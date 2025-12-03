وقع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية ووزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، أمس، بيانًا مشتركًا لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية في الجمهورية اليمنية وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية بقيمة (17) مليونًا، و(800) ألف دولار أمريكي، وذلك على هامش الحوار الإستراتيجي الثالث عن التنمية الدولية والمساعدات الإنسانية بين المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة المتحدة المنعقد في العاصمة لندن.

ومثَّل الجانبين في التوقيع، المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، ووزيرة الدولة للتنمية الدولية وأفريقيا في وزارة الخارجية البريطانية البارونة جينيفر تشابمان.

وسيجري بموجب البيان تقديم كلٍ من المركز والوزارة مبلغ (10.000.000) دولار أمريكي مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشروع مشترك في قطاع الأمن الغذائي باليمن، بالتعاون مع برنامج الأغذية العالمي، كما سيقدم الجانبان مبلغ (5.000.000) دولار أمريكي مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشروع مشترك في قطاع المياه والإصحاح البيئي للاجئين الروهينجا في بنغلاديش، بالتعاون مع المنظمة الدولية للهجرة.

وسيقدمان كذلك مبلغًا قدره (2.000.000) و(800.000) دولار أمريكي مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشاريع مشتركة في قطاع الأمن الغذائي للاجئين الروهينجا في بنغلاديش، بالتعاون برنامج الأغذية العالمي، ومنظمة جهود التنمية الاجتماعية المتكاملة في بنغلاديش.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المحتاجين واللاجئين في مختلف أنحاء العالم.