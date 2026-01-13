اجتماع الوزراء العرب المعنيين بشؤون الثروة المعدنية يشهد الإطلاق الرسمي للمكتبة الرقمية للدراسات التعدينية العربية

The tenth consultative meeting of Arab ministers concerned with mineral wealth, organized by the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom, was inaugurated today. This coincides with the International Mining Conference taking place in the capital, Riyadh, from January 13-15, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and with the participation of several Arab ministers, officials, and experts concerned with the mineral wealth sector from 19 Arab countries, in addition to a representative from the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The Director-General of the organization, Engineer Adel Saqr Al-Saqr, expressed his gratitude in his opening speech to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, for the steady support the wise leadership provides to the joint Arab action and for its ambitious vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Al-Saqr confirmed that the organization continues to implement its programs and activities in response to the kind directives of the ministers, highlighting that this meeting reviews a package of current and future technical initiatives aimed at maximizing the benefits from Arab mineral resources and enhancing integration in the related value chains.

The Director-General announced that the meeting will witness the official launch of the digital library for Arab mining studies, prepared by the organization in implementation of the recommendations of the previous meeting, to serve as a specialized knowledge reference that supports decision-makers and researchers, affirming the organization's commitment to continue implementing quality activities that meet the aspirations and ambitions of the member states.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Sector at the General Secretariat of the Arab League, Ambassador Mohammed Saleh Al-Ajiri, clarified that the consultative meetings regarding the mineral wealth sector have formed and continue to be a pivotal platform for guiding its development and enhancing cooperation among member states, noting the commitment of the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations from previous consultative meetings and translating them into tangible activities and developmental programs that contribute to supporting the Arab mining sector as a key pillar for economic development in Arab countries.

Ambassador Al-Ajiri expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organization's management in its commitment to implement its programs in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, and for the efforts made to enhance cooperation and partnership with Arab, regional, and international organizations and institutions.

He praised the organization's adoption of artificial intelligence technologies as part of its goals to enhance efficiency, competitiveness, and achieve sustainability, and its hosting and participation in numerous events in this context, as well as its integration of these technologies in the projects and initiatives it oversees, and in its operational methods, while continuing its activities in coordinating Arab positions in regional and international forums.

Enhancing Coordination Among Arab Countries

For his part, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Chair of the meeting, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khreef, valued the significant efforts made by the Arab Organization for Industrial Development and Mining and its vital role in enhancing coordination among Arab countries in the field of mineral wealth.

He particularly praised the launch and operation of the "Arab Platform for Future Minerals," considering it a pioneering step towards digitizing investment opportunities and showcasing the Arab geological potentials to the world with transparency and professionalism.

Al-Khreef affirmed that supporting this platform and providing it with updated data and information is not merely an operational task but a direct investment in a more prominent and influential Arab future.

He touched upon the Kingdom's experience in developing the mining sector, emphasizing that it reflects the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has made mining a third pillar of the national industry. Over the past years, the Kingdom has worked on developing the sector's environment comprehensively, through legislation, organization, empowerment, and investment in data and knowledge infrastructure.

He clarified that today, the Kingdom has moved beyond the stage of building frameworks and has confidently entered the stage of empowerment, expansion, and maximizing impact, as investments in geological survey programs and re-evaluations have raised the estimated value of mineral wealth to about 9.37 trillion riyals.

The agenda of the meeting reviewed the most important achievements of the organization in the mineral wealth sector, which included the mining guideline system for Arab countries, the study on "Rehabilitation of Old Mines and Quarries for Sustainable Development," the Arab Platform for Future Minerals (APFM), the roadmap for energy transition minerals in the Arab region, in addition to the Arab initiative for artificial intelligence in the mineral wealth sector, the unified glossary of mining terms, and the digital library for Arab mining studies.