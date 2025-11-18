The Eastern Province Municipality has carried out extensive tree planting activities in Dammam, under the slogan "Dammam Plants"; aimed at enhancing vegetation cover and improving the urban landscape, as part of the National Tree Planting Season, and extending the "Our Eastern Region is Green" initiative.

The tree planting activities included the planting of more than 10,000 trees and shrubs of shade trees and ground cover plants, in several vital axes and median and side islands, along King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Coastal Road, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Road, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Road towards the airport, the Dammam-Jubail Expressway, and Prince Muteb Street, in addition to Omar bin Al-Khattab Street.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary for Services, Mahmoud Al-Ratouhi, noted that the initiative aligns with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, and the municipality aims through it to increase the per capita share of green spaces, reduce pollution, and achieve environmental sustainability in cities.

In turn, the Director General of Parks and Beautification, Engineer Sultan Al-Shatwi, indicated that the planting and tree planting activities will continue to cover all targeted locations, calling on community members and relevant entities to support these efforts and participate in upcoming environmental programs and volunteer initiatives aimed at making the Eastern Province greener and more sustainable.