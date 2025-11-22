يشارك المنتخب السعودي للعلوم في النسخة الـ22 من أولمبياد العلوم الدولي للناشئين IJSO 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة سوتشي الروسية خلال الفترة من 23 نوفمبر حتى 2 ديسمبر 2025م، بمشاركة أكثر من 300 طالب وطالبة من أكثر من 50 دولة يتنافسون في مجالات الفيزياء والكيمياء والأحياء.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة للمرة الـ10 في هذا الأولمبياد، ممثلة بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، وتمتلك في رصيدها منذ انضمامها للمسابقة- التي انطلقت أولى نسخها في إندونيسيا عام 2004- ميدالية ذهبية، و6 ميداليات فضية، و24 ميدالية برونزية.

ويُمثل المملكة في هذه النسخة 6 طلاب وطالبات، هم: حسين محمد الخميس من تعليم الأحساء، وإياد بندر عبده من تعليم الهيئة الملكية بينبع، وعبدالمجيد منصور الجعلي من تعليم جدة، ومحمد مازن لنقا من تعليم مكة المكرمة، وضي وائل الزهراني من تعليم ينبع، وليان فهد أبوالنجا من تعليم الشرقية.

ويُعد أولمبياد العلوم الدولي للناشئين مسابقة سنوية عالمية تُعقد في مجال العلوم الطبيعية للطلاب دون سن الـ16، وتشمل ثلاثة اختبارات رئيسة: اختبار نظري، واختبار متعدد الأسئلة، واختبار عملي، وتهدفُ إلى تنمية التفكير العلمي وصقل مهارات البحث والتجريب لدى الطلبة الموهوبين.

ويأتي حضور المملكة في هذا المحفل العلمي العالمي امتداداً لمسيرتها المميزة في المنافسات الدولية في العلوم، وترسيخاً لدورها في بناء جيل معرفي مُتمكن يُسهم في التنمية الوطنية، ويعكس صورة مشرفة لطلاب المملكة في الساحة العالمية، ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية.