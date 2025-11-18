نفذت أمانة المنطقة الشرقية أعمال تشجير واسعة في الدمام، تحت شعار «الدمام تزرع»؛ بهدف تعزيز الغطاء النباتي وتحسين المشهد الحضري، ضمن موسم التشجير الوطني، وامتدادا لمبادرة «شرقيتنا خضراء».

وشملت أعمال التشجير زراعة أكثر من 10 آلاف شجرة وشجيرة من أشجار الظل ومغطيات التربة، في عدد من المحاور الحيوية والجزر الوسطية والجانبية، وذلك في طريق الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز الساحلي، وطريق الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، وطريق الملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز، باتجاه المطار، وطريق الدمام الجبيل السريع، وشارع الأمير متعب، إضافة إلى شارع عمر بن الخطاب.

من جهته، نوه وكيل الأمين للخدمات محمود الرتوعي إلى أن المبادرة تأتي تماشيا مع مستهدفات مبادرة السعودية الخضراء، وتسعى الأمانة من خلالها إلى رفع معدل نصيب الفرد من المسطحات الخضراء، وتقليل التلوث، وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية في المدن.

بدوره، أشار مدير عام الحدائق والتجميل المهندس سلطان الشتيوي باستمرار أعمال الزراعة والتشجير لتشمل كافة المواقع المستهدفة، داعيا أفراد المجتمع والجهات ذات العلاقة إلى دعم هذه الجهود والمشاركة في البرامج البيئية والمبادرات التطوعية القادمة التي تهدف إلى جعل الشرقية أكثر خضرة واستدامة.