The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland signed a joint statement yesterday to provide humanitarian and relief assistance in the Republic of Yemen and the People's Republic of Bangladesh worth (17) million and (800) thousand US dollars, on the sidelines of the third strategic dialogue on international development and humanitarian aid between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom held in the capital, London.

Representing both sides in the signing were the advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, and the Minister of State for International Development and Africa at the British Foreign Office, Baroness Jennifer Chapman.

According to the statement, both the center and the ministry will provide an amount of (10,000,000) US dollars equally between them to support a joint project in the food security sector in Yemen, in cooperation with the World Food Programme. Additionally, both sides will provide an amount of (5,000,000) US dollars equally between them to support a joint project in the water and environmental sanitation sector for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration.

They will also provide an amount of (2,000,000) and (800,000) US dollars equally between them to support joint projects in the food security sector for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Integrated Social Development Efforts Organization in Bangladesh.

This comes as part of the relief and humanitarian projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and refugees around the world.