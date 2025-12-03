حصل استشاري جراحة العظام والكسور بالخدمات الطبية في وزارة الداخلية الدكتور طلال المالكي، على براءة اختراع لجهاز طبي لتثبيت كسور الحوض المعقدة بشكل مؤقت لإنقاذ حياة المصابين خلال اللحظات الحرجة بعد الحوادث الشديدة، وذلك من الهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية.

ويعمل الجهاز على تثبيت الحوض من الأمام والخلف بشكل متزامن، وهو ما يمنح استقرارًا فوريًا لمنطقة الإصابة، وعاملًا لإيقاف النزيف الداخلي، وتوفير مسارات تثبيت متعددة تُمكّن الأطباء من التعامل مع الحالات الحرجة بكفاءة أعلى، وتقلل الحاجة لعمليات تدخل جراحي إضافية في المراحل المبكرة، وإمكانية استخدام الجهاز في مواقع الطوارئ دون الحاجة إلى تجهيزات معقدة.