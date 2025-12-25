أعلنت وكالة الفضاء السعودية نتائج 11 ورقة بحثية، منها 9 أوراق وطنية، وورقتان دوليتان، نتجت عن تجارب علمية تم تنفيذها ضمن المهمة التاريخية السعودية نحو الفضاء SSA-HSF1، التي أطلقت في 2023 وشملت في مجملها 19 تجربة علمية رائدة على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية نفذها رواد الفضاء السعوديون في 3 مسارات رئيسة هي الطبية الحيوية وصحة الإنسان والعلوم والتقنية، ومن بينها تجارب بالشراكة مع جهات بحثية محلية و دولية، فيما تواصل الفرق العلمية دراسة وتحليل النتائج المتبقية تمهيداً للإعلان عنها لاحقاً.

محطة فارقة

وشكلت مهمة السعودية نحو الفضاء «SSA-HSF1» محطة فارقة في مسيرة المملكة العلمية، إذ وفرت بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية مختبراً فريداً أتاح تسريع ظهور النتائج ورفع جودة الاكتشافات العلمية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم البحث العلمي والابتكار وتوطين التقنية.

وكشفت النتائج في مجال الطب الحيوي نجاح تجربة قياس المؤشرات الحيوية عن طريق الدم في تحديد مؤشرات تابعة لمسار صحة الإنسان في الفضاء، وتصنيع مادة نانوية خاصة بجودة ودقة أعلى من تلك المطورة على الأرض ضمن تجربة استعمال تقنية النانو لبناء الأنسجة بالتعاون مع جهات بحثية دولية باستخدام تقنية حديثة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ أول عملية نقل جيني للخلايا الجذعية في الفضاء بالتعاون مع مراكز بحثية عالمية، وإثبات إمكانية استخدام أدوات مخبرية بسيطة ومنخفضة التكلفة لإجراء أبحاث طبية متقدمة في الفضاء وهو ما يمهد بدوره لتطوير بروتوكولات وقائية مبتكرة وابتكار علاجات للأمراض العصبية والمناعية.

وفي مسار العلوم والتقنية، أثبتت تجربة الاستمطار في بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى، التي جرى تنفيذها باستخدام تقنية مبتكرة لأول مرة كفاءة تفاعل بخار الماء مع يوديد الفضة، وأسهمت التجربة في توفير بيانات جديدة لفهم تأثير الجاذبية على آلية تكثف بخار الماء، ووضع أسس علمية لتطوير تقنيات استمطار متقدمة تدعم الأمن المائي، مع تقديم حلول مناخية قابلة للتطبيق على الأرض والمستعمرات المستقبلية على القمر والمريخ.

6تجارب صحية

أما فيما يختص بمسار صحة الإنسان، فقد شملت النتائج 6 تجارب قدمت أحدث المعلومات حول تأثير الرحلات الفضائية القصيرة المدى على الدماغ البشري تمثلت في قياس الضغط داخل الجمجمة من خلال استجابة حدقة العين ورصد تغيرات ملحوظة أثناء الرحلة، وقياس قطر غلاف العصب البصري ورصد زيادته بما يشير إلى ارتفاع الضغط داخل الجمجمة، ودراسة الإرواء الدماغي لتحديد تأثير المهمات الإدراكية في الجاذبية الصغرى، وتنفيذ تجربة تأثير بيئة الفضاء على طول التيلومير بالتعاون مع شركاء دوليين، للكشف عن تغيرات مرتبطة بعمر الخلايا، بما يسهم في تعزيز فهم الشيخوخة المبكرة.

كما شملت المهمة قياس النشاط الكهربائي للدماغ والتحقق من سلامته أثناء الرحلة الفضائية، إضافة إلى التحقق من فعالية أجهزة جديدة يتم استخدامها في الفضاء لأول مرة، وتوفر هذه التجارب معطيات علمية دقيقة تسهم في تطوير وسائل للكشف المبكر عن الأمراض العصبية، وتعزز الفهم العلمي لـ«متلازمة الأعصاب البصرية المرتبطة بالرحلات الفضائية»، التي تمثل أحد التحديات الصحية في المهمات الفضائية طويلة المدى، خصوصاً عند التخطيط لمهمات استكشافية إلى القمر وما بعده.

ريادة في أبحاث الفضاء

و أوضح الرئيس التنفيذي المكلفلوكالة الفضاء السعودية الدكتور محمد بن سعود التميمي أن إعلان هذه النتائج يمثل خطوة مهمة في مسيرة المملكة نحو الريادة في مجال أبحاث الفضاء، ويعكس التزامها بقيادة جهود بحثية متقدمة تسهم في خدمة البشرية وتعزيز الشراكات الدولية في مجالات العلوم والتقنية، مؤكداً أن وكالة الفضاء السعودية ماضية في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتوسيع نطاق التعاون العلمي وتحويل نتائج الأبحاث إلى تطبيقات عملية تحقق فوائد مباشرة على الأرض وفي الفضاء.

وأكدت الوكالة أن العمل متواصل لاستكمال دراسة وتحليل نتائج التجارب الأخرى التي نفذت خلال المهمة تمهيداً للإعلان عنها في الأوساط العلمية المحلية والدولية، مشيرة إلى أن هذا التقدم العلمي يعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي وعالمي في مجالات العلوم والتقنية، ومشارك فاعل في استكشاف الفضاء وصناعة مستقبله المزدهر والمستدام.