The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Hail region responded to a report indicating that a citizen had fallen into the crater of the Al-Hatima volcano near the village of Taba, in a rugged location that is inaccessible by ground vehicles. Immediately, protocols for responding to specialized cases were activated, and air ambulance services were directed to the site, while ground ambulance teams were positioned at the nearest safe point.

The authority clarified that upon the arrival of the air ambulance, it became evident that the injured person was trapped inside the volcano's crater in a very difficult terrain, making it impossible to reach or extract him using ambulances or traditional rescue equipment, which necessitated a high-precision direct aerial intervention.

The pilot of the air ambulance skillfully executed a precise landing inside the volcano's crater and deployed the specialized rescue teams, who began attending to the case on-site and provided the necessary first aid before successfully extracting the injured person from the hazardous location.

The injured person was transported via air ambulance to King Khalid Hospital to continue receiving the necessary medical care, where his condition was described as critical.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority emphasized the importance of exercising caution and care when visiting rugged and remote areas, and adhering to safety procedures, confirming the readiness of its teams to handle emergency and specialized cases in various environments, contributing to saving lives regardless of the difficulty of the location.