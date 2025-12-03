Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today (Wednesday) in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Mrs. Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop it in several fields, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being made regarding them.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.