دشّن وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، أمس، منظومة الرادارات في نظام أمن الحدود الشمالية، ومركز الجراني بقطاع طريف الحدودي.

جاء ذلك خلال متابعته سير العمل في مركز القيادة والسيطرة بقيادة منطقة حرس الحدود في منطقة الحدود الشمالية.

واستمع خلال الزيارة لشرحٍ موجز قدّمه المدير العام لحرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، استعرض فيه القدرات المتقدمة والتقنيات الحديثة المستخدمة في منظومات المراقبة والسيطرة على مناطق العمليات، إضافةً إلى وسائل الدعم الميداني التي تسهم في رفع الجاهزية العملياتية وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الأمني على امتداد الحدود.

كما شاهد عرضاً مرئياً تناول الجهود التي يبذلها رجال حرس الحدود في المنطقة، وما يتميزون به من جاهزية ميدانية عالية وإمكانات تقنية تسهم في دعم منظومة العمل الأمني.

وفي ختام الزيارة، دعا الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود، الله عز وجل، أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

حضر التدشين الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الداخلية.