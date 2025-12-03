The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a letter of thanks to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, upon his departure from Manama. Below is the text:

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him

Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:

As I leave your brotherly country, I am pleased to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my accompanying delegation.

Your Majesty, I would like to commend the positive outcomes achieved during the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council under your esteemed presidency.

The joint discussions held within the framework of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council also confirmed our commitment to further enhance the relations between our two brotherly countries in all fields under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and your Majesty.

I wish you abundant health and happiness, and for the brotherly Bahraini people, further progress and prosperity.

With my highest regards and appreciation.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Crown Prince and Prime Minister

Manama: 12 / 6 / 1447 AH

Corresponding to: 3 / 12 / 2025 AD