The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by igniting a fire in unauthorized areas in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for igniting a fire in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3000) riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife at the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.