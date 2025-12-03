أطلقت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة في المديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ختمًا خاصًا بمناسبة موسم الدرعية (2025-2026).

وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، والمنافذ البرية بالمنطقة الشرقية.