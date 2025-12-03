حصل استشاري جراحة العظام والكسور بالخدمات الطبية في وزارة الداخلية الدكتور طلال المالكي، على براءة اختراع لجهاز طبي لتثبيت كسور الحوض المعقدة بشكل مؤقت لإنقاذ حياة المصابين خلال اللحظات الحرجة بعد الحوادث الشديدة، وذلك من الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية.
ويعمل الجهاز على تثبيت الحوض من الأمام والخلف بشكل متزامن، وهو ما يمنح استقرارًا فوريًا لمنطقة الإصابة، وعاملًا لإيقاف النزيف الداخلي، وتوفير مسارات تثبيت متعددة تُمكّن الأطباء من التعامل مع الحالات الحرجة بكفاءة أعلى، وتقلل الحاجة لعمليات تدخل جراحي إضافية في المراحل المبكرة، وإمكانية استخدام الجهاز في مواقع الطوارئ دون الحاجة إلى تجهيزات معقدة.
Consultant orthopedic and fracture surgeon at the medical services of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Talal Al-Maliki, has obtained a patent for a medical device to temporarily stabilize complex pelvic fractures to save the lives of injured individuals during critical moments after severe accidents, from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
The device works by stabilizing the pelvis from the front and back simultaneously, which provides immediate stability to the injury area, acts to stop internal bleeding, and offers multiple stabilization pathways that enable doctors to handle critical cases more efficiently, reducing the need for additional surgical interventions in the early stages, and allowing the device to be used in emergency sites without the need for complex setups.