بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية شكر، لملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، فيما يلي نصها:

صاحب الجلالة الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة

ملك مملكة البحرين حفظه الله

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته:

يسرني وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لجلالتكم عن عميق شكري وامتناني لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

جلالة الملك، أود أن أشيد بالنتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية برئاسة جلالتكم.

كما أكدت المباحثات المشتركة التي تم عقدها في إطار مجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني على المضي قدما في تعزيز العلاقات بين بلدينا الشقيقين في جميع المجالات في ظل قيادة سيدي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وجلالتكم.

مع تمنياتي لجلالتكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، وللشعب البحريني الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.

ولجلالتكم تحياتي وتقديري.

محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود

ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء

المنامة: 12 / 6 / 1447هـ

الموافق: 3 / 12 / 2025م