وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (1050) سلة غذائية للأسر الأكثر احتياجًا والنازحة في محلية كوستي بولاية النيل الأبيض في السودان، استفاد منها (1050) أسرة، ضمن مشروع دعم الأمن الغذائي في السودان للعام 2026م.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية المقدمة من المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة الشعب السوداني الشقيق جراء الأزمة الإنسانية