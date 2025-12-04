The skull base surgery team at King Fahd Central Hospital, part of the Jazan Health Cluster, successfully removed a tumor from the eye socket of a patient in her forties, using endoscopic surgical techniques for the sinuses, without the need for external incisions.

In detail, the medical team reported that the patient presented to the hospital with an increase in tumor size and double vision, and performing the surgery involved high risks, including loss of vision, due to the tumor's proximity to the optic nerve and its encasement by the eye muscles. They added that after discussing the case within a multidisciplinary team, a medical decision was made to perform the surgery using endoscopic techniques to reduce risks and preserve eye function. The surgery was successful, thank God, with no negative impact on vision, improvement in eye movement, and resolution of double vision. They continued that the team used an innovative approach by introducing surgical instruments through the nasal openings via the nasal septum, without causing a chronic perforation, which facilitated the movement of instruments and access to the tumor. Modern technologies were also utilized, such as ultra-high-definition 4K endoscopes and surgical navigation techniques, which helped reduce complications and ensure the best functional and cosmetic outcomes.

The medical team consisted of neurosurgery consultant Dr. Mishal Jreibi, the team leader and consultant for endoscopic sinus and skull base surgery Dr. Ibrahim Ali Samili, ENT fellowship program physician Dr. Ayman Hakami, anesthesia consultant Dr. Amroei Yemi, and nurse Divya, in addition to the surgical team comprising Yasmin Hashibri and Rona.