عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف اليوم اجتماعاً ثنائياً مع وزيرة التجارة والصناعة في جمهورية جنوب السودان أتونغ كول، لبحث سبل تطوير التعاون الصناعي والتعديني بين البلدين، على هامش انعقاد المؤتمر الوزاري الـ11 للدول الأقل نموّاً LDCMC11، الذي استضافته العاصمة الرياض.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض سُبل تعزيز العلاقات الصناعية والتعدينية بين المملكة وجنوب السودان، إلى جانب مناقشة فرص استفادة جنوب السودان من خبرات المملكة في تطوير وتشغيل المدن الصناعية الذكية، وتطوير قطاع الصناعات الغذائية، فضلاً عن تعزيز التعاون في قطاع التعدين والمعادن بما يعزز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

وشهد الاجتماع حضور نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون الصناعة المهندس خليل بن إبراهيم بن سلمة، وسفير جمهورية جنوب السودان لدى المملكة ميوم الير نيوك، وعدد من المسؤولين من كلا الجانبين.

ويأتي اجتماع الخريف بوزيرة التجارة والصناعة في جمهورية جنوب السودان على هامش المؤتمر الوزاري الـ11 للدول الأقل نموّاً الذي تستضيفه الرياض، بتنظيم من منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية «UNIDO» بالتعاون مع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ويستهدف تيسير الوصول إلى التمويل، وتعزيز تبادل المعرفة والتقنيات، وتحفيز التجارة، وتوسيع اندماج الدول الأقل نموّاً في سلاسل القيمة الإقليمية والعالمية.