باشرت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بمنطقة حائل بلاغًا يفيد بسقوط أحد المواطنين داخل فوهة بركان الهتيمة بالقرب من قرية طابة، في موقع وعر يتعذر الوصول إليه عبر الآليات الأرضية. وعلى الفور جرى تفعيل بروتوكولات الاستجابة للحالات النوعية، وتوجيه الإسعاف الجوي إلى الموقع، بالتزامن مع تمركز الفرق الإسعافية الأرضية في أقرب نقطة آمنة.
الإسعاف الجوي في موقع الإنقاذ.
وأوضحت الهيئة أنه عند وصول طائرة الإسعاف الجوي تبيّن أن المصاب عالق داخل فوهة البركان في موقع شديد الوعورة، ولا يمكن الوصول إليه أو إخراجه باستخدام سيارات الإسعاف أو معدات الإنقاذ التقليدية، ما استدعى تنفيذ تدخل جوي مباشر عالي الدقة.
وتمكن قائد طائرة الإسعاف الجوي، بمهارة احترافية، من تنفيذ هبوط دقيق داخل فوهة البركان وإنزال الفرق الإسعافية المختصة، التي باشرت الحالة ميدانيًا وقدّمت الإسعافات اللازمة، قبل العمل على إخراج المصاب بنجاح من الموقع الخطِر.
وجرى نقل المصاب عبر الإسعاف الجوي إلى مستشفى الملك خالد لاستكمال تلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، حيث وُصفت حالته بالخطرة.
وشددت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي على أهمية توخي الحيطة والحذر عند ارتياد المناطق البرية والوعرة، والالتزام بإجراءات السلامة، مؤكدة جاهزية فرقها للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والنوعية في مختلف البيئات، بما يسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح مهما بلغت صعوبة الموقع.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the Hail region responded to a report indicating that a citizen had fallen into the crater of the Al-Hatima volcano near the village of Taba, in a rugged location that is inaccessible by ground vehicles. Immediately, protocols for responding to specialized cases were activated, and air ambulance services were directed to the site, while ground ambulance teams were positioned at the nearest safe point.
The authority clarified that upon the arrival of the air ambulance, it became evident that the injured person was trapped inside the volcano's crater in a very difficult terrain, making it impossible to reach or extract him using ambulances or traditional rescue equipment, which necessitated a high-precision direct aerial intervention.
The pilot of the air ambulance skillfully executed a precise landing inside the volcano's crater and deployed the specialized rescue teams, who began attending to the case on-site and provided the necessary first aid before successfully extracting the injured person from the hazardous location.
The injured person was transported via air ambulance to King Khalid Hospital to continue receiving the necessary medical care, where his condition was described as critical.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority emphasized the importance of exercising caution and care when visiting rugged and remote areas, and adhering to safety procedures, confirming the readiness of its teams to handle emergency and specialized cases in various environments, contributing to saving lives regardless of the difficulty of the location.