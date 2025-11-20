تشهد السماء في الساعات الأخيرة من فجر الغد، حدثًا فلكيًا مميزًا يتمثل في عبور ظل اثنين من أقمار المشتري «آيو» و«كاليستو» فوق قمم سحبة، في ظاهرة تُعرف باسم عبور الظل.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن الحدث يبدأ عند الساعة 4:29 صباحًا ويستمر حتى 6:38 صباحًا بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، وخلال هذه الفترة يمكن للراصدين عبر التلسكوبات رؤية بقعة داكنة صغيرة تتحرك ببطء فوق قرص المشتري المضيء وهي ظل تلك الأقمار أثناء مرورها بين الشمس والكوكب العملاق.

وأشار أبو زاهرة إلى أن سبب الظاهرة يعود لعبور الظل عندما يقع أحد أقمار المشتري الأربعة الكبيرة «آيو، ويوروبا، وغانيميد، وكاليستو» في خط مستقيم بين الشمس والمشتري، فيلقي بظله على الغلاف العلوي للكوكب، ويبدو هذا الظل واضحًا للغاية بفضل اللون الفاتح لقمم سحب المشتري وحدوده الحادة الناتجة عن البعد الكبير بين الشمس والمشتري الذي يجعل أشعة الضوء شبه متوازية، إضافة إلى حجم الظل الكبير الذي يمتد لمئات الكيلومترات فوق قمم السحب، مما يسمح برصده بسهولة حتى باستخدام تلسكوبات متوسطة.

ويظهر الظل للراصد نقطة داكنة تشبه ثقبًا أسود صغيرًا يتحرك من الشرق إلى الغرب تبعًا لدوران المشتري واتجاه العبور ويشاهد القمر نفسه وهو يقترب من حافة القرص قبل ظهور الظل، وتعتمد هوية القمر المسبب للظل على التوقيت المداري؛ فـ"آيو" هو الأقرب للمشتري والأسرع دورانًا لذلك يتكرر عبوره كثيرًا ويظهر ظله صغيرًا لكنه شديد القتامة بسبب قطره البالغ (3643) كم وقربه من الكوكب، أما القمر «كاليستو» وهو الأبعد بين الأربعة فعبور ظله أقل تكرارًا ويُعد حدثًا مميزًا، ويكون ظله أكبر قليلًا لكنه أخفت من ظل القمر «آيو» نتيجة المسافة الأكبر.

يُذكر أن ظاهرة عبور ظل أقمار كوكب المشتري تعد من أجمل المشاهد الكوكبية المرصودة، فهي تظهر تفاعلًا ديناميكيًا حيًا بين كوكب عملاق وأقماره وتمنح الراصد فرصة لرؤية حركة نظام جوفياني كامل يتغير أمام عينيه مما يعكس ضخامة منظومة المشتري وتعقيدها وثراءها العلمي والمرئي.