The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (1050) food baskets yesterday to the most needy and displaced families in the locality of Kosti in the White Nile State of Sudan, benefiting (1050) families, as part of the food security support project in Sudan for the year 2026.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people due to the humanitarian crisis.