On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived today in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa, to head the Kingdom's delegation participating in the G20 Leaders' Summit.

The Kingdom's delegation includes Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Saudi Sherpa Deputy Minister of Finance Abdul Mohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.

The summit will discuss the most pressing global economic and developmental challenges, the importance of strengthening dialogue and cooperation among the group’s countries to address global issues such as geopolitical crises, economic development, debt relief, climate change, and the necessity of enhancing international cooperation to achieve comprehensive and sustainable solutions.