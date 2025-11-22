The Saudi National Team for Science participates in the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2025), which will be held in Sochi, Russia, from November 23 to December 2, 2025, with the participation of more than 300 students from over 50 countries competing in the fields of physics, chemistry, and biology.

This marks the Kingdom's 10th participation in this Olympiad, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" in partnership with the Ministry of Education. Since joining the competition, which began its first edition in Indonesia in 2004, it has won one gold medal, six silver medals, and 24 bronze medals.

Representing the Kingdom in this edition are six students: Hussein Mohammed Al-Khamis from Al-Ahsa Education, Iyad Bandar Abdu from the Royal Commission for Yanbu Education, Abdulmajid Mansour Al-Jali from Jeddah Education, Mohammed Mazen Lenga from Makkah Education, Wadi Wael Al-Zahrani from Yanbu Education, and Layan Fahd Abu Al-Naja from Eastern Province Education.

The International Junior Science Olympiad is an annual global competition held in the field of natural sciences for students under the age of 16, comprising three main tests: a theoretical test, a multiple-choice test, and a practical test. It aims to develop scientific thinking and refine research and experimentation skills among gifted students.

The Kingdom's presence at this global scientific event extends its distinguished journey in international science competitions, reinforcing its role in building a knowledgeable and capable generation that contributes to national development and reflects a commendable image of Saudi students on the global stage, as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads.