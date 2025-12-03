جمعية الطلبة السعوديين في «هارفارد».. مسيرة ورحلة متجددة

تواصل جمعية الطلبة السعوديين في جامعة هارفارد ترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز النوافذ التعليمية والثقافية التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية بأعرق الجامعات العالمية، مستندة إلى تاريخ يمتد منذ تأسيسها عام 1952، وإلى دور فاعل يزداد قوة منذ إعادة انطلاقتها عام 2018.

وتعد الجمعية اليوم واحدة من الجمعيات القليلة المعترف بها رسمياً من قبل مجلس طلاب الدراسات العليا في جامعة هارفارد، ما يعكس مكانتها المؤسسية ودورها المتنامي في خدمة الطلاب السعوديين ودعمهم أكاديمياً واجتماعياً ومهنياً. وقد أسهمت خلال السنوات الـ6 الماضية في دعم أكثر من 100 طالب وطالبة عبر برامج متنوعة تستهدف تعزيز الانتماء، وتسهيل الاندماج الأكاديمي، وتقديم الإرشاد والتطوير.

مجتمع أكاديمي سعودي متنامٍ في هارفارد

يضم مجتمع الجمعية اليوم أكثر من 50 عضواً من الطلاب الحاليين والخريجين، موزعين على 11 كلية ومعهداً داخل الجامعة، تشمل الطب والأعمال والسياسات العامة والصحة العامة والقانون والهندسة وغيرها. ويعكس هذا التنوع العلمي والمجالي قدرة الطلاب السعوديين على التميز في أرقى البيئات الأكاديمية على مستوى العالم.

ويقود الجمعية حالياً فريق تنفيذي من الأطباء في مرحلة الزمالة وطلاب الدراسات العليا بقيادة: د. عبدالرحمن بن زياد نقشبندي، د. منى بنت طلال الشريف، د. شيماء بنت حامد الزايدي، د. رنيم بنت أحمد آل بن علي، د. الهنوف بنت محمد البريكان، د. ريم بنت محمد الدوسري، د. نجود بنت عبدالواحد الزهراني ود. عبدالله بن فارس إدريس، الذين يتطوعون بوقتهم وجهدهم لتمثيل الجمعية على المستوى الوطني، ويعملون على توسيع وتعزيز الشراكات مع المؤسسات الثقافية والأكاديمية لدعم رؤية وأهداف الجمعية من خلال مبادراتها المتنوعة.

فعاليات ومبادرات الجمعية

تركز جمعية طلاب هارفارد السعوديين على مجموعة من المبادرات التي تشمل تنظيم التجمعات الثقافية والاجتماعية لتعزيز الهوية السعودية، وتوفير أنشطة للتطوير المهني وبناء الشبكات عبر ورش العمل والمحاضرات، إضافة إلى استضافة متحدثين وباحثين في مجالات متنوعة، والمساهمة في خدمة المجتمع من خلال الأعمال التطوعية، بالإضافة إلى دعم الطلاب المستجدين والراغبين بالالتحاق بجامعة هارفارد من خلال الإرشاد الأكاديمي والمهني.

حفل التخرج السنوي يجمع 7 جامعات مرموقة
أصبحت فعالية حفل التخرج السنوي إحدى أبرز محطات الجمعية، حيث تجمع الخريجين السعوديين من 7 جامعات في بوسطن من بينها هارفارد، ومعهد مساتشوستس للعلوم والتقنية، وجامعة بوسطن وتافتس. وقد حظي الحفل بحضور رسمي رفيع المستوى، منها مشاركة الأمير مصعب بن محمد بن فهد آل سعود ونخبة من قيادات السلك الدبلوماسي، تأكيداً لأهمية تكريم الكفاءات السعودية في الخارج.

قصة نجاح ملهمة: د. ملاك الهدلق
تُعد الدكتورة ملاك بنت عادل الهدلق – رئيسة شعبة طب الفم بكلية طب الأسنان بجامعة الملك سعود اليوم؛ أول رئيسة لجمعية طلاب هارفارد السعوديين، حيث تمثل نموذجاً بارزاً لما تقدمه الجمعية من فرص قيادية لأعضائها. وقد وصفت د. ملاك تجربتها بأنها محطة محورية أثرت بشكل إيجابي على مسيرتها العلمية، مؤكدة أن الدعم المجتمعي والمهني الذي وفرته الجمعية كان جزءاً أساسياً من نجاحها خلال فترة ابتعاثها، حيث حصلت على جائزتين مرموقتين من الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب الفم تقديراً لأبحاثها في مجال الحزاز الفموي والتغيرات البيضاء ما قبل السرطانية، بالإضافة إلى كونها رئيسة الأطباء المتدربين خلال مرحلة التدريب السريري.

جسر معرفي بين السعودية و الولايات المتحدة

يعكس وجود الطلاب السعوديين في هارفارد عمق العلاقات التعليمية والعلمية بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، والتي شهدت زخماً جديداً في ضوء زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان الأخيرة للولايات المتحدة. ويؤدي الطلاب السعوديون دور «سفراء علم» يسهمون في تعزيز رؤية 2030 عبر اكتساب مهارات قيادية وعلمية عالمية المستوى.