The government press conference will be held the day after tomorrow, Sunday, November 23, 2025, hosted by Minister of Justice Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani; to discuss the most significant developments witnessed in the judicial system in the Kingdom, and to highlight the ministry's future directions to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the judicial sector.

The conference will also feature Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari to discuss the latest updates and achievements of the Kingdom, after which both ministers will answer questions from journalists and media representatives at the conference.

The conference will be broadcast live on Saudi television channels, the Shahid platform, and the social media platforms of the Ministry of Media.