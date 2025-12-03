The Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, today headed the Ministry of Interior's delegation at the 49th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the Republic of Tunisia.

During the conference, Arab police and security leaders discussed emerging trends and threats from synthetic drugs, distinguished security experiences, recommendations from the conferences of heads of security sectors, and meetings of committees held under the General Secretariat during the year 2025, as well as the 48th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders, and the report on the activities of the Arab Police Sports Union.

It was announced during the conference activities the winning works in the awareness film competition organized annually by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers as part of the efforts made for security awareness.