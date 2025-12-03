جمعية الطلبة السعوديين في «هارفارد».. مسيرة ورحلة متجددة

تواصل جمعية الطلبة السعوديين في جامعة هارفارد ترسيخ حضورها كإحدى أبرز النوافذ التعليمية والثقافية التي تربط المملكة العربية السعودية بأعرق الجامعات العالمية، مستندة إلى تاريخ يمتد منذ تأسيسها عام 1952، وإلى دور فاعل يزداد قوة منذ إعادة انطلاقتها عام 2018.
وتعد الجمعية اليوم واحدة من الجمعيات القليلة المعترف بها رسمياً من قبل مجلس طلاب الدراسات العليا في جامعة هارفارد، ما يعكس مكانتها المؤسسية ودورها المتنامي في خدمة الطلاب السعوديين ودعمهم أكاديمياً واجتماعياً ومهنياً. وقد أسهمت خلال السنوات الـ6 الماضية في دعم أكثر من 100 طالب وطالبة عبر برامج متنوعة تستهدف تعزيز الانتماء، وتسهيل الاندماج الأكاديمي، وتقديم الإرشاد والتطوير.
مجتمع أكاديمي سعودي متنامٍ في هارفارد
يضم مجتمع الجمعية اليوم أكثر من 50 عضواً من الطلاب الحاليين والخريجين، موزعين على 11 كلية ومعهداً داخل الجامعة، تشمل الطب والأعمال والسياسات العامة والصحة العامة والقانون والهندسة وغيرها. ويعكس هذا التنوع العلمي والمجالي قدرة الطلاب السعوديين على التميز في أرقى البيئات الأكاديمية على مستوى العالم.
ويقود الجمعية حالياً فريق تنفيذي من الأطباء في مرحلة الزمالة وطلاب الدراسات العليا بقيادة: د. عبدالرحمن بن زياد نقشبندي، د. منى بنت طلال الشريف، د. شيماء بنت حامد الزايدي، د. رنيم بنت أحمد آل بن علي، د. الهنوف بنت محمد البريكان، د. ريم بنت محمد الدوسري، د. نجود بنت عبدالواحد الزهراني ود. عبدالله بن فارس إدريس، الذين يتطوعون بوقتهم وجهدهم لتمثيل الجمعية على المستوى الوطني، ويعملون على توسيع وتعزيز الشراكات مع المؤسسات الثقافية والأكاديمية لدعم رؤية وأهداف الجمعية من خلال مبادراتها المتنوعة.
فعاليات ومبادرات الجمعية
تركز جمعية طلاب هارفارد السعوديين على مجموعة من المبادرات التي تشمل تنظيم التجمعات الثقافية والاجتماعية لتعزيز الهوية السعودية، وتوفير أنشطة للتطوير المهني وبناء الشبكات عبر ورش العمل والمحاضرات، إضافة إلى استضافة متحدثين وباحثين في مجالات متنوعة، والمساهمة في خدمة المجتمع من خلال الأعمال التطوعية، بالإضافة إلى دعم الطلاب المستجدين والراغبين بالالتحاق بجامعة هارفارد من خلال الإرشاد الأكاديمي والمهني.
حفل التخرج السنوي يجمع 7 جامعات مرموقة
أصبحت فعالية حفل التخرج السنوي إحدى أبرز محطات الجمعية، حيث تجمع الخريجين السعوديين من 7 جامعات في بوسطن من بينها هارفارد، ومعهد مساتشوستس للعلوم والتقنية، وجامعة بوسطن وتافتس. وقد حظي الحفل بحضور رسمي رفيع المستوى، منها مشاركة الأمير مصعب بن محمد بن فهد آل سعود ونخبة من قيادات السلك الدبلوماسي، تأكيداً لأهمية تكريم الكفاءات السعودية في الخارج.
