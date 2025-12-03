عالجت وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية 1207 طلبات لخدمة الفسح الكيميائي خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، ضمن جهودها لتمكين الاستثمار الصناعي وتقديم جميع الخدمات الداعمة لنمو وتوسّع المنشآت الصناعية.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية جرَّاح بن محمد الجرَّاح أن الطلبات المعالجة تشمل 1170 طلبا لفسح استيراد مواد كيميائية غير مقيدة، و37 طلبا لإذن استيراد مواد كيميائية مقيدة، مشيرا إلى أن الطلبات الصادرة تتضمن 2293 بندا.

وأفاد الجرَّاح أن خدمة الفسح الكيميائي تمكِّن المستثمر الصناعي من طلب إذن فسح أو تصريح استيراد أو تصدير للمواد الكيميائية المستخدمة في المنشأة الصناعية، ويتم التقديم عليها عبر منصة «صناعي»، مبينا أن الخدمة تستهدف ضمان منح فسح المواد الكيميائية للمنشآت الصناعية وفق إجراءات ميسرة وفي الوقت المناسب، بما يخدم المستثمر ويسهِّل عملية دخول مواده عبر المنافذ.

وأكَّد الجرَّاح أهمية خدمة الفسح الكيميائي في تعزيز الناتج الصناعي، من خلال تطوير وتيسير آليات الحصول على فسح للمواد الكيميائية الداخلة في الإنتاج وتحسينها، وأتمتتها ضمن منصة الخدمات الرقمية للقطاع الصناعي؛ مما يعزِّز تقديم خدمات رقمية داعمة للمستثمرين الصناعيين.