On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated today in the first session of the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit titled: "Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth: Building Our Economies, the Role of Trade, Financing Development, and the Debt Burden," held in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.

During the session, the Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with their sincere wishes for the success of South Africa's presidency, which is hosting the G20 for the first time on the African continent, and for the member countries' efforts to enhance economic cooperation and achieve sustainable development globally.

He also affirmed, in his speech, the Kingdom's full support for efforts aimed at reforming the World Trade Organization and strengthening a fair and transparent multilateral trading system that enables countries to actively participate in the global economy, emphasizing that international trade is a fundamental pillar for inclusive development and economic stability.

He pointed to the Kingdom's efforts, in line with Vision 2030, to promote responsible investment, sustainable manufacturing, and the efficient use of resources to support development. He also called for aligning the G20's efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing challenges related to food security, energy, climate, digital transformation, and reducing illicit financial flows, through international cooperation based on shared responsibility.

He concluded his speech by emphasizing that global challenges transcend borders and require genuine international solidarity and multilateral cooperation to build a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

Attending the session were Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Saudi Sherpa Deputy Minister of Finance Abdul Mohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.