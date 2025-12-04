نجح فريق جراحة قاع الجمجمة بمستشفى الملك فهد المركزي، أحد مكونات تجمع جازان الصحي، في استئصال ورم داخل محجر العين لمريضة في العقد الرابع من العمر، باستخدام تقنية المناظير الجراحية للجيوب الأنفية، دون الحاجة لعمل جروح خارجية.

وفي التفاصيل، ذكر الفريق الطبي بأن المريضة حضرت للمستشفى وكانت تعاني من زيادة حجم الورم وازدواجية في الرؤية، وإجراء العملية ينطوي على مخاطر عالية، بما في ذلك فقدان البصر، نظرا لاقتراب الورم من عصب البصر وإحاطته بعضلات العين. وأضاف أنه بعد مناقشة الحالة ضمن فريق متعدد التخصصات، تم اتخاذ قرار طبي بإجراء العملية باستخدام تقنية المناظير لتقليل المخاطر والمحافظة على وظيفة العين وقد تكللت العملية بالنجاح، ولله الحمد، دون أن تتأثر الرؤية بشكل سلبي، مع تحسن في حركة العين واختفاء الازدواجية. وتابع بأن الفريق استخدم أسلوبا مبتكرا بإدخال الأدوات الجراحية من فتحات الأنف عبر الحاجز الأنفي، دون التسبب بثقب مزمن، مما سهل حركة الأدوات والوصول إلى الورم. كما تمت الاستفادة من التقنيات الحديثة، مثل المناظير فائقة الدقة 4K وتقنية الملاحة الجراحية، وساهم في تقليل المضاعفات وضمان أفضل النتائج الوظيفية والتجميلية.

وتكون الفريق الطبي من استشاري جراحة المخ والأعصاب الدكتور مشعل جريبي، وقائد الفريق استشاري مناظير الجيوب الأنفية وقاع الجمجمة الدكتور إبراهيم علي صميلي، وطبيب برنامج زمالة الأنف والأذن والحنجرة الدكتور أيمن حكمي، واستشاري التخدير الدكتور أمرويي يِيمي، والممرضة ديفيا، إضافة إلى فريق العمليات المكون من ياسمين حشيبري ورونا.