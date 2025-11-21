كشفت النيابة العامة عن تفاصيل «غرفة استنطاق الطفل»، وهي بيئة تحقيق متخصصة تم إعدادها لحماية الأطفال وحفظ حقوقهم خلال مراحل الاستماع إلى أقوالهم وتؤدي الغرفة دورًا مهمًا في ضمان إجراءات دقيقة تراعي خصوصية الطفل وحساسيته، وتمنع أي تأثيرات قد تؤثر على شهادته أو على وضعه النفسي.
ووفق ما أوضحته النيابة، تستهدف الغرفة توفير مساحة آمنة وهادئة تعمل على طمأنة الطفل، عبر تجهيزات تفاعلية تسمح له بالتعبير بحرية، إضافة إلى أدوات تسجيل حديثة توثق أقواله بدقة عالية. ويشرف على العملية كادر مؤهل ومتخصص في التعامل مع الأطفال، لضمان ممارسات مهنية تنسجم مع المعايير العلمية والإنسانية.
وترتكز آلية العمل داخل هذه الغرفة على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية: تهيئة بيئة تحقيق تحترم مشاعر الطفل وتراعي عمره ودرجة نضجه، ضمان جودة المعلومات عبر أدوات تقنية تلتقط تفاصيل إفادته دون ضغط أو رهبة، تقديم دعم نفسي ومهني من فريق متخصص يتعامل مع الحالات الحساسة وفق منهج إنساني.
وأوضح المحامي سلمان الرمالي لـ «عكاظ»: أن إنشاء غرفة استنطاق الطفل يمثل «تطورًا تشريعيًا ومهنيًا يرفع مستوى العدالة في القضايا المرتبطة بالأحداث»، مؤكداً أن هذه الغرف «تحقق حماية حقيقية للطفل وتضمن دقة أقواله بعيدًا عن أي مؤثرات».
وأضاف أن وجود كادر متخصص وتقنيات توثيق حديثة «يعزز سلامة الإجراءات ويمنح القاضي والمدعي العام مادة موثقة، ما ينعكس على قوة القرائن والأدلة داخل الملف العدلي».
وتُعد «غرفة استنطاق الطفل» خطوة تعزز مسار العدالة، وتؤكد التزام النيابة العامة بإنشاء بيئات تحقيق متطورة تواكب احتياجات جميع الفئات، وتدعم بناء إجراءات أدق وأكثر إنصافًا داخل المنظومة العدلية.
The Public Prosecution has revealed details about the "Child Interrogation Room," which is a specialized investigative environment designed to protect children and safeguard their rights during the stages of hearing their statements. The room plays an important role in ensuring precise procedures that respect the child's privacy and sensitivity, preventing any influences that may affect their testimony or psychological state.
According to the Public Prosecution, the room aims to provide a safe and quiet space that reassures the child, through interactive setups that allow them to express themselves freely, in addition to modern recording tools that accurately document their statements. A qualified and specialized team oversees the process to ensure professional practices that align with scientific and humanitarian standards.
The working mechanism within this room is based on three main axes: creating an investigative environment that respects the child's feelings and considers their age and maturity level, ensuring the quality of information through technical tools that capture the details of their testimony without pressure or intimidation, and providing psychological and professional support from a specialized team that deals with sensitive cases according to a humanitarian approach.
Lawyer Salman Al-Ramali explained to "Okaz" that the establishment of the Child Interrogation Room represents "a legislative and professional development that raises the level of justice in cases related to minors," emphasizing that these rooms "provide real protection for the child and ensure the accuracy of their statements away from any influences."
He added that the presence of a specialized team and modern documentation technologies "enhances the integrity of the procedures and provides the judge and the public prosecutor with documented material, which reflects on the strength of the evidence and clues within the judicial file."
The "Child Interrogation Room" is a step that enhances the path of justice and confirms the Public Prosecution's commitment to creating advanced investigative environments that meet the needs of all groups, supporting the establishment of more precise and fairer procedures within the judicial system.