بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية شكر، لملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، فيما يلي نصها:
صاحب الجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة
ملك مملكة البحرين حفظه الله
السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته:
يسرني وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لجلالتكم عن عميق شكري وامتناني لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.
جلالة الملك، أود أن أشيد بالنتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة جلالتكم.
كما أكدت المباحثات المشتركة التي تم عقدها في إطار مجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني على المضي قدما في تعزيز العلاقات بين بلدينا الشقيقين في جميع المجالات في ظل قيادة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وجلالتكم.
مع تمنياتي لجلالتكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، وللشعب البحريني الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
ولجلالتكم تحياتي وتقديري.
محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود
ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء
المنامة: 12 / 6 / 1447هـ
الموافق: 3 / 12 / 2025م
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a letter of thanks to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, upon his departure from Manama. Below is the text:
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa
King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him
Peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings:
As I leave your brotherly country, I am pleased to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to me and my accompanying delegation.
Your Majesty, I would like to commend the positive outcomes achieved during the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council under your esteemed presidency.
The joint discussions held within the framework of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council also confirmed our commitment to further enhance the relations between our two brotherly countries in all fields under the leadership of my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and your Majesty.
I wish you abundant health and happiness, and for the brotherly Bahraini people, further progress and prosperity.
With my highest regards and appreciation.
Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Crown Prince and Prime Minister
Manama: 12 / 6 / 1447 AH
Corresponding to: 3 / 12 / 2025 AD