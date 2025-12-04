ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنا مخالفا لنظام البيئة، لنقله مترا مكعبا من الحطب المحلي في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة نقل الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداء على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.