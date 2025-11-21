شهد سوق العمل السعودي هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف منذ بداية العام، بعد إعلان 7313 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة «جدارات» شملت وظائف حكومية تعاقدية وفرصاً ضخمة في القطاع الخاص توزعت على جميع مناطق المملكة، مع تركّز واضح في بعض المدن ذات النشاط الاقتصادي المتسارع.
هذه الأرقام الكبيرة تعكس اتساع مشاريع البنية التحتية، وتسارع التحول الرقمي، ونمو القطاعات الصحية واللوجستية، إضافة إلى صعود الطلب على الوظائف الفنية والهندسية.
وظائف حكومية في جهات سيادية وصحية ورياضية
تركزت 12 وظيفة حكومية في الرياض، والظهران، والطائف عبر جهات متعددة، وجاءت على النحو التالي:
وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
- أخصائي استشارات أعمال
- أخصائي قانوني
- أخصائي إدارة مشاريع
وزارة الرياضة
- أخصائي إدارة قواعد بيانات
الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة
- طبيب باطني
- فني تقنية قلب
- أخصائي وقاية إشعاعية
برنامج تحوّل القطاع الصحي
تتركز الوظائف الحكومية هذا الأسبوع في: التحول الرقمي، والقانون، وقواعد البيانات، والمشاريع، والصحة، والوقاية الإشعاعية.
ويلاحظ ارتفاع الطلب على التخصصات التقنية والإدارية المتقدمة بالتوازي مع خطط التحول الحكومي.
7301 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص
شهد القطاع الخاص انفجاراً ضخماً في عدد الفرص هذا الأسبوع، إذ سجّل:
- مكة المكرمة - 2575 وظيفة (الأعلى في المملكة)
منها وظائف واسعة في:
الهندسة، والتشغيل والصيانة، والسائقين، والمبيعات، والفنادق، والتقنية، والأمن.
- المنطقة الشرقية - 1996 وظيفة
مع طلب كبير على اللوجستيات، والنفط والغاز، والهندسة، والقطاع الصحي، السائقين، والفنيين، والأمن الصناعي.
وتشمل: التقنية، والتسويق والمبيعات، والهندسة، والقطاع الصحي، والمالية، والتشغيل، والمحاسبة، والموارد البشرية.
- المدينة المنورة - 517 وظيفة
- جازان - 240 وظيفة
- الباحة - 194 وظيفة
- القصيم - 85 وظيفة
- الجوف - 81 وظيفة
- تبوك - 76 وظيفة
- الحدود الشمالية - 54 وظيفة
- عسير - 50 وظيفة
- نجران - 36 وظيفة
- حائل - 20 وظيفة
ماذا تكشف هذه الأرقام؟
تظهر البيانات بوضوح عدداً من الاتجاهات الرئيسية:
- هيمنة القطاع الخاص على خلق الوظائف بـ 7301 وظيفة.
- المناطق الأكثر نشاطاً اقتصادياً هي الأكثر توظيفاً:
مكة — الشرقية — الرياض تمثل 72% من إجمالي الوظائف.
- الهندسة والتشغيل والصيانة تواصل تصدرها كالأسبوع الماضي.
- ارتفاع وظائف التقنية بشكل مستمر:
ظهرت وظائف في إعلانات الجهات الحكومية شملت: قواعد البيانات، والمشاريع، والقانون التقني.
وفي القطاع الخاص تكررت وظائف: فني شبكات، والدعم التقني، والنظم.
من وظائف الباطنية والوقاية الإشعاعية إلى وظائف القطاع الخاص في المختبرات والأجهزة.
- عودة قوية للمبيعات والتجزئة والمخازن مع توسع الشركات في جميع المناطق.
أسبوع وظيفي ضخم
مع 7313 فرصة جديدة، يتجه سوق العمل السعودي نحو توسع متسارع يجمع بين:
- التحول الرقمي الحكومي
- توسع مشاريع البناء والتشغيل
- نمو الخدمات اللوجستية
- تنشيط قطاعات التجزئة والضيافة
- توسع القطاع الصحي والتعليم والمبيعات
ويُنصح الباحثون عن عمل بالتقديم المبكر، خصوصاً في الوظائف التي تُغلق سريعاً عند اكتمال العدد.
This week, the Saudi job market witnessed one of the largest waves of hiring since the beginning of the year, following the announcement of 7,313 new jobs through the "Jadarat" platform. These included contractual government positions and significant opportunities in the private sector distributed across all regions of the Kingdom, with a clear concentration in some cities with accelerated economic activity.
These large numbers reflect the expansion of infrastructure projects, the acceleration of digital transformation, and the growth of health and logistics sectors, in addition to the rising demand for technical and engineering jobs.
Government Jobs in Sovereign, Health, and Sports Entities
12 government jobs were concentrated in Riyadh, Dhahran, and Taif through various entities, as follows:
Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
- Business Consulting Specialist
- Legal Specialist
- Project Management Specialist
Ministry of Sports
- Database Management Specialist
Medical Services for the Armed Forces
- Internal Medicine Doctor
- Cardiac Technology Technician
- Radiation Protection Specialist
Health Sector Transformation Program
This week, government jobs are focused on: digital transformation, law, databases, projects, health, and radiation protection.
There is a noticeable increase in demand for advanced technical and administrative specialties in parallel with government transformation plans.
7,301 Jobs in the Private Sector
The private sector experienced a massive explosion in the number of opportunities this week, recording:
- Makkah - 2,575 jobs (the highest in the Kingdom)
Including broad jobs in:
engineering, operations and maintenance, drivers, sales, hotels, technology, and security.
- Eastern Province - 1,996 jobs
With a high demand for logistics, oil and gas, engineering, the health sector, drivers, technicians, and industrial security.
Including: technology, marketing and sales, engineering, the health sector, finance, operations, accounting, and human resources.
- Medina - 517 jobs
- Jazan - 240 jobs
- Al-Baha - 194 jobs
- Qassim - 85 jobs
- Al-Jawf - 81 jobs
- Tabuk - 76 jobs
- Northern Borders - 54 jobs
- Aseer - 50 jobs
- Najran - 36 jobs
- Hail - 20 jobs
What Do These Numbers Reveal?
The data clearly shows several key trends:
- The private sector dominates job creation with 7,301 jobs.
- The most economically active regions are the most hiring:
Makkah — Eastern Province — Riyadh represent 72% of total jobs.
- Engineering and operations and maintenance continue to lead as last week.
- Continuous rise in technology jobs:
Jobs in government announcements included: databases, projects, and technical law.
In the private sector, jobs for: network technicians, technical support, and systems were repeated.
From internal medicine and radiation protection jobs to private sector jobs in laboratories and equipment.
- A strong return for sales, retail, and warehouses with companies expanding across all regions.
A Huge Job Week
With 7,313 new opportunities, the Saudi job market is heading towards rapid expansion that combines:
- Government digital transformation
- Expansion of construction and operations projects
- Growth of logistics services
- Activation of retail and hospitality sectors
- Expansion of the health, education, and sales sectors
Job seekers are advised to apply early, especially for positions that close quickly once the number is filled.