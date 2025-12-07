أوضحت المديرية العامة للجوازات اشتراط تفعيل جواز السفر بعد تجديده ليتمكن المواطن من السفر إلى دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية باستخدام الهوية الوطنية، ويُفعل من خلال مراجعة إدارات الجوازات أو فروعها أو المنافذ الدولية مع إحضار جواز السفر السابق دون حجز موعد مسبق.

وبيّنت الجوازات أنه يجب عند السفر لدول الخليج ألا تكون مدة انتهاء الهوية الوطنية أقل من (3) أشهر، مشيرة إلى أن الهوية الرقمية عبر منصتي «أبشر» و«توكلنا» تُعد وثيقة إثبات داخل المملكة فقط، ولا تُمكّن حاملها من السفر إلى خارجها.