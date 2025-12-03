Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived today (Wednesday) in the Kingdom of Bahrain to head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and to chair the Saudi side in the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

Upon the Crown Prince's arrival at the royal terminal at the King Fahd Bridge coming from Khobar, he was welcomed by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Crown Prince was also received by the Minister of the Diwan of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and His Excellency Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nayef bin Bandar Al Sudairi.

Following that, the Crown Prince and the Crown Prince of Bahrain proceeded in an official convoy to Al-Sakhir Palace in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Accompanying the Crown Prince were the Minister of National Guard, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince's Secretary, Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rashid, and the Deputy Head of Royal Protocol, Rakan bin Mohammed Al-Tubayshi.