The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources processed 1,207 requests for chemical clearance services during October 2025, as part of its efforts to enable industrial investment and provide all supporting services for the growth and expansion of industrial facilities.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah, explained that the processed requests include 1,170 requests for the clearance of importing non-restricted chemical materials, and 37 requests for permission to import restricted chemical materials, noting that the issued requests include 2,293 items.

Al-Jarrah stated that the chemical clearance service enables industrial investors to request a clearance permit or import/export permit for the chemical materials used in the industrial facility, and applications can be submitted through the "Sina'i" platform, indicating that the service aims to ensure the granting of chemical clearances to industrial facilities in a streamlined manner and in a timely manner, benefiting the investor and facilitating the entry of their materials through the ports.

Al-Jarrah emphasized the importance of the chemical clearance service in enhancing industrial output by developing and facilitating mechanisms for obtaining clearances for chemical materials involved in production and improving them, and automating them within the digital services platform for the industrial sector; thus enhancing the provision of digital services that support industrial investors.