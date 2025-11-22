التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم رئيس وزراء جمهورية فيتنام الاشتراكية فام مينه تشينه، وذلك على هامش اجتماع قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20) بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسُبل تعزيزها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، وبحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير وليد بن عبدالحميد السماعيل.