Consultant orthopedic and fracture surgeon at the medical services of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Talal Al-Maliki, has obtained a patent for a medical device to temporarily stabilize complex pelvic fractures to save the lives of injured individuals during critical moments after severe accidents, from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The device works by stabilizing the pelvis from the front and back simultaneously, which provides immediate stability to the injury area, acts to stop internal bleeding, and offers multiple stabilization pathways that enable doctors to handle critical cases more efficiently, reducing the need for additional surgical interventions in the early stages, and allowing the device to be used in emergency sites without the need for complex setups.