وصل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى مملكة البحرين لترؤس وفد المملكة المشارك في الدورة الـ (46) للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ورئاسة الجانب السعودي في الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني.

وفور وصول ولي العهد الصالة الملكية بجسر الملك فهد قادماً من الخبر، كان في استقباله ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة.

كما كان في استقبال ولي العهد وزير ديوان رئيس مجلس الوزراء الشيخ عيسى بن سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، وسعادة الشيخ علي بن عبدالرحمن آل خليفة سفير مملكة البحرين لدى المملكة، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف بن بندر السديري.

عقب ذلك، توجه ولي العهد وولي عهد البحرين، في موكب رسمي إلى قصر الصخير بمملكة البحرين.

وقد وصل بمعية ولي العهد، وزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، وسكرتير ولي العهد بندر بن عبيد الرشيد، ونائب رئيس المراسم الملكية راكان بن محمد الطبيشي.