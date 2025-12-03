In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his brother King of the Kingdom of Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and to affirm the strong historical ties that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and to enhance the solid brotherly relations and existing cooperation in all fields and levels in a way that meets the aspirations and ambitions of the two leaderships; Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa chaired today in Manama the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, with the presence of Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable members of the committees emanating from the council and members of the executive committee from both sides.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa welcomed his brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, praising the historical relations and bonds of brotherhood that unite the two brotherly countries.

For his part, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his happiness with the visit to the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain and his meeting with his brother King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and his brother Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, affirming the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' - may God support him - keenness to establish and develop cooperation between the two brotherly countries and to push and enhance bilateral relations in all fields to broader horizons.

Several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed on the sidelines of the fourth council meeting, which are:

1. A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of nuclear safety and radiation protection between the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Supreme Council for the Environment in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Oil and Environment Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina.

2. A cooperation program between the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

3. An agreement to avoid double taxation, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and by the Bahraini side by Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

4. A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of sustainable development between the Ministry of Economy and Planning in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Sustainable Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Sustainable Development Mrs. Noor bint Ali Al Khalifa.

5. A memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the General Authority for Competition and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain represented by the Competition and Protection Authority, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mr. Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro.

6. A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of encouraging direct investment, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Sustainable Development Mrs. Noor bint Ali Al Khalifa.

7. A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Saudi Technical Institute for Railways (SARB) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and by the Bahraini side by Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications.

8. A memorandum of understanding between King Saud University and the University of Bahrain, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Education Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Jumaa.

9. A memorandum of understanding between the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Social Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed by the Saudi side by the Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, and by the Bahraini side by the Minister of Social Development Mr. Osama bin Saleh Al-Alawi.

At the end of the meeting, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the warm reception and organization of the fruitful council meeting.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Bahrain affirmed their keenness to strengthen and deepen the distinguished bilateral relations, expressing their sincere wishes for lasting peace and prosperity in the two brotherly countries.

They expressed their gratitude to Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Honorable members of the executive committee and the emanating committees and the General Secretariat of the council and the working teams for their efforts made to ensure the success of the fourth council meeting.

They also agreed to hold the fifth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at a date to be determined by both sides through the General Secretariat of the council.