استقبل وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، في مكتبه بجدة، وزير الشؤون الدينية والوئام بين الأديان في جمهورية باكستان سردار محمد يوسف زمان، والوفد المرافق له، الذي يزور المملكة حاليا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث العديد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، لا سيما ما يتعلق بمجالات التعاون في الشؤون الإسلامية، وتبادل الخبرات في البرامج الدعوية، وتعزيز جهود نشر الوسطية والاعتدال ومحاربة الغلو والتطرف.

ونوه وزير الشؤون الإسلامية بعمق ومتانة العلاقات الأخوية الوطيدة التي تربط البلدين الشقيقين والتعاون المشترك في المجالات كافة، لاسيما في مجالات العمل الإسلامي.

وأكد آل الشيخ «أن المملكة بقيادتها الحكيمة تولي اهتماما بالغا بكل ما يخدم الأشقاء في جمهورية باكستان، منوها بالعاطفة الدينية التي يتمتع بها الشعب الباكستاني الشقيق التي تحتم على الجميع بذل المزيد من التعاون المثمر لنشر قيم الأخوة الإسلامية الأصيلة وتعزيز وترسيخ الوسطية والاعتدال والتسامح».

بدوره، أشاد الوزير الباكستاني سردار محمد يوسف زمان، خلال اللقاء، بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها الرشيدة في خدمة ودعم جمهورية باكستان في مختلف المجالات، مشيرا إلى أن ما تقدمه المملكة من دعم متواصل للمبادرات الدينية والإنسانية والتنموية، وما تمثله من نموذج عالمي في تعزيز قيم التسامح والتعايش بين الشعوب هو محل فخر واعتزاز من الجميع.

وأثنى «سردار» على ما تحقق من إنجازات في مختلف مجالات التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين التي كان آخرها توقيع مذكرة الدفاع الإستراتيجية المشترك بين البلدين الشقيقين، مؤكدا أن المملكة هي عمق العالم الإسلامي ومصدر فخر واعتزاز جميع المسلمين بما توليه من جهود لخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار.

وأكد أن باكستان تسعى للاستفادة من تجربة المملكة الرائدة في نشر منهج الإسلام الوسطي المعتدل الذي ينبذ الكراهية والعنف.