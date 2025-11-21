The special forces for road security in the Al-Baha region arrested a citizen for transporting Ethiopian nationals in his vehicle in violation of border security regulations. They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them, with the violators referred to the competent authority, and those who transported them to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to (15) years in prison, a fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and the accommodation used for shelter, and public shaming.

It clarified that this crime is considered a serious offense warranting detention and is detrimental to honor and trust. It urged reporting violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by calling (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.