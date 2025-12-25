أعلنت وكالة الفضاء السعودية نتائج 11 ورقة بحثية، منها 9 أوراق وطنية، وورقتان دوليتان، نتجت عن تجارب علمية تم تنفيذها ضمن المهمة التاريخية السعودية نحو الفضاء SSA-HSF1، التي أطلقت في 2023 وشملت في مجملها 19 تجربة علمية رائدة على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية نفذها رواد الفضاء السعوديون في 3 مسارات رئيسة هي الطبية الحيوية وصحة الإنسان والعلوم والتقنية، ومن بينها تجارب بالشراكة مع جهات بحثية محلية و دولية، فيما تواصل الفرق العلمية دراسة وتحليل النتائج المتبقية تمهيداً للإعلان عنها لاحقاً.
محطة فارقة
وشكلت مهمة السعودية نحو الفضاء «SSA-HSF1» محطة فارقة في مسيرة المملكة العلمية، إذ وفرت بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية مختبراً فريداً أتاح تسريع ظهور النتائج ورفع جودة الاكتشافات العلمية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم البحث العلمي والابتكار وتوطين التقنية.
وكشفت النتائج في مجال الطب الحيوي نجاح تجربة قياس المؤشرات الحيوية عن طريق الدم في تحديد مؤشرات تابعة لمسار صحة الإنسان في الفضاء، وتصنيع مادة نانوية خاصة بجودة ودقة أعلى من تلك المطورة على الأرض ضمن تجربة استعمال تقنية النانو لبناء الأنسجة بالتعاون مع جهات بحثية دولية باستخدام تقنية حديثة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ أول عملية نقل جيني للخلايا الجذعية في الفضاء بالتعاون مع مراكز بحثية عالمية، وإثبات إمكانية استخدام أدوات مخبرية بسيطة ومنخفضة التكلفة لإجراء أبحاث طبية متقدمة في الفضاء وهو ما يمهد بدوره لتطوير بروتوكولات وقائية مبتكرة وابتكار علاجات للأمراض العصبية والمناعية.
وفي مسار العلوم والتقنية، أثبتت تجربة الاستمطار في بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى، التي جرى تنفيذها باستخدام تقنية مبتكرة لأول مرة كفاءة تفاعل بخار الماء مع يوديد الفضة، وأسهمت التجربة في توفير بيانات جديدة لفهم تأثير الجاذبية على آلية تكثف بخار الماء، ووضع أسس علمية لتطوير تقنيات استمطار متقدمة تدعم الأمن المائي، مع تقديم حلول مناخية قابلة للتطبيق على الأرض والمستعمرات المستقبلية على القمر والمريخ.
6تجارب صحية
أما فيما يختص بمسار صحة الإنسان، فقد شملت النتائج 6 تجارب قدمت أحدث المعلومات حول تأثير الرحلات الفضائية القصيرة المدى على الدماغ البشري تمثلت في قياس الضغط داخل الجمجمة من خلال استجابة حدقة العين ورصد تغيرات ملحوظة أثناء الرحلة، وقياس قطر غلاف العصب البصري ورصد زيادته بما يشير إلى ارتفاع الضغط داخل الجمجمة، ودراسة الإرواء الدماغي لتحديد تأثير المهمات الإدراكية في الجاذبية الصغرى، وتنفيذ تجربة تأثير بيئة الفضاء على طول التيلومير بالتعاون مع شركاء دوليين، للكشف عن تغيرات مرتبطة بعمر الخلايا، بما يسهم في تعزيز فهم الشيخوخة المبكرة.
كما شملت المهمة قياس النشاط الكهربائي للدماغ والتحقق من سلامته أثناء الرحلة الفضائية، إضافة إلى التحقق من فعالية أجهزة جديدة يتم استخدامها في الفضاء لأول مرة، وتوفر هذه التجارب معطيات علمية دقيقة تسهم في تطوير وسائل للكشف المبكر عن الأمراض العصبية، وتعزز الفهم العلمي لـ«متلازمة الأعصاب البصرية المرتبطة بالرحلات الفضائية»، التي تمثل أحد التحديات الصحية في المهمات الفضائية طويلة المدى، خصوصاً عند التخطيط لمهمات استكشافية إلى القمر وما بعده.
