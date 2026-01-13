تستضيف المملكة مبادرة BRIDGE ضمن أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي 2026، الذي يُعقد في مدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 13 إلى 15 يناير 2026، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود - حفظه الله- وبتنظيم من وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، وبمشاركة واسعة من الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص والجهات ذات العلاقة بقطاع التعدين والمعادن.

وتُنفَّذ مبادرة BRIDGE تحت مظلة برنامج تطوير الصناعة الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية (ندلب)، وبالشراكة مع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، في إطار الجهود الرامية إلى دعم الابتكار في تقنيات التعدين وتعزيز جاذبية المملكة لاستقطاب الشركات الناشئة العالمية المتخصصة في التقنيات المتقدمة.

تمكين الشركات الناشئة الدولية

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تمكين الشركات الناشئة الدولية في مجال تقنيات التعدين من استكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية والتجارية في منظومة قطاع التعدين والمعادن في المملكة، من خلال برنامج متكامل يشمل تطوير الشراكات، والمشاركة في الفعاليات المتخصصة، ومسارات مخصصة لدعم التوسع والنمو داخل السوق السعودي، بما يسهم في نقل المعرفة، وتوطين التقنيات، وتعزيز التعاون مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.

وتستقطب مبادرة BRIDGE مشاركة 15 شركة ناشئة دولية في التقنيات الابتكارية في قطاع التعدين، يمثلها 28 من المؤسسين والرؤساء التنفيذيين وكبار القيادات التنفيذية، ضمن برنامج مكثف يُنفّذ في مدينة الرياض، ويركّز على بناء الشراكات الإستراتيجية وتحفيز فرص الاستثمار ودعم التوسع التجاري في منظومة التعدين والاستثمار بالمملكة.

وتتضمن أعمال المبادرة تنظيم منطقة التقنيات الابتكارية خلال الفترة من 13 إلى 15 يناير 2026، بالتزامن مع انعقاد مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، إضافة إلى عقد مجلس مستثمري تقنيات التعدين (Mining Tech Investors Majlis) بدعوات خاصة في 17 يناير 2026، وتنظيم يوم الفرص الاستثمارية لأعمال التعدين في المملكة في 18 يناير 2026، الذي يشمل لقاءات منظمة واجتماعات مُعدّة مسبقًا لتعزيز التعاون بين الشركات الناشئة والجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص.

وتُسلّط المبادرة الضوء على الابتكار في 4 محاور إستراتيجية رئيسية تشمل المسح والاستكشاف، والأمن والسلامة، والاستدامة والاقتصاد الدائري، والخدمات اللوجستية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات مؤتمر التعدين الدولي في مناقشة مستقبل قطاع التعدين والمعادن، وتعزيز الاستثمارات، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة لاعبًا فاعلًا في الجهود العالمية ذات الصلة بمستقبل المعادن، وبما يتماشى مع رؤية المملكة 2030.