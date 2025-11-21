كشفت النيابة العامة عن تفاصيل «غرفة استنطاق الطفل»، وهي بيئة تحقيق متخصصة تم إعدادها لحماية الأطفال وحفظ حقوقهم خلال مراحل الاستماع إلى أقوالهم وتؤدي الغرفة دورًا مهمًا في ضمان إجراءات دقيقة تراعي خصوصية الطفل وحساسيته، وتمنع أي تأثيرات قد تؤثر على شهادته أو على وضعه النفسي.

ووفق ما أوضحته النيابة، تستهدف الغرفة توفير مساحة آمنة وهادئة تعمل على طمأنة الطفل، عبر تجهيزات تفاعلية تسمح له بالتعبير بحرية، إضافة إلى أدوات تسجيل حديثة توثق أقواله بدقة عالية. ويشرف على العملية كادر مؤهل ومتخصص في التعامل مع الأطفال، لضمان ممارسات مهنية تنسجم مع المعايير العلمية والإنسانية.

وترتكز آلية العمل داخل هذه الغرفة على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية: تهيئة بيئة تحقيق تحترم مشاعر الطفل وتراعي عمره ودرجة نضجه، ضمان جودة المعلومات عبر أدوات تقنية تلتقط تفاصيل إفادته دون ضغط أو رهبة، تقديم دعم نفسي ومهني من فريق متخصص يتعامل مع الحالات الحساسة وفق منهج إنساني.

وأوضح المحامي سلمان الرمالي لـ «عكاظ»: أن إنشاء غرفة استنطاق الطفل يمثل «تطورًا تشريعيًا ومهنيًا يرفع مستوى العدالة في القضايا المرتبطة بالأحداث»، مؤكداً أن هذه الغرف «تحقق حماية حقيقية للطفل وتضمن دقة أقواله بعيدًا عن أي مؤثرات».

وأضاف أن وجود كادر متخصص وتقنيات توثيق حديثة «يعزز سلامة الإجراءات ويمنح القاضي والمدعي العام مادة موثقة، ما ينعكس على قوة القرائن والأدلة داخل الملف العدلي».

وتُعد «غرفة استنطاق الطفل» خطوة تعزز مسار العدالة، وتؤكد التزام النيابة العامة بإنشاء بيئات تحقيق متطورة تواكب احتياجات جميع الفئات، وتدعم بناء إجراءات أدق وأكثر إنصافًا داخل المنظومة العدلية.