ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنا مخالفا لنظام البيئة، لنقله مترا مكعبا من الحطب المحلي في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة نقل الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداء على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental system for transporting one cubic meter of local firewood in the Riyadh area. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.
The forces clarified that the penalty for transporting local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.