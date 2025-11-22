Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, as well as discussed a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, and the Director General of the Minister's Office, Walid bin Abdulhamid Al-Sama'il.