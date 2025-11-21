The Public Prosecution has revealed details about the "Child Interrogation Room," which is a specialized investigative environment designed to protect children and safeguard their rights during the stages of hearing their statements. The room plays an important role in ensuring precise procedures that respect the child's privacy and sensitivity, preventing any influences that may affect their testimony or psychological state.

According to the Public Prosecution, the room aims to provide a safe and quiet space that reassures the child, through interactive setups that allow them to express themselves freely, in addition to modern recording tools that accurately document their statements. A qualified and specialized team oversees the process to ensure professional practices that align with scientific and humanitarian standards.

The working mechanism within this room is based on three main axes: creating an investigative environment that respects the child's feelings and considers their age and maturity level, ensuring the quality of information through technical tools that capture the details of their testimony without pressure or intimidation, and providing psychological and professional support from a specialized team that deals with sensitive cases according to a humanitarian approach.

Lawyer Salman Al-Ramali explained to "Okaz" that the establishment of the Child Interrogation Room represents "a legislative and professional development that raises the level of justice in cases related to minors," emphasizing that these rooms "provide real protection for the child and ensure the accuracy of their statements away from any influences."

He added that the presence of a specialized team and modern documentation technologies "enhances the integrity of the procedures and provides the judge and the public prosecutor with documented material, which reflects on the strength of the evidence and clues within the judicial file."

The "Child Interrogation Room" is a step that enhances the path of justice and confirms the Public Prosecution's commitment to creating advanced investigative environments that meet the needs of all groups, supporting the establishment of more precise and fairer procedures within the judicial system.