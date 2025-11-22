نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم، في الجلسة الأولى لأعمال اليوم الأول من قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين بعنوان: «النمو الاقتصادي الشامل والمستدام دون ترك أحد وراءه: بناء اقتصاداتنا، دور التجارة، تمويل التنمية وعبء الديون»، المنعقدة بمدينة جوهانسبرغ في جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.
وخلال الجلسة، ألقى وزير الخارجية كلمة نقل في مستهلها تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وتمنياتهما الصادقة بنجاح مساعي رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا، التي تستضيف أعمال مجموعة العشرين ولأول مرة في القارة الأفريقية، ومساعي الدول الأعضاء بتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة على الصعيد العالمي.
كما أكد، في كلمته، دعم المملكة الكامل للجهود الرامية إلى إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية وتعزيز نظام تجاري متعدد الأطراف عادل وشفاف، يمكّن الدول من المشاركة الفاعلة في الاقتصاد العالمي، مشدداً على أن التجارة الدولية ركيزة أساسية للتنمية الشاملة والاستقرار الاقتصادي.
وأشار إلى جهود المملكة، انسجاماً مع رؤية المملكة 2030، في تعزيز الاستثمار المسؤول، والتصنيع المستدام، وتسخير الموارد بكفاءة لدعم التنمية. كما دعا إلى مواءمة جهود مجموعة العشرين مع أهداف التنمية المستدامة، ومعالجة تحديات الأمن الغذائي والطاقة والمناخ والتحول الرقمي، والحد من التدفقات المالية غير المشروعة، وذلك عبر تعاون دولي يقوم على المسؤولية المشتركة.
واختتم كلمته بالتأكيد على أن التحديات العالمية تتجاوز الحدود، وتتطلب تضامناً دولياً صادقاً وتعاوناً متعدد الأطراف لبناء اقتصاد عالمي أكثر شمولية واستدامة.
حضر الجلسة وزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ونائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي عبدالمحسن بن سعد الخلف.
On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated today in the first session of the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit titled: "Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth: Building Our Economies, the Role of Trade, Financing Development, and the Debt Burden," held in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.
During the session, the Foreign Minister delivered a speech in which he conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with their sincere wishes for the success of South Africa's presidency, which is hosting the G20 for the first time on the African continent, and for the member countries' efforts to enhance economic cooperation and achieve sustainable development globally.
He also affirmed, in his speech, the Kingdom's full support for efforts aimed at reforming the World Trade Organization and strengthening a fair and transparent multilateral trading system that enables countries to actively participate in the global economy, emphasizing that international trade is a fundamental pillar for inclusive development and economic stability.
He pointed to the Kingdom's efforts, in line with Vision 2030, to promote responsible investment, sustainable manufacturing, and the efficient use of resources to support development. He also called for aligning the G20's efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing challenges related to food security, energy, climate, digital transformation, and reducing illicit financial flows, through international cooperation based on shared responsibility.
He concluded his speech by emphasizing that global challenges transcend borders and require genuine international solidarity and multilateral cooperation to build a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.
Attending the session were Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan and Saudi Sherpa Deputy Minister of Finance Abdul Mohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.