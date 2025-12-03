ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي بالتعاون مع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية مقيمًا من الجنسية الهندية مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، لاستغلاله الرواسب في المنطقة الشرقية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أنه تم ضبط معدة تستخدم في تجريف ونقل التربة، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الأرقام (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.