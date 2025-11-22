التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم رئيس وزراء جمهورية فيتنام الاشتراكية فام مينه تشينه، وذلك على هامش اجتماع قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20) بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسُبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, as well as discussed a number of topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.