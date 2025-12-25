The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is implementing a voluntary medical project for general surgery at the Arab National Hospital in the Gaza Strip, taking place from December 5 to December 31, 2025.

The volunteer medical team from the center has performed 150 surgical operations since the start of the campaign, all of which have been completely successful, thanks be to God, while 300 individuals have benefited from the examinations and the clinics.

This project is an extension of the voluntary medical projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief, to assist various needy and affected countries around the world.