قبضت القوة الخاصة لأمن الطرق بمنطقة الباحة على مواطن لنقله في مركبته مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسية الإثيوبية، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالة المخالفين لجهة الاختصاص، ومن نقلهم إلى النيابة العامة.

وأكد الأمن العام أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة (15) سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، والتشهير به.

وأوضح أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثاً على الإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و (996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلغ.