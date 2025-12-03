أطلقت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة في المديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير بوابة الدرعية، ختمًا خاصًا بمناسبة موسم الدرعية (2025-2026).
وسيُتاح الختم للمسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، والمنافذ البرية بالمنطقة الشرقية.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has launched a special stamp on the occasion of the Diriyah Season (2025-2026).
The stamp will be available to travelers arriving in the Kingdom via King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and the land crossings in the Eastern Province.