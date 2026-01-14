افتتح وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، فعاليات المعرض الدولي المصاحب للنسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، بحضور عددٍ من الوزراء، وكبار المسؤولين، والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى شركات التعدين والصناعة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وبوصفه منصة عالمية استثنائية، يجمع المعرض تحت سقف واحد أكثر من 285 راعياً وعارضاً، يمثلون نخبة الشركات الرائدة في سلسلة القيمة لقطاع التعدين والمعادن، بدءاً من الاستكشاف والاستخراج وصولاً إلى المعالجة والتصنيع.

ويتميز المعرض هذا العام بحضور دولي لافت يتجسد في مشاركة أجنحة دولية رسمية لـ11 دولة رائدة في القطاع التعديني، تشمل أستراليا، وكندا، والمملكة المتحدة، وألمانيا، وفرنسا، والسويد، والنمسا، والبرازيل، ومصر، والمغرب، وباكستان.

ويقدم تجربة متكاملة للزوار والمستثمرين عبر أربع مناطق رئيسية صممت لتعكس مستقبل الصناعة وتنوعها، ويستعرض «المعرض الخارجي» أضخم الآلات والمعدات الثقيلة المستخدمة في العمليات التعدينية الكبرى، بينما خُصصت «المنطقة التقنية» لأحدث الابتكارات الرقمية وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تقود تحول القطاع، وتتكامل هذه المناطق مع «المعرض الداخلي» الذي يضم أجنحة لكبرى الشركات العالمية والمحلية، و«منطقة الاستكشاف» التي تسلط الضوء على الشركات الناشئة وشركات التنقيب الصغيرة، التي تؤدي دوراً مهماً في قيادة الاكتشافات المعدنية المستقبلية.

وأوضح المشرف العام على مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، علي المطيري، أن المعرض يعكس في نسخته الحالية المكانة التي باتت تحتلها الرياض كمركز عالمي للصناعات التعدينية، مشيراً إلى أن المعرض أصبح الوجهة المفضلة لعقد الشراكات الإستراتيجية، واستكشاف أحدث التقنيات التي تدعم الأهداف المشتركة لبناء قطاع تعدين مسؤول ومستدام.

يُذكر أن انطلاق المعرض تزامن مع عقد الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس، الذي يجمع وزراء ومسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من أكثر من 100 دولة حول العالم، إضافة إلى فعاليات «يوم التواصل المعرفي» الذي يوفر جلسات معمقة حول الجيولوجيا والتكنولوجيا والاستدامة.