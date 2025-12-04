The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, received in his office in Jeddah the Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, along with his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting the Kingdom.

During the meeting, many topics of mutual interest were discussed, particularly regarding areas of cooperation in Islamic affairs, the exchange of experiences in advocacy programs, and enhancing efforts to promote moderation and tolerance while combating extremism and radicalism.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs emphasized the depth and strength of the brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly countries and the joint cooperation in all fields, especially in the areas of Islamic work.

Al Sheikh confirmed, "The Kingdom, under its wise leadership, places great importance on everything that serves our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, highlighting the religious sentiment that the Pakistani people possess, which necessitates everyone to exert more fruitful cooperation to spread the values of genuine Islamic brotherhood and to strengthen and entrench moderation, tolerance, and coexistence."

For his part, the Pakistani Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman praised during the meeting the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its wise leadership in serving and supporting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in various fields, noting that the continuous support provided by the Kingdom for religious, humanitarian, and developmental initiatives, as well as its representation as a global model in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples, is a source of pride and honor for everyone.

Sardar commended the achievements made in various fields of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, the latest of which was the signing of the strategic defense memorandum between the two brotherly countries, affirming that the Kingdom is the depth of the Islamic world and a source of pride and honor for all Muslims due to its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, including pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists.

He confirmed that Pakistan seeks to benefit from the Kingdom's pioneering experience in promoting the moderate Islamic approach that rejects hatred and violence.