The special forces for environmental security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, apprehended an Indian national violating environmental regulations for exploiting the deposits in the Eastern Province, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces clarified that a piece of equipment used for scraping and transporting soil was seized, urging the public to report any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the numbers (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.