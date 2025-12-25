The Saudi Space Agency announced the results of 11 research papers, including 9 national papers and 2 international papers, resulting from scientific experiments conducted as part of the historic Saudi space mission SSA-HSF1, launched in 2023. This mission included a total of 19 pioneering scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, carried out by Saudi astronauts in three main areas: biomedical, human health, and science and technology. Among these were experiments in partnership with local and international research entities, while scientific teams continue to study and analyze the remaining results in preparation for their later announcement.

A Pivotal Mission

The Saudi mission to space "SSA-HSF1" marked a pivotal point in the Kingdom's scientific journey, as it provided a microgravity environment aboard the International Space Station, creating a unique laboratory that accelerated the emergence of results and enhanced the quality of scientific discoveries. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in supporting scientific research, innovation, and technology localization.

The results in the field of biomedical science revealed the success of a biomarker measurement experiment through blood to determine indicators related to human health in space, the production of a special nanomaterial with higher quality and precision than that developed on Earth as part of an experiment using nanotechnology for tissue engineering in collaboration with international research entities using modern techniques, in addition to conducting the first gene transfer operation for stem cells in space in collaboration with global research centers, and demonstrating the feasibility of using simple and low-cost laboratory tools to conduct advanced medical research in space, paving the way for the development of innovative preventive protocols and the invention of treatments for neurological and immune diseases.

In the field of science and technology, the cloud seeding experiment in a microgravity environment, conducted using innovative technology for the first time, demonstrated the efficiency of the interaction between water vapor and silver iodide. The experiment contributed to providing new data to understand the effect of gravity on the mechanism of water vapor condensation, laying scientific foundations for the development of advanced cloud seeding technologies that support water security, while providing climate solutions applicable on Earth and future colonies on the Moon and Mars.

6 Health Experiments

As for the human health aspect, the results included 6 experiments that provided the latest information on the effects of short-term space flights on the human brain, represented in measuring intracranial pressure through pupil response and observing significant changes during the flight, measuring the diameter of the optic nerve sheath and noting its increase, indicating elevated intracranial pressure, studying cerebral perfusion to determine the effects of cognitive tasks in microgravity, and conducting an experiment on the impact of the space environment on telomere length in collaboration with international partners, to reveal changes associated with cell aging, contributing to a better understanding of early aging.

The mission also included measuring the electrical activity of the brain and verifying its safety during the space flight, in addition to verifying the effectiveness of new devices being used in space for the first time. These experiments provide precise scientific data that contribute to the development of means for early detection of neurological diseases and enhance scientific understanding of "spaceflight-associated optic neuropathy," which represents one of the health challenges in long-term space missions, especially when planning exploratory missions to the Moon and beyond.

Pioneering in Space Research

The acting CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, stated that the announcement of these results represents an important step in the Kingdom's journey towards leadership in space research, reflecting its commitment to leading advanced research efforts that serve humanity and enhance international partnerships in the fields of science and technology. He emphasized that the Saudi Space Agency is moving forward in empowering national competencies, expanding scientific cooperation, and transforming research results into practical applications that yield direct benefits on Earth and in space.

The agency confirmed that work is ongoing to complete the study and analysis of the results of other experiments conducted during the mission in preparation for their announcement in local and international scientific circles, noting that this scientific progress enhances the Kingdom's position as a regional and global center in the fields of science and technology, and as an active participant in space exploration and the creation of its prosperous and sustainable future.