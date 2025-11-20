In a step aimed at linking academic curricula with the requirements of the fast-paced media job market, a delegation of students from the Department of Journalism and New Media at the College of Media and Communication at Imam Muhammad bin Saud University visited the office of "Okaz" newspaper in the capital Riyadh the day before yesterday (Tuesday) to gain firsthand insight into the future of the media industry and the experience of the integrated digital newspaper.

The regional director of the newspaper in the central region, colleague Ziad Al-Anzi, welcomed the student delegation accompanying the professor of journalism and new media at the university, Dr. Habshi Al-Shammari, confirming the newspaper's readiness, under the guidance of the editor-in-chief, colleague Jameel Al-Dhiyabi, to receive young talents and inform them of the latest developments in the field.

During the visit, the students learned about the editorial workflow of the newspaper and the rapid pace of electronic publishing to keep up with local and international events and follow their developments across all digital platforms.

Al-Anzi also discussed during the meeting the strategies for content management across various digital platforms and the integrated stages of producing journalistic material, starting from gathering information and documenting it to publishing it for readers.

Al-Anzi pointed out "Okaz's" commitment to applying professional standards in our media production and enhancing this approach by issuing a professional code of ethics directed by the editor-in-chief and disseminating it among colleagues as a working method that distinguishes the newspaper and keeps it at the forefront always.

In response to students' questions about how to deal with fake and misleading news, Al-Anzi stated that "Okaz" prioritizes reliability in its media production, adheres to credibility, competes for precedence, and combats rumors with accurate information from official sources.

For his part, Dr. Habshi Al-Shammari explained in his speech that this visit is part of a series of field visits organized by the department to inform students about the latest developments in the media field and enable them to translate theoretical knowledge into practical application in a real media environment.

At the end of the visit, the students expressed their gratitude to the newspaper's management for their warm reception and their admiration for the technical and professional advancements they witnessed, affirming that the visit contributed to expanding their perceptions of the future of media and their professional opportunities within it.