ريادة في أبحاث الفضاء
و أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي المكلفلوكالة الفضاء السعودية الدكتور محمد بن سعود التميمي أن إعلان هذه النتائج يمثل خطوة مهمة في مسيرة المملكة نحو الريادة في مجال أبحاث الفضاء، ويعكس التزامها بقيادة جهود بحثية متقدمة تسهم في خدمة البشرية وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية في مجالات العلوم والتقنية، مؤكداً أن وكالة الفضاء السعودية ماضية في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتوسيع نطاق التعاون العلمي وتحويل نتائج الأبحاث إلى تطبيقات عملية تحقق فوائد مباشرة على الأرض وفي الفضاء.
وأكدت الوكالة أن العمل متواصل لاستكمال دراسة وتحليل نتائج التجارب الأخرى التي نفذت خلال المهمة تمهيداً للإعلان عنها في الأوساط العلمية المحلية والدولية، مشيرة إلى أن هذا التقدم العلمي يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي وعالمي في مجالات العلوم والتقنية، ومشارك فاعل في استكشاف الفضاء وصناعة مستقبله المزدهر والمستدام.
The Saudi Space Agency announced the results of 11 research papers, including 9 national papers and 2 international papers, resulting from scientific experiments conducted as part of the historic Saudi space mission SSA-HSF1, launched in 2023. This mission included a total of 19 pioneering scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, carried out by Saudi astronauts in three main areas: biomedical, human health, and science and technology. Among these were experiments in partnership with local and international research entities, while scientific teams continue to study and analyze the remaining results in preparation for their later announcement.
A Pivotal Mission
The Saudi mission to space "SSA-HSF1" marked a pivotal point in the Kingdom's scientific journey, as it provided a microgravity environment aboard the International Space Station, creating a unique laboratory that accelerated the emergence of results and enhanced the quality of scientific discoveries. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in supporting scientific research, innovation, and technology localization.
The results in the field of biomedical science revealed the success of a biomarker measurement experiment through blood to determine indicators related to human health in space, the production of a special nanomaterial with higher quality and precision than that developed on Earth as part of an experiment using nanotechnology for tissue engineering in collaboration with international research entities using modern techniques, in addition to conducting the first gene transfer operation for stem cells in space in collaboration with global research centers, and demonstrating the feasibility of using simple and low-cost laboratory tools to conduct advanced medical research in space, paving the way for the development of innovative preventive protocols and the invention of treatments for neurological and immune diseases.
In the field of science and technology, the cloud seeding experiment in a microgravity environment, conducted using innovative technology for the first time, demonstrated the efficiency of the interaction between water vapor and silver iodide. The experiment contributed to providing new data to understand the effect of gravity on the mechanism of water vapor condensation, laying scientific foundations for the development of advanced cloud seeding technologies that support water security, while providing climate solutions applicable on Earth and future colonies on the Moon and Mars.
6 Health Experiments
As for the human health aspect, the results included 6 experiments that provided the latest information on the effects of short-term space flights on the human brain, represented in measuring intracranial pressure through pupil response and observing significant changes during the flight, measuring the diameter of the optic nerve sheath and noting its increase, indicating elevated intracranial pressure, studying cerebral perfusion to determine the effects of cognitive tasks in microgravity, and conducting an experiment on the impact of the space environment on telomere length in collaboration with international partners, to reveal changes associated with cell aging, contributing to a better understanding of early aging.
The mission also included measuring the electrical activity of the brain and verifying its safety during the space flight, in addition to verifying the effectiveness of new devices being used in space for the first time. These experiments provide precise scientific data that contribute to the development of means for early detection of neurological diseases and enhance scientific understanding of "spaceflight-associated optic neuropathy," which represents one of the health challenges in long-term space missions, especially when planning exploratory missions to the Moon and beyond.
Pioneering in Space Research
The acting CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, stated that the announcement of these results represents an important step in the Kingdom's journey towards leadership in space research, reflecting its commitment to leading advanced research efforts that serve humanity and enhance international partnerships in the fields of science and technology. He emphasized that the Saudi Space Agency is moving forward in empowering national competencies, expanding scientific cooperation, and transforming research results into practical applications that yield direct benefits on Earth and in space.
The agency confirmed that work is ongoing to complete the study and analysis of the results of other experiments conducted during the mission in preparation for their announcement in local and international scientific circles, noting that this scientific progress enhances the Kingdom's position as a regional and global center in the fields of science and technology, and as an active participant in space exploration and the creation of its prosperous and sustainable future.