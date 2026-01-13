The Kingdom hosts the BRIDGE initiative as part of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference 2026, which will be held in Riyadh from January 13 to 15, 2026, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God preserve him - and organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, with wide participation from government entities, the private sector, and stakeholders in the mining and minerals sector.

The BRIDGE initiative is implemented under the umbrella of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NADLP), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as part of efforts aimed at supporting innovation in mining technologies and enhancing the Kingdom's attractiveness to attract global startups specializing in advanced technologies.

Empowering International Startups

The initiative aims to empower international startups in mining technologies to explore investment and commercial opportunities within the mining and minerals sector in the Kingdom, through a comprehensive program that includes developing partnerships, participating in specialized events, and dedicated pathways to support expansion and growth within the Saudi market, contributing to knowledge transfer, localizing technologies, and enhancing cooperation with government entities and the private sector.

The BRIDGE initiative attracts the participation of 15 international startups in innovative technologies in the mining sector, represented by 28 founders, CEOs, and senior executives, within an intensive program implemented in Riyadh, focusing on building strategic partnerships, stimulating investment opportunities, and supporting commercial expansion in the mining and investment ecosystem in the Kingdom.

The initiative includes organizing an area for innovative technologies from January 13 to 15, 2026, coinciding with the International Mining Conference, in addition to holding a Mining Tech Investors Majlis by special invitation on January 17, 2026, and organizing an Investment Opportunities Day for mining activities in the Kingdom on January 18, 2026, which includes organized meetings and pre-arranged sessions to enhance cooperation between startups and government entities and the private sector.

The initiative highlights innovation in four main strategic axes, including surveying and exploration, security and safety, sustainability and the circular economy, and logistics, aligning with the objectives of the International Mining Conference in discussing the future of the mining and minerals sector, enhancing investments, and establishing the Kingdom's position as an active player in global efforts related to the future of minerals, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.