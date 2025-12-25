باشرت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة حائل بلاغًا يفيد بسقوط أحد المواطنين داخل فوهة بركان الهتيمة بالقرب من قرية طابة، في موقع وعر يتعذر الوصول إليه عبر الآليات الأرضية. وعلى الفور جرى تفعيل بروتوكولات الاستجابة للحالات النوعية، وتوجيه الإسعاف الجوي إلى الموقع، بالتزامن مع تمركز الفرق الإسعافية الأرضية في أقرب نقطة آمنة.

الإسعاف الجوي في موقع الإنقاذ.

وأوضحت الهيئة أنه عند وصول طائرة الإسعاف الجوي تبيّن أن المصاب عالق داخل فوهة البركان في موقع شديد الوعورة، ولا يمكن الوصول إليه أو إخراجه باستخدام سيارات الإسعاف أو معدات الإنقاذ التقليدية، ما استدعى تنفيذ تدخل جوي مباشر عالي الدقة.

وتمكن قائد طائرة الإسعاف الجوي، بمهارة احترافية، من تنفيذ هبوط دقيق داخل فوهة البركان وإنزال الفرق الإسعافية المختصة، التي باشرت الحالة ميدانيًا وقدّمت الإسعافات اللازمة، قبل العمل على إخراج المصاب بنجاح من الموقع الخطِر.

وجرى نقل المصاب عبر الإسعاف الجوي إلى مستشفى الملك خالد لاستكمال تلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، حيث وُصفت حالته بالخطرة.

وشددت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي على أهمية توخي الحيطة والحذر عند ارتياد المناطق البرية والوعرة، والالتزام بإجراءات السلامة، مؤكدة جاهزية فرقها للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والنوعية في مختلف البيئات، بما يسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح مهما بلغت صعوبة الموقع.