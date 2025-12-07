The General Directorate of Passports clarified the requirement to activate the passport after its renewal so that citizens can travel to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries using the national identity card. This activation can be done by visiting passport departments or their branches or international ports, bringing the previous passport without the need for an appointment.

It was indicated that when traveling to Gulf countries, the expiration period of the national identity card should not be less than (3) months. It also pointed out that the digital identity via the "Absher" and "Tawakkalna" platforms is considered a proof document within the Kingdom only and does not enable its holder to travel outside of it.