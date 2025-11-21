ينعقد بعد غد الأحد 23 نوفمبر 2025 المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي يستضيف وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني؛ للحديث عن أبرز التطورات التي شهدتها المنظومة العدلية في المملكة، ويسلط الضوء على توجهات الوزارة المستقبلية لتعزيز كفاءة القطاع العدلي وشفافيته.

ويستضيف المؤتمر وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري للحديث عن أبرز مستجدات المملكة وإنجازاتها، ومن ثم سيجيب الوزيران عن تساؤلات الإعلاميين والصحفيين في المؤتمر.

وسيبث المؤتمر مباشرة عبر قنوات التلفزيون السعودية، ومنصة شاهد، ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي لوزارة الإعلام.