The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, inaugurated the international exhibition accompanying the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, in the presence of several ministers, senior officials, and CEOs of major mining and industrial companies from around the world.

As an exceptional global platform, the exhibition brings together more than 285 sponsors and exhibitors under one roof, representing the elite of leading companies in the value chain of the mining and minerals sector, from exploration and extraction to processing and manufacturing.

This year, the exhibition features a remarkable international presence, exemplified by the participation of official international pavilions from 11 leading countries in the mining sector, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan.

It offers a comprehensive experience for visitors and investors through four main areas designed to reflect the future and diversity of the industry. The "outdoor exhibition" showcases the largest machines and heavy equipment used in major mining operations, while the "technical area" is dedicated to the latest digital innovations and artificial intelligence solutions that are driving the sector's transformation. These areas integrate with the "indoor exhibition," which includes pavilions from major global and local companies, and the "exploration area," which highlights startups and small exploration companies that play a crucial role in leading future mineral discoveries.

The General Supervisor of the International Mining Conference, Ali Al-Mutairi, stated that the exhibition reflects the current status of Riyadh as a global center for mining industries, noting that the exhibition has become the preferred destination for establishing strategic partnerships and exploring the latest technologies that support the shared goals of building a responsible and sustainable mining sector.

It is worth mentioning that the launch of the exhibition coincided with the holding of the fifth international ministerial meeting, which gathers ministers and high-level officials from more than 100 countries around the world, in addition to the events of the "Knowledge Exchange Day," which provides in-depth sessions on geology, technology, and sustainability.