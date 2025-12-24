Lieutenant Nayef bin Gharib Hassan Al-Jarwan is receiving congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of his appointment as the Director of Traffic for the Governorate of Muhayil Asir.

Al-Jarwan is considered one of the distinguished competencies during his work, having served as the Director of the Traffic Division in Asir, and then as the Director of the Traffic Division for the Governorate of Muhayil Asir.