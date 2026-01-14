افتتح وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، فعاليات المعرض الدولي المصاحب للنسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، بحضور عددٍ من الوزراء، وكبار المسؤولين، والرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبرى شركات التعدين والصناعة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وبوصفه منصة عالمية استثنائية، يجمع المعرض تحت سقف واحد أكثر من 285 راعياً وعارضاً، يمثلون نخبة الشركات الرائدة في سلسلة القيمة لقطاع التعدين والمعادن، بدءاً من الاستكشاف والاستخراج وصولاً إلى المعالجة والتصنيع.
ويتميز المعرض هذا العام بحضور دولي لافت يتجسد في مشاركة أجنحة دولية رسمية لـ11 دولة رائدة في القطاع التعديني، تشمل أستراليا، وكندا، والمملكة المتحدة، وألمانيا، وفرنسا، والسويد، والنمسا، والبرازيل، ومصر، والمغرب، وباكستان.
ويقدم تجربة متكاملة للزوار والمستثمرين عبر أربع مناطق رئيسية صممت لتعكس مستقبل الصناعة وتنوعها، ويستعرض «المعرض الخارجي» أضخم الآلات والمعدات الثقيلة المستخدمة في العمليات التعدينية الكبرى، بينما خُصصت «المنطقة التقنية» لأحدث الابتكارات الرقمية وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تقود تحول القطاع، وتتكامل هذه المناطق مع «المعرض الداخلي» الذي يضم أجنحة لكبرى الشركات العالمية والمحلية، و«منطقة الاستكشاف» التي تسلط الضوء على الشركات الناشئة وشركات التنقيب الصغيرة، التي تؤدي دوراً مهماً في قيادة الاكتشافات المعدنية المستقبلية.
وأوضح المشرف العام على مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، علي المطيري، أن المعرض يعكس في نسخته الحالية المكانة التي باتت تحتلها الرياض كمركز عالمي للصناعات التعدينية، مشيراً إلى أن المعرض أصبح الوجهة المفضلة لعقد الشراكات الإستراتيجية، واستكشاف أحدث التقنيات التي تدعم الأهداف المشتركة لبناء قطاع تعدين مسؤول ومستدام.
يُذكر أن انطلاق المعرض تزامن مع عقد الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس، الذي يجمع وزراء ومسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من أكثر من 100 دولة حول العالم، إضافة إلى فعاليات «يوم التواصل المعرفي» الذي يوفر جلسات معمقة حول الجيولوجيا والتكنولوجيا والاستدامة.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, inaugurated the international exhibition accompanying the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, in the presence of several ministers, senior officials, and CEOs of major mining and industrial companies from around the world.
As an exceptional global platform, the exhibition brings together more than 285 sponsors and exhibitors under one roof, representing the elite of leading companies in the value chain of the mining and minerals sector, from exploration and extraction to processing and manufacturing.
This year, the exhibition features a remarkable international presence, exemplified by the participation of official international pavilions from 11 leading countries in the mining sector, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan.
It offers a comprehensive experience for visitors and investors through four main areas designed to reflect the future and diversity of the industry. The "outdoor exhibition" showcases the largest machines and heavy equipment used in major mining operations, while the "technical area" is dedicated to the latest digital innovations and artificial intelligence solutions that are driving the sector's transformation. These areas integrate with the "indoor exhibition," which includes pavilions from major global and local companies, and the "exploration area," which highlights startups and small exploration companies that play a crucial role in leading future mineral discoveries.
The General Supervisor of the International Mining Conference, Ali Al-Mutairi, stated that the exhibition reflects the current status of Riyadh as a global center for mining industries, noting that the exhibition has become the preferred destination for establishing strategic partnerships and exploring the latest technologies that support the shared goals of building a responsible and sustainable mining sector.
It is worth mentioning that the launch of the exhibition coincided with the holding of the fifth international ministerial meeting, which gathers ministers and high-level officials from more than 100 countries around the world, in addition to the events of the "Knowledge Exchange Day," which provides in-depth sessions on geology, technology, and sustainability.