قصة نجاح ملهمة: د. ملاك الهدلق
تُعد الدكتورة ملاك بنت عادل الهدلق – رئيسة شعبة طب الفم بكلية طب الأسنان بجامعة الملك سعود اليوم؛ أول رئيسة لجمعية طلاب هارفارد السعوديين، حيث تمثل نموذجاً بارزاً لما تقدمه الجمعية من فرص قيادية لأعضائها. وقد وصفت د. ملاك تجربتها بأنها محطة محورية أثرت بشكل إيجابي على مسيرتها العلمية، مؤكدة أن الدعم المجتمعي والمهني الذي وفرته الجمعية كان جزءاً أساسياً من نجاحها خلال فترة ابتعاثها، حيث حصلت على جائزتين مرموقتين من الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب الفم تقديراً لأبحاثها في مجال الحزاز الفموي والتغيرات البيضاء ما قبل السرطانية، بالإضافة إلى كونها رئيسة الأطباء المتدربين خلال مرحلة التدريب السريري.
جسر معرفي بين السعودية و الولايات المتحدة
يعكس وجود الطلاب السعوديين في هارفارد عمق العلاقات التعليمية والعلمية بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة، والتي شهدت زخماً جديداً في ضوء زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان الأخيرة للولايات المتحدة. ويؤدي الطلاب السعوديون دور «سفراء علم» يسهمون في تعزيز رؤية 2030 عبر اكتساب مهارات قيادية وعلمية عالمية المستوى.
The Saudi Students Association at Harvard University continues to solidify its presence as one of the most prominent educational and cultural windows connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the world's most prestigious universities, drawing on a history that dates back to its founding in 1952, and a dynamic role that has been gaining strength since its relaunch in 2018.
Today, the association is one of the few officially recognized organizations by the Harvard Graduate Student Council, reflecting its institutional status and its growing role in serving Saudi students and supporting them academically, socially, and professionally. Over the past six years, it has contributed to supporting more than 100 students through various programs aimed at enhancing belonging, facilitating academic integration, and providing guidance and development.
A Growing Saudi Academic Community at Harvard
The association's community today includes more than 50 members of current students and alumni, distributed across 11 schools and institutes within the university, including medicine, business, public policy, public health, law, engineering, and others. This academic and field diversity reflects the ability of Saudi students to excel in the highest academic environments globally.
The association is currently led by an executive team of physicians in fellowship and graduate students, including: Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ziyad Naqshbandi, Dr. Mona bint Talal Al-Sharif, Dr. Shaima bint Hamid Al-Zaydi, Dr. Raneem bint Ahmed Al-Bin Ali, Dr. Al-Hanouf bint Mohammed Al-Buraikan, Dr. Reem bint Mohammed Al-Dosari, Dr. Najood bint Abdulwahid Al-Zahrani, and Dr. Abdullah bin Faris Idris, who volunteer their time and efforts to represent the association at the national level and work on expanding and enhancing partnerships with cultural and academic institutions to support the association's vision and goals through its various initiatives.
Association Events and Initiatives
The Harvard Saudi Students Association focuses on a range of initiatives that include organizing cultural and social gatherings to promote Saudi identity, providing professional development and networking activities through workshops and lectures, in addition to hosting speakers and researchers in various fields, and contributing to community service through volunteer work, as well as supporting new students and those wishing to join Harvard University through academic and professional guidance.
The Annual Graduation Ceremony Unites 7 Prestigious Universities
The annual graduation ceremony has become one of the association's most prominent events, bringing together Saudi graduates from 7 universities in Boston, including Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston University, and Tufts. The ceremony enjoyed high-level official attendance, including the participation of Prince Musab bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud and a selection of leaders from the diplomatic corps, confirming the importance of honoring Saudi talents abroad.
An Inspiring Success Story: Dr. Malak Al-Hadlq
Dr. Malak bint Adel Al-Hadlq – the head of the Oral Medicine Department at King Saud University’s College of Dentistry today; is the first president of the Harvard Saudi Students Association, representing a prominent model of the leadership opportunities the association provides its members. Dr. Malak described her experience as a pivotal moment that positively impacted her academic journey, affirming that the community and professional support provided by the association was an essential part of her success during her scholarship period, where she received two prestigious awards from the American Academy of Oral Medicine in recognition of her research in the field of oral lichen planus and precancerous white lesions, in addition to being the chief resident during her clinical training phase.
A Knowledge Bridge Between Saudi Arabia and the United States
The presence of Saudi students at Harvard reflects the depth of educational and scientific relations between the Kingdom and the United States, which has witnessed a new momentum in light of the recent visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States. Saudi students play the role of "scientific ambassadors," contributing to enhancing Vision 2030 by acquiring world-class leadership and scientific skills.