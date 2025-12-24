يتلقى المقدم نايف بن غريب حسن آل جروان التهاني والتبريكات بمناسبة تعيينه مديراً لمرور محافظة محايل عسير.

ويعتبر آل جروان من الكفاءات المتميزة خلال عمله، إذ عمل مديراً لشعبة السير بمرور عسير، ثم مديراً لشعبة مرور محافظة محايل عسير.