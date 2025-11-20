The sky will witness a remarkable astronomical event in the early hours of tomorrow's dawn, characterized by the transit of the shadows of two of Jupiter's moons, "Io" and "Callisto," over the tops of its clouds, in a phenomenon known as shadow transit.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the event begins at 4:29 AM and continues until 6:38 AM Mecca time. During this period, observers using telescopes can see a small dark spot slowly moving across the bright disk of Jupiter, which is the shadow of those moons as they pass between the sun and the giant planet.

Abu Zahra pointed out that the cause of the phenomenon is due to the shadow transit when one of Jupiter's four large moons—"Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto"—falls in a straight line between the sun and Jupiter, casting its shadow on the upper atmosphere of the planet. This shadow appears very clear thanks to the light color of Jupiter's cloud tops and the sharp boundaries resulting from the great distance between the sun and Jupiter, which makes the light rays nearly parallel. Additionally, the large size of the shadow, which extends for hundreds of kilometers above the cloud tops, allows it to be easily observed even with medium-sized telescopes.

The shadow appears to the observer as a dark spot resembling a small black hole moving from east to west, following Jupiter's rotation and the direction of the transit. The moon itself can be seen approaching the edge of the disk before the shadow appears, and the identity of the moon causing the shadow depends on the orbital timing. "Io" is the closest to Jupiter and has the fastest orbit, so its transits occur frequently, appearing as a small but very dark shadow due to its diameter of (3,643) km and its proximity to the planet. In contrast, the moon "Callisto," which is the farthest of the four, has a less frequent shadow transit and is considered a special event, with its shadow being slightly larger but fainter than Io's shadow due to the greater distance.

It is worth mentioning that the phenomenon of the shadow transit of Jupiter's moons is one of the most beautiful observed planetary scenes, as it showcases a dynamic interaction between a giant planet and its moons, providing the observer with the opportunity to see the movement of a complete Jovian system changing before their eyes, reflecting the vastness, complexity, and scientific richness of the Jupiter system.