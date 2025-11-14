شهدت المنطقة الشرقية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيفية كبيرة، شهدت طرح 615وظيفة جديدة دفعة واحدة عبر المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، لتصبح واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص.
وتوزعت الوظائف على مختلف مدن ومحافظات الشرقية. واحتوت على تنوع كبير في المجالات، من الهندسة والتقنية إلى المبيعات والضيافة والصحة واللوجستيات، ما جعل هذه الدفعة محطّ اهتمام الباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً أن العديد من الإعلانات تضم أعداداً ضخمة، مثل 57وظيفة إطفائي، 40 وظيفة سائق، 90 وظيفة بائع، 45 وظيفة بائع تذاكر، و 28 وظيفة مهندس سلامة.

القطاع التجاري ينتعش بقوة

سجّل قطاع المبيعات والتسويق وخدمة العملاء النصيب الأكبر من الوظائف:

  • 90 وظيفة بائع لعدة شركات تجزئة
  • 45 وظيفة بائع تذاكر
  • 8 وظائف أخصائي مبيعات
  • 6 وظائف أخصائي تسويق
  • 5 وظائف مندوب مبيعات
  • 5 وظائف وكيل تأجير مركبات

إضافة إلى: موظف خدمة عملاء، محصل، وأمين صندوق.
وينسجم الطلب المرتفع على وظائف البيع مع التوسع الكبير في قطاع التجزئة والمراكز التجارية في الدمام والخبر والجبيل.

مشاريع بناء وصيانة لا تتوقف

شهدت المنطقة الشرقية طفرة واضحة في وظائف الهندسة والفنيين:
الهندسة:

  • مهندس أجهزة طبية – 24وظيفة
  • مهندس مدني – 12 وظيفة
  • مهندس ميكانيكي – 13 وظيفة
  • مهندس معماري – 8 وظائف
  • مهندس كهربائي – 4 وظائف
  • مهندس زراعي – 4 وظائف
  • مهندس بيئي
  • مهندس كيميائي
  • مهندس معماري داخلي – 2
  • مهندس ضبط وجودة

الفنيون والتقنيون:

  • فني ميكانيكا وصيانة – 26 وظيفة
  • فني تكييف وتبريد – 19 وظيفة
  • فني أجهزة طبية – 13 وظيفة
  • فني صيانة مبانٍ – 10 وظائف
  • فني هندسة ميكانيكية – 10 وظائف
  • فني كهرباء تمديدات – 9 وظائف
  • فني هندسة كهربائية – 3 وظائف
  • فني مساحة – 2
  • كهربائي مبانٍ – 1
  • فني مختبر – 1
  • فني تصميم داخلي – 2
  • مشغل مضخة – 1
  • مشغل درفلة معادن – 4

الطلب الهندسي والفني بهذا الحجم يعكس استمرار حركـة مشاريع البنية التحتية والصيانة التشغيلية والصناعات الثقيلة في المنطقة الشرقية.

الأمن والسلامة.. 118 وظيفة تشعل المنافسة

  • هذا القطاع كان أحد أبرز المفاجآت:
  • 57 وظيفة إطفائي
  • 28 وظيفة مهندس سلامة وصحة مهنية
  • 25 وظيفة حارس أمن
  • 6 وظائف مشرف صحة وسلامة مهنية
  • 2 فنيو إطفاء

الأرقام الكبيرة تعكس التوسع في المناطق الصناعية، والمصانع، ومرافق النفط والغاز التي تتطلب أعلى مستويات السلامة المهنية.

فرص مالية متعددة

  • محاسب – 8 وظائف
  • مساعد حسابات
  • أمين صندوق
  • أمين مخزن
  • موظف صندوق محاسبة – 13 وظيفة

قطاع التمويل والمحاسبة يظهر توازناً بين شركات صناعية وتجارية وخدمية.

الإدارة والموارد البشرية.. 48 وظيفة

تنوّعت الوظائف بين:

  • مساعد إداري – 9
  • مشرف صيانة – 13
  • مدير فرع – 4
  • مدير عمليات أمن – 3
  • مدير عمليات تشغيل
  • مراقب خدمات عامة – 6
  • أخصائي موارد بشرية – 4
  • سكرتير تنفيذي
  • مشرف تنظيف
  • موظف استقبال – 2
  • كاتب موارد بشرية
  • كاتب عمليات نقل

يلبّي هذا التنوع احتياجات المطاعم، والفنادق، والشركات اللوجستية، والمجمعات التجارية.

30 وظيفة تعكس التحول الرقمي

  • مدخل بيانات – 14 وظيفة
  • جامع بيانات – 10 وظائف
  • فني شبكات
  • فني صيانة شبكات – 3
  • مبرمج قواعد بيانات
  • مهندس تقنية معلومات

ارتفاع الطلب هنا يؤكد توسع الشركات في الرقمنة ومعالجة البيانات.

التعليم والضيافة والصحة

  • أخصائي إشراف تربوي – 2
  • مدرس لغة أجنبية
  • نادل
  • أخصائي تقنية إشعاعية – 5
  • أخصائي خدمة اجتماعية – 4
  • أخصائي علاج طبيعي – 4
  • أخصائي مختبرات – 3
  • فني أشعة – 4
  • فني تعقيم – 2
  • طبيب تقويم

القانون و العلاقات العامة

  • محامي – 4 وظائف
  • أخصائي علاقات عامة
  • منسق فعاليات

ما الذي يميز هذه الموجة التوظيفية في المنطقة الشرقية؟

  • العدد ضخم جداً: 615 وظيفة جديدة هذا الأسبوع فقط
  • تنوع يشمل الهندسة، والصحة، والأمن، والتقنية، والمبيعات، والإدارة، واللوجستيات
  • وظائف ذات أعداد كبيرة جداً في مجالات محددة
  • فرص موزعة على أغلب مدن ومحافظات الشرقية
  • مستويات مختلفة: من مبتدئ إلى مهندس إلى إشرافي وإداري
  • يتقدم الباحثون إلكترونيا عبر منصة جدارات، بعض الوظائف تُغلق خلال ساعات عند اكتمال العدد المطلوب.