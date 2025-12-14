The special forces for environmental security, in cooperation with the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority and the special forces for road security, apprehended citizens violating environmental regulations for committing offenses such as cutting fences, entering the reserve, and attempting to hunt without a license in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against them, and they were referred to the competent authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting or damaging fences in protected areas can reach (100,000) riyals, with the violator being required to remedy the damages and pay compensation. The penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of (10,000) riyals, while hunting in areas where hunting is prohibited incurs a fine of (5,000) riyals. The penalty for entering reserves without a license is also a fine of (5,000) riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.