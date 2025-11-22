Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef held a bilateral meeting today with the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of South Sudan, Atonge Koul, to discuss ways to develop industrial and mining cooperation between the two countries, on the sidelines of the 11th Ministerial Conference of Least Developed Countries (LDCMC11), hosted by the capital Riyadh.

During the meeting, ways to enhance industrial and mining relations between the Kingdom and South Sudan were reviewed, along with discussions on opportunities for South Sudan to benefit from the Kingdom's expertise in developing and operating smart industrial cities, developing the food industries sector, as well as enhancing cooperation in the mining and minerals sector to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Engineer Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salama, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the Kingdom, Mayom Alier Nyok, and a number of officials from both sides.

The meeting between Al-Khorayef and the Minister of Trade and Industry of the Republic of South Sudan comes on the sidelines of the 11th Ministerial Conference of Least Developed Countries hosted in Riyadh, organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, aiming to facilitate access to financing, enhance knowledge and technology exchange, stimulate trade, and expand the integration of least developed countries into regional and global value chains.