأوسط بالتنوع الحيوي.

وتخضع المحمية لإشراف مجلس المحميات الملكية برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- وهي جزءٌ من برامج المملكة للاستدامة البيئية، مثل: مبادرتا السعودية الخضراء، والشرق الأوسط الأخضر.