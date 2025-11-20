Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz inaugurated yesterday the radar system in the Northern Borders Security System and the Jarani Center in the Turaif border sector.

This took place during his follow-up on the workflow at the Command and Control Center led by the Border Guard in the Northern Borders region.

During the visit, he listened to a brief explanation presented by the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya' bin Salem Al-Wad'ani, who reviewed the advanced capabilities and modern technologies used in the monitoring and control systems in operational areas, in addition to the field support means that contribute to enhancing operational readiness and improving security performance along the borders.

He also watched a visual presentation that addressed the efforts made by the Border Guard personnel in the region, highlighting their high field readiness and technical capabilities that support the security work system.

At the end of the visit, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to maintain the Kingdom's security and stability under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The official delegation accompanying the Interior Minister attended the inauguration.