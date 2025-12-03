رأس مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، اليوم، وفد وزارة الداخلية في أعمال المؤتمر الـ(49) لقادة الشرطة والأمن العرب، المقام في مقر الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب بجمهورية تونس.

وناقش قادة الشرطة والأمن العرب في المؤتمر، الاتجاهات والتهديدات الناشئة عن المخدرات التصنيعية، والتجارب الأمنية المتميزة، وتوصيات مؤتمرات رؤساء القطاعات الأمنية، واجتماعات اللجان المنعقدة في نطاق الأمانة العامة خلال عام 2025، والمؤتمر الـ(48) لقادة الشرطة والأمن العرب، وتقرير أعمال الاتحاد الرياضي العربي للشرطة.

وأعلن خلال فعاليات المؤتمر الأعمال الفائزة في مسابقة الأفلام التوعوية التي تجريها الأمانة العامة لمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب سنويًّا في نطاق الجهود المبذولة للتوعية الأمنية.