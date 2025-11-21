شهد سوق العمل السعودي هذا الأسبوع واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف منذ بداية العام، بعد إعلان 7313 وظيفة جديدة عبر منصة «جدارات» شملت وظائف حكومية تعاقدية وفرصاً ضخمة في القطاع الخاص توزعت على جميع مناطق المملكة، مع تركّز واضح في بعض المدن ذات النشاط الاقتصادي المتسارع.
هذه الأرقام الكبيرة تعكس اتساع مشاريع البنية التحتية، وتسارع التحول الرقمي، ونمو القطاعات الصحية واللوجستية، إضافة إلى صعود الطلب على الوظائف الفنية والهندسية.

وظائف حكومية في جهات سيادية وصحية ورياضية

تركزت 12 وظيفة حكومية في الرياض، والظهران، والطائف عبر جهات متعددة، وجاءت على النحو التالي:

وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات

  • أخصائي استشارات أعمال
  • أخصائي قانوني
  • أخصائي إدارة مشاريع

وزارة الرياضة

  • أخصائي إدارة قواعد بيانات

الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة

  • طبيب باطني
  • فني تقنية قلب
  • أخصائي وقاية إشعاعية

برنامج تحوّل القطاع الصحي

  • مدير عام

تتركز الوظائف الحكومية هذا الأسبوع في: التحول الرقمي، والقانون، وقواعد البيانات، والمشاريع، والصحة، والوقاية الإشعاعية.
ويلاحظ ارتفاع الطلب على التخصصات التقنية والإدارية المتقدمة بالتوازي مع خطط التحول الحكومي.

7301 وظيفة في القطاع الخاص

شهد القطاع الخاص انفجاراً ضخماً في عدد الفرص هذا الأسبوع، إذ سجّل:

  • مكة المكرمة - 2575 وظيفة (الأعلى في المملكة)

منها وظائف واسعة في:
الهندسة، والتشغيل والصيانة، والسائقين، والمبيعات، والفنادق، والتقنية، والأمن.

  • المنطقة الشرقية - 1996 وظيفة

مع طلب كبير على اللوجستيات، والنفط والغاز، والهندسة، والقطاع الصحي، السائقين، والفنيين، والأمن الصناعي.

  • الرياض - 1367 وظيفة

وتشمل: التقنية، والتسويق والمبيعات، والهندسة، والقطاع الصحي، والمالية، والتشغيل، والمحاسبة، والموارد البشرية.

  • المدينة المنورة - 517 وظيفة
  • جازان - 240 وظيفة
  • الباحة - 194 وظيفة
  • القصيم - 85 وظيفة
  • الجوف - 81 وظيفة
  • تبوك - 76 وظيفة
  • الحدود الشمالية - 54 وظيفة
  • عسير - 50 وظيفة
  • نجران - 36 وظيفة
  • حائل - 20 وظيفة

ماذا تكشف هذه الأرقام؟

تظهر البيانات بوضوح عدداً من الاتجاهات الرئيسية:

  • هيمنة القطاع الخاص على خلق الوظائف بـ 7301 وظيفة.
  • المناطق الأكثر نشاطاً اقتصادياً هي الأكثر توظيفاً:

مكة — الشرقية — الرياض تمثل 72% من إجمالي الوظائف.

  • الهندسة والتشغيل والصيانة تواصل تصدرها كالأسبوع الماضي.
  • ارتفاع وظائف التقنية بشكل مستمر:

ظهرت وظائف في إعلانات الجهات الحكومية شملت: قواعد البيانات، والمشاريع، والقانون التقني.
وفي القطاع الخاص تكررت وظائف: فني شبكات، والدعم التقني، والنظم.

  • زيادة الوظائف الصحية:

من وظائف الباطنية والوقاية الإشعاعية إلى وظائف القطاع الخاص في المختبرات والأجهزة.

  • عودة قوية للمبيعات والتجزئة والمخازن مع توسع الشركات في جميع المناطق.

أسبوع وظيفي ضخم

مع 7313 فرصة جديدة، يتجه سوق العمل السعودي نحو توسع متسارع يجمع بين:

  • التحول الرقمي الحكومي
  • توسع مشاريع البناء والتشغيل
  • نمو الخدمات اللوجستية
  • تنشيط قطاعات التجزئة والضيافة
  • توسع القطاع الصحي والتعليم والمبيعات

ويُنصح الباحثون عن عمل بالتقديم المبكر، خصوصاً في الوظائف التي تُغلق سريعاً عند اكتمال العدد.