The Ministry of Interior has achieved first place for the best awareness film of 2025, in the periodic competition for awareness films organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers at the 49th conference of Arab police and security leaders held in the capital, Tunis.

The first-place award was received by the head of the Ministry of Interior delegation, Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, for the film (The Importance of Encouraging Drug Addicts to Seek Treatment Centers), in a competition that saw participation from 12 countries across 5 categories.