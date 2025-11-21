This week, the Saudi job market witnessed one of the largest waves of hiring since the beginning of the year, following the announcement of 7,313 new jobs through the "Jadarat" platform. These included contractual government positions and significant opportunities in the private sector distributed across all regions of the Kingdom, with a clear concentration in some cities with accelerated economic activity.

These large numbers reflect the expansion of infrastructure projects, the acceleration of digital transformation, and the growth of health and logistics sectors, in addition to the rising demand for technical and engineering jobs.

Government Jobs in Sovereign, Health, and Sports Entities

12 government jobs were concentrated in Riyadh, Dhahran, and Taif through various entities, as follows:

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Business Consulting Specialist

Legal Specialist

Project Management Specialist

Ministry of Sports

Database Management Specialist

Medical Services for the Armed Forces

Internal Medicine Doctor

Cardiac Technology Technician

Radiation Protection Specialist

Health Sector Transformation Program

General Manager

This week, government jobs are focused on: digital transformation, law, databases, projects, health, and radiation protection.

There is a noticeable increase in demand for advanced technical and administrative specialties in parallel with government transformation plans.

7,301 Jobs in the Private Sector

The private sector experienced a massive explosion in the number of opportunities this week, recording:

Makkah - 2,575 jobs (the highest in the Kingdom)

Including broad jobs in:

engineering, operations and maintenance, drivers, sales, hotels, technology, and security.

Eastern Province - 1,996 jobs

With a high demand for logistics, oil and gas, engineering, the health sector, drivers, technicians, and industrial security.

Riyadh - 1,367 jobs

Including: technology, marketing and sales, engineering, the health sector, finance, operations, accounting, and human resources.

Medina - 517 jobs

Jazan - 240 jobs

Al-Baha - 194 jobs

Qassim - 85 jobs

Al-Jawf - 81 jobs

Tabuk - 76 jobs

Northern Borders - 54 jobs

Aseer - 50 jobs

Najran - 36 jobs

Hail - 20 jobs

What Do These Numbers Reveal?

The data clearly shows several key trends:

The private sector dominates job creation with 7,301 jobs.

The most economically active regions are the most hiring:

Makkah — Eastern Province — Riyadh represent 72% of total jobs.

Engineering and operations and maintenance continue to lead as last week.

Continuous rise in technology jobs:

Jobs in government announcements included: databases, projects, and technical law.

In the private sector, jobs for: network technicians, technical support, and systems were repeated.

Increase in health jobs:

From internal medicine and radiation protection jobs to private sector jobs in laboratories and equipment.

A strong return for sales, retail, and warehouses with companies expanding across all regions.

A Huge Job Week

With 7,313 new opportunities, the Saudi job market is heading towards rapid expansion that combines:

Government digital transformation

Expansion of construction and operations projects

Growth of logistics services

Activation of retail and hospitality sectors

Expansion of the health, education, and sales sectors

Job seekers are advised to apply early, especially for positions that close quickly once the number is filled.