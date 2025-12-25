ينفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي للجراحة العامة في المستشفى الأهلي العربي بقطاع غزة، المقام خلال الفترة من 5 وحتى 31 ديسمبر 2025م.
وقد أجرى الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز منذ بدء الحملة حتى الآن 150 عملية جراحية تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد، فيما استفاد من الفحوصات وقسم العيادات 300 شخص.
ويأتي المشروع امتداداً للمشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة مختلف الدول المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.
The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is implementing a voluntary medical project for general surgery at the Arab National Hospital in the Gaza Strip, taking place from December 5 to December 31, 2025.
The volunteer medical team from the center has performed 150 surgical operations since the start of the campaign, all of which have been completely successful, thanks be to God, while 300 individuals have benefited from the examinations and the clinics.
This project is an extension of the voluntary medical projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief, to assist various needy and affected countries around the world.