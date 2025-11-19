تواصل المديرية العامة للجوازات جهودها في خدمة المسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر مطار البحر الأحمر الدولي بمنطقة تبوك، وذلك بإنهاء إجراءاتهم بكل يسر وسهولة.
وأكدت الجوازات أنها سخّرت جميع إمكاناتها لتسهيل إجراءات قدوم المسافرين في مختلف المنافذ الدولية (الجوية والبرية والبحرية)، من خلال دعم منصاتها بالكوادر البشرية المؤهلة، وتزويدها بأحدث الأجهزة التقنية.
The General Directorate of Passports continues its efforts to serve travelers arriving in the Kingdom through the Red Sea International Airport in the Tabuk region, by completing their procedures with ease and convenience.
The Passports Department confirmed that it has harnessed all its resources to facilitate the arrival procedures for travelers at various international entry points (air, land, and sea), by supporting its platforms with qualified personnel and equipping them with the latest technological devices.