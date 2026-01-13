اجتماع الوزراء العرب المعنيين بشؤون الثروة المعدنية يشهد الإطلاق الرسمي للمكتبة الرقمية للدراسات التعدينية العربية

افتُتحت اليوم أعمال الاجتماع التشاوري العاشر للوزراء العرب المعنيين بشؤون الثروة المعدنية الذي تعقده المنظمة العربية للتنمية الصناعية والتقييس والتعدين بالتعاون مع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بالمملكة، تزامناً مع انعقاد فعاليات مؤتمر التعدين الدولي الذي تحتضنه العاصمة الرياض خلال الفترة 13-15 يناير الجاري تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وبمشاركة عدد من الوزراء العرب والمسؤولين والخبراء المعنيين بقطاع الثروة المعدنية في 19 دولة عربية، إضافة إلى ممثل الأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية.

ورفع المدير العام للمنظمة المهندس عادل صقر الصقر، في كلمته الافتتاحية، الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعم ثابت لمسيرة العمل العربي المشترك، وما تحمله من رؤية طموحة لمستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً واستدامة.

وأكد الصقر أن المنظمة تواصل تنفيذ برامجها وأنشطتها، استجابةً للتوجيهات الكريمة للوزراء، مبرزاً أن هذا الاجتماع يستعرض حزمة من المبادرات الفنية، الحالية والمستقبلية، الهادفة إلى تعظيم الاستفادة من الموارد المعدنية العربية، وتعزيز التكامل في سلاسل القيمة المرتبطة بها.

وأعلن المدير العام أن الاجتماع يشهد الإطلاق الرسمي للمكتبة الرقمية للدراسات التعدينية العربية، التي أعدّتها المنظمة تنفيذاً لتوصيات الاجتماع السابق، لتكون مرجعاً معرفياً متخصصاً يدعم صُنّاع القرار والباحثين، مؤكداً التزام المنظمة بمواصلة تنفيذ أنشطة نوعية تُلبي تطلعات وطموحات الدول الأعضاء.

من جانبه أوضح الأمين العام المساعد رئيس قطاع الشؤون الإدارية والمالية بالأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية السفير محمد صالح العجيري، أن الاجتماعات التشاورية حول شؤون قطاع الثروة المعدنية شكلت ولا تزال منصة محورية لتوجيه مسار تطويره وتعزيز التعاون بين الدول الأعضاء، منوهاً بالتزام المنظمة العربية للتنمية الصناعية والتقييس والتعدين بمتابعة تنفيذ توصيات الاجتماعات التشاورية السابقة وترجمتها إلى أنشطة واقعية وبرامج تطويرية تسهم في دعم منظومة قطاع التعدين العربي بصفته من الركائز الرئيسية للتنمية الاقتصادية في الدول العربية.

وأعرب السفير العجيري عن تقديره لجهود الإدارة العامة للمنظمة لحرصها على تنفيذ برامجها بما يواكب أهداف التنمية المستدامة 2030، وعلى الجهود المبذولة في إطار تعزيز التعاون والشراكة مع المنظمات والمؤسسات العربية والإقليمية والدولية.

وأشاد بتبنّي المنظمة تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن أهدافها لتعزيز الكفاءة والقدرة التنافسية وتحقيق الاستدامة، وعقدها ومشاركتها في العديد من الفعاليات في هذا الإطار، وقيامها بدمج تطبيقات هذه التقنية في المشاريع والمبادرات التي تشرف عليها، وفي أساليب عملها، ومواصلة المنظمة لنشاطها في مجال تنسيق المواقف العربية بالمحافل الإقليمية والدولية.

تعزيز التنسيق بين الدول العربية

بدوره ثمّن وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، رئيس الاجتماع بندر بن إبراهيم الخريف، الجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها المنظمة العربية للتنمية الصناعية والتقييس والتعدين ودورها الحيوي في تعزيز التنسيق بين الدول العربية في مجال الثروة المعدنية.

وأشاد بشكل خاص بإطلاق وتشغيل «المنصة العربية لمعادن المستقبل»، عاداً إياها خطوة رائدة نحو رقمنة الفرص الاستثمارية وإبراز الإمكانات الجيولوجية العربية للعالم بكل شفافية واحترافية.

وأكد الخريف أن دعم هذه المنصة وتزويدها بالبيانات والمعلومات المحدثة ليس عملاً إجرائياً بل استثمار مباشر في مستقبل عربي أكثر حضوراً وتأثيراً.

وتطرق إلى عرض تجربة المملكة في تطوير قطاع التعدين، مؤكداً أنه انعكاس لرؤية المملكة 2030 التي جعلت التعدين ركيزةً ثالثةً للصناعة الوطنية، إذ عملت المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية على تطوير بيئة القطاع بمنهج شامل، تشريعاً وتنظيماً وتمكيناً واستثماراً في البيانات والبنية التحتية للمعرفة.

وأوضح أن المملكة اليوم، تجاوزت مرحلة بناء الأطر، وانطلقت بثقة إلى مرحلة التمكين والتوسع وتعظيم الأثر، إذ أسهمت الاستثمارات في برامج المسح الجيولوجي وإعادة التقييم في رفع القيمة التقديرية للثروات المعدنية لتصل إلى نحو 9.37 تريليون ريال.

واستعرض جدول أعمال الاجتماع استعرض أهم إنجازات المنظمة في قطاع الثروة المعدنية الذي تضمن النظام الاسترشادي التعديني للدول العربية، ودراسة «إعادة تأهيل المناجم والمحاجر القديمة لتحقيق تنمية مستدامة»، والمنصة العربية لمعادن المستقبل APFM، وخارطة الطريق الاسترشادية لمعادن الانتقال الطاقي بالمنطقة العربية، إضافة إلى المبادرة العربية للذكاء الاصطناعي في قطاع الثروة المعدنية والمعجم الموحد لمصطلحات التعدين، والمكتبة الرقمية للدراسات التعدينية العربية.