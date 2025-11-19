تواصل المديرية العامة للجوازات جهودها في خدمة المسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار البحر الأحمر الدولي بمنطقة تبوك، وذلك بإنهاء إجراءاتهم بكل يسر وسهولة.

وأكدت الجوازات أنها سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها لتسهيل إجراءات قدوم المسافرين في مختلف المنافذ الدولية (الجوية والبرية والبحرية)، من خلال دعم منصاتها بالكوادر البشرية المؤهلة، وتزويدها بأحدث الأجهزة التقنية.