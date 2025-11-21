نيابة عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اليوم إلى مدينة جوهانسبرغ بجمهورية جنوب أفريقيا، لترؤس وفد المملكة المشارك في قمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20).

ويضم وفد المملكة وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، ونائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي عبدالمحسن بن سعد الخلف.

وستناقش القمة أبرز التحديات الاقتصادية والتنموية العالمية، وأهمية ترسيخ الحوار والتعاون بين دول المجموعة لمواجهة القضايا العالمية مثل الأزمات الجيوسياسية، والتنمية الاقتصادية، وإعفاء الديون، وتغير المناخ، وضرورة تعزيز التعاون الدولي وصولاً إلى حلول شاملة ومستدامة.