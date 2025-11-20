في خطوة تهدف إلى ربط المناهج الأكاديمية بمتطلبات سوق العمل الإعلامي المتسارع، زار وفد من طلاب قسم الصحافة والإعلام الجديد في كلية الإعلام والاتصال بجامعة الإمام محمد بن سعود، أمس الأول (الثلاثاء)، مكتب صحيفة «عكاظ» في العاصمة الرياض، للاطلاع عن كثب على مستقبل الصناعة الإعلامية وتجربة الصحيفة الرقمية المتكاملة.
ورحب المدير الإقليمي للصحيفة بالمنطقة الوسطى الزميل زياد العنزي بالوفد الطلابي المرافق لأستاذ الصحافة والإعلام الجديد بالجامعة الدكتور حبشي الشمري، مؤكدا استعداد الصحيفة بتوجيهات رئيس التحرير الزميل جميل الذيابي لاستقبال الكفاءات الشابة وإطلاعها على أحدث التطورات في المجال.
وتعرف الطلاب خلال الزيارة، على دورة العمل التحريرية للصحيفة، والعمل المتسارع للنشر الإلكتروني، لمواكبة الأحداث المحلية والدولية ومتابعة تطوراتها، في المنصات الرقمية كافة.
كما تحدث العنزي خلال اللقاء عن إستراتيجيات إدارة المحتوى عبر المنصات الرقمية المختلفة، والمراحل المتكاملة لإنتاج المادة الصحفية، بدءا من جمع المعلومة وتوثيقها وحتى نشرها للقراء.
وأشار العنزي إلى حرص «عكاظ» على تطبيق المعايير المهنية في إنتاجنا الإعلامي، وتعزيز هذا المنهج، بإصدار ميثاق الشرف المهني الذي وجه به رئيس التحرير، وتعميمه على الزملاء والزميلات كأسلوب عمل يميّز الصحيفة ويضعها في الريادة دائما.
وردا على أسئلة الطلاب حول آلية التعامل مع الأخبار الكاذبة والمزيفة، قال العنزي: إن «عكاظ» تمنح الموثوقية أولوية في إنتاجها الإعلامي، وتلتزم بالمصداقية، وتنافس على الأسبقية، وتكافح الشائعات بالمعلومات الصحيحة من مصادرها الرسمية.
من جانبه، أوضح الدكتور حبشي الشمري، في كلمته، أن هذه الزيارة تأتي في إطار سلسلة من الزيارات الميدانية التي ينظمها القسم لإطلاع الطلاب على أحدث التطورات في مجال الإعلام، وتمكينهم من نقل المعرفة النظرية إلى التطبيق العملي في بيئة إعلامية حقيقية.
وفي ختام الزيارة، أعرب الطلاب عن امتنانهم لإدارة الصحيفة على حسن الاستقبال، وإعجابهم بالتطور التقني والمهني الذي شاهدوه، مؤكدين أن الزيارة أسهمت في توسيع تصوراتهم لمستقبل الإعلام وفرصهم المهنية فيه.
