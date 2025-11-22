يشارك المنتخب السعودي للعلوم في النسخة الـ22 من أولمبياد العلوم الدولي للناشئين IJSO 2025، الذي يُقام في مدينة سوتشي الروسية خلال الفترة من 23 نوفمبر حتى 2 ديسمبر 2025م، بمشاركة أكثر من 300 طالب وطالبة من أكثر من 50 دولة يتنافسون في مجالات الفيزياء والكيمياء والأحياء.
وتأتي مشاركة المملكة للمرة الـ10 في هذا الأولمبياد، ممثلة بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم، وتمتلك في رصيدها منذ انضمامها للمسابقة- التي انطلقت أولى نسخها في إندونيسيا عام 2004- ميدالية ذهبية، و6 ميداليات فضية، و24 ميدالية برونزية.
ويُمثل المملكة في هذه النسخة 6 طلاب وطالبات، هم: حسين محمد الخميس من تعليم الأحساء، وإياد بندر عبده من تعليم الهيئة الملكية بينبع، وعبدالمجيد منصور الجعلي من تعليم جدة، ومحمد مازن لنقا من تعليم مكة المكرمة، وضي وائل الزهراني من تعليم ينبع، وليان فهد أبوالنجا من تعليم الشرقية.
ويُعد أولمبياد العلوم الدولي للناشئين مسابقة سنوية عالمية تُعقد في مجال العلوم الطبيعية للطلاب دون سن الـ16، وتشمل ثلاثة اختبارات رئيسة: اختبار نظري، واختبار متعدد الأسئلة، واختبار عملي، وتهدفُ إلى تنمية التفكير العلمي وصقل مهارات البحث والتجريب لدى الطلبة الموهوبين.
ويأتي حضور المملكة في هذا المحفل العلمي العالمي امتداداً لمسيرتها المميزة في المنافسات الدولية في العلوم، وترسيخاً لدورها في بناء جيل معرفي مُتمكن يُسهم في التنمية الوطنية، ويعكس صورة مشرفة لطلاب المملكة في الساحة العالمية، ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية.
The Saudi National Team for Science participates in the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2025), which will be held in Sochi, Russia, from November 23 to December 2, 2025, with the participation of more than 300 students from over 50 countries competing in the fields of physics, chemistry, and biology.
This marks the Kingdom's 10th participation in this Olympiad, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba" in partnership with the Ministry of Education. Since joining the competition, which began its first edition in Indonesia in 2004, it has won one gold medal, six silver medals, and 24 bronze medals.
Representing the Kingdom in this edition are six students: Hussein Mohammed Al-Khamis from Al-Ahsa Education, Iyad Bandar Abdu from the Royal Commission for Yanbu Education, Abdulmajid Mansour Al-Jali from Jeddah Education, Mohammed Mazen Lenga from Makkah Education, Wadi Wael Al-Zahrani from Yanbu Education, and Layan Fahd Abu Al-Naja from Eastern Province Education.
The International Junior Science Olympiad is an annual global competition held in the field of natural sciences for students under the age of 16, comprising three main tests: a theoretical test, a multiple-choice test, and a practical test. It aims to develop scientific thinking and refine research and experimentation skills among gifted students.
The Kingdom's presence at this global scientific event extends its distinguished journey in international science competitions, reinforcing its role in building a knowledgeable and capable generation that contributes to national development and reflects a commendable image of Saudi students on the global stage, as part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads.