حققت وزارة الداخلية المركز الأول لأفضل فيلم توعوي لعام 2025، في المسابقة الدورية للأفلام التوعوية التي نظمتها الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب في المؤتمر الـ(49) لقادة الشرطة والأمن العرب المنعقدة أعماله في العاصمة التونسية.

وتسلّم جائزة المركز الأول رئيس وفد وزارة الداخلية مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، عن فيلم (أهمية حث مدمني المخدرات على التقدم لمراكز علاج الإدمان)، في المسابقة التي شهدت تنافس (12) دولة في (5) مسارات.