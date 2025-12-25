ينفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي للجراحة العامة في المستشفى الأهلي العربي بقطاع غزة، المقام خلال الفترة من 5 وحتى 31 ديسمبر 2025م.

وقد أجرى الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز منذ بدء الحملة حتى الآن 150 عملية جراحية تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد، فيما استفاد من الفحوصات وقسم العيادات 300 شخص.

ويأتي المشروع امتداداً للمشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة مختلف الدول المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.