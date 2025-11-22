نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، في الجلسة الأولى لأعمال اليوم الأول من قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين بعنوان: «النمو الاقتصادي الشامل والمستدام دون ترك أحد وراءه: بناء اقتصاداتنا، دور التجارة، تمويل التنمية وعبء الديون»، المنعقدة بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.

وخلال الجلسة، ألقى وزير الخارجية كلمة نقل في مستهلها تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وتمنياتهما الصادقة بنجاح مساعي رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا، التي تستضيف أعمال مجموعة العشرين ولأول مرة في القارة الأفريقية، ومساعي الدول الأعضاء بتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة على الصعيد العالمي.

كما أكد، في كلمته، دعم المملكة الكامل للجهود الرامية إلى إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية وتعزيز نظام تجاري متعدد الأطراف عادل وشفاف، يمكّن الدول من المشاركة الفاعلة في الاقتصاد العالمي، مشدداً على أن التجارة الدولية ركيزة أساسية للتنمية الشاملة والاستقرار الاقتصادي.

وأشار إلى جهود المملكة، انسجاماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030، في تعزيز الاستثمار المسؤول، والتصنيع المستدام، وتسخير الموارد بكفاءة لدعم التنمية. كما دعا إلى مواءمة جهود مجموعة العشرين مع أهداف التنمية المستدامة، ومعالجة تحديات الأمن الغذائي والطاقة والمناخ والتحول الرقمي، والحد من التدفقات المالية غير المشروعة، وذلك عبر تعاون دولي يقوم على المسؤولية المشتركة.

واختتم كلمته بالتأكيد على أن التحديات العالمية تتجاوز الحدود، وتتطلب تضامناً دولياً صادقاً وتعاوناً متعدد الأطراف لبناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر شمولية واستدامة.

حضر الجلسة وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ونائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي عبدالمحسن بن سعد الخلف.