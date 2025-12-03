جمعية الطلبة السعوديين في «هارفارد».. مسيرة ورحلة متجددة

The Saudi Students Association at Harvard University continues to solidify its presence as one of the most prominent educational and cultural windows connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the world's most prestigious universities, drawing on a history that dates back to its founding in 1952, and a dynamic role that has been gaining strength since its relaunch in 2018.

Today, the association is one of the few officially recognized organizations by the Harvard Graduate Student Council, reflecting its institutional status and its growing role in serving Saudi students and supporting them academically, socially, and professionally. Over the past six years, it has contributed to supporting more than 100 students through various programs aimed at enhancing belonging, facilitating academic integration, and providing guidance and development.

A Growing Saudi Academic Community at Harvard

The association's community today includes more than 50 members of current students and alumni, distributed across 11 schools and institutes within the university, including medicine, business, public policy, public health, law, engineering, and others. This academic and field diversity reflects the ability of Saudi students to excel in the highest academic environments globally.

The association is currently led by an executive team of physicians in fellowship and graduate students, including: Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ziyad Naqshbandi, Dr. Mona bint Talal Al-Sharif, Dr. Shaima bint Hamid Al-Zaydi, Dr. Raneem bint Ahmed Al-Bin Ali, Dr. Al-Hanouf bint Mohammed Al-Buraikan, Dr. Reem bint Mohammed Al-Dosari, Dr. Najood bint Abdulwahid Al-Zahrani, and Dr. Abdullah bin Faris Idris, who volunteer their time and efforts to represent the association at the national level and work on expanding and enhancing partnerships with cultural and academic institutions to support the association's vision and goals through its various initiatives.

Association Events and Initiatives

The Harvard Saudi Students Association focuses on a range of initiatives that include organizing cultural and social gatherings to promote Saudi identity, providing professional development and networking activities through workshops and lectures, in addition to hosting speakers and researchers in various fields, and contributing to community service through volunteer work, as well as supporting new students and those wishing to join Harvard University through academic and professional guidance.

The Annual Graduation Ceremony Unites 7 Prestigious Universities



The annual graduation ceremony has become one of the association's most prominent events, bringing together Saudi graduates from 7 universities in Boston, including Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University, and Tufts. The ceremony enjoyed high-level official attendance, including the participation of Prince Musab bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud and a selection of leaders from the diplomatic corps, confirming the importance of honoring Saudi talents abroad.

An Inspiring Success Story: Dr. Malak Al-Hadlq



Dr. Malak bint Adel Al-Hadlq – the head of the Oral Medicine Department at King Saud University’s College of Dentistry today; is the first president of the Harvard Saudi Students Association, representing a prominent model of the leadership opportunities the association provides its members. Dr. Malak described her experience as a pivotal moment that positively impacted her academic journey, affirming that the community and professional support provided by the association was an essential part of her success during her scholarship period, where she received two prestigious awards from the American Academy of Oral Medicine in recognition of her research in the field of oral lichen planus and precancerous white lesions, in addition to being the chief resident during her clinical training phase.

A Knowledge Bridge Between Saudi Arabia and the United States

The presence of Saudi students at Harvard reflects the depth of educational and scientific relations between the Kingdom and the United States, which has witnessed a new momentum in light of the recent visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States. Saudi students play the role of "scientific ambassadors," contributing to enhancing Vision 2030 by acquiring world-class leadership and scientific skills.