ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية والقوات الخاصة لأمن الطرق مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة، لارتكابهما مخالفات قطع مسيجات ودخول محمية والشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وجرى تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما وإحالتهما للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ‏قطع أو إتلاف مسيجات المناطق المحمية تصل إلى (100,000) ريال، مع إلزام المخالف بمعالجة الأضرار ودفع التعويضات، وعقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة (10,000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد البري فيها غرامة (5,000) ريال، وعقوبة مخالفة دخول المحميات دون ترخيص غرامة (5,000) ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و (999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.