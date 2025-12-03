إنفاذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وأخيه ملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة، وتأكيدًا على الروابط التاريخية الوثيقة التي تجمع البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين، وتعزيزًا للعلاقات الأخوية الراسخة والتعاون القائم في جميع المجالات والأصعدة وبما يلبي تطلعات وطموحات القيادتين؛ رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، في المنامة اليوم، الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني، بحضور أصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة رؤساء اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس وأعضاء اللجنة التنفيذية في الجانبين.

وفي بداية الاجتماع، رحب الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، بأخيه الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، مشيدًا بالعلاقات التاريخية وروابط الأخوة التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين.

من جانبه، أعرب الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود عن سعادته بزيارة مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، ولقائه بأخيه الملك حمد بن عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة وبأخيه الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، مؤكدًا حرص خادم الحرمين الشريفين -أيده الله- على ترسيخ وتنمية التعاون بين البلدين الشقيقين ودفع وتعزيز العلاقات الثنائية في المجالات كافة إلى آفاق أرحب.

وقد جرى توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم على هامش الاجتماع الرابع للمجلس، وهي:

1. مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السلامة النووية والوقاية من الإشعاع بين هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية في المملكة العربية السعودية والمجلس الأعلى للبيئة في مملكة البحرين، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الطاقة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الرقابة النووية والإشعاعية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ومن الجانب البحريني وزير النفط والبيئة الدكتور محمد بن مبارك بن دينه.

2. برنامج التعاون بين معهد الأمير سعود الفيصل للدراسات الدبلوماسية وأكاديمية محمد بن مبارك آل خليفة للدراسة الدبلوماسية، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ومن الجانب البحريني وزير خارجية مملكة البحرين الدكتور عبداللطيف بن راشد الزياني.

3. اتفاقية تجنب الازدواج الضريبي، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الاستثمارخالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ومن الجانب البحريني الشيخ سلمان بن خليفة آل خليفة وزير المالية والاقتصاد الوطني.

4. مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجالات التنمية المستدامة بين وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية المستدامة في مملكة البحرين، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم، ومن الجانب البحريني وزيرة التنمية المستدامة السيدة نور بنت علي الخليف.

5. مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية متمثلة في الهيئة العامة للمنافسة وحكومة مملكة البحرين متمثلة في هيئة تشجيع وحماية المنافسة، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل بن فاضل الإبراهيم، ومن الجانب البحريني وزير الصناعة والتجارة السيد عبدالله بن عادل فخرو.

6. مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الاستثمار خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ومن الجانب البحريني وزيرة التنمية المستدامة السيدة نور بنت علي الخليف.

7. مذكرة التفاهم بين وزارة المواصلات والاتصالات في مملكة البحرين والمعهد السعودي التقني للخطوط الحديدية (سرب) في المملكة العربية السعودية، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الاستثمار خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ومن الجانب البحريني الدكتور الشيخ عبدالله بن أحمد آل خليفة وزير المواصلات والاتصالات.

8. مذكرة تفاهم بين جامعة الملك سعود وجامعة البحرين، وقعها من الجانب السعودي معالي وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ومن الجانب البحريني سعادة وزير التربية والتعليم الدكتور محمد بن مبارك جمعة.

9. مذكرة تفاهم بين المركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية الاجتماعية في مملكة البحرين، وقعها من الجانب السعودي وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ومن الجانب البحريني سعادة وزير التنمية الاجتماعية السيد أسامة بن صالح العلوي.

وفي نهاية الاجتماع، أعرب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، عن شكره وتقديره لأخيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، على حسن الاستقبال والتنظيم لاجتماع المجلس المثمر.

وأكد ولي العهد وولي عهد مملكة البحرين حرصهما على تقوية وتعميق العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة، معربين عن خالص تمنياتهما بدوام السلام والازدهار في البلدين الشقيقين.

وعبّر سموهما عن شكرهما لأصحاب السمو والمعالي والسعادة رؤساء وأعضاء اللجنة التنفيذية واللجان المنبثقة والأمانة العامة للمجلس وفرق العمل على جهودهم المبذولة لإنجاح أعمال الاجتماع الرابع للمجلس.

كما اتفقا على عقد الاجتماع الخامس لمجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني في المملكة العربية السعودية، بموعد يحدده الجانبان من خلال الأمانة العامة للمجلس.