This week, the Eastern Province witnessed a significant wave of employment, with 615 new jobs launched all at once through the national employment platform "Jadarah," making it one of the largest waves of employment in the private sector.

The jobs were distributed across various cities and governorates in the Eastern Province, featuring a wide range of fields, from engineering and technology to sales, hospitality, health, and logistics, which made this batch a focal point for job seekers, especially since many advertisements include large numbers, such as 57 firefighter positions, 40 driver positions, 90 sales positions, 45 ticket seller positions, and 28 safety engineer positions.

The Commercial Sector Thrives Strongly

The sales, marketing, and customer service sector recorded the largest share of jobs:

90 sales positions for several retail companies

45 ticket seller positions

8 sales specialist positions

6 marketing specialist positions

5 sales representative positions

5 vehicle rental agent positions

In addition to: customer service representative, collector, and cashier.

The high demand for sales jobs aligns with the significant expansion in the retail sector and shopping centers in Dammam, Khobar, and Jubail.

Construction and Maintenance Projects Never Stop

The Eastern Province has seen a clear boom in engineering and technician jobs:

Engineering:

Medical Devices Engineer – 24 positions

Civil Engineer – 12 positions

Mechanical Engineer – 13 positions

Architect – 8 positions

Electrical Engineer – 4 positions

Agricultural Engineer – 4 positions

Environmental Engineer

Chemical Engineer

Interior Architect – 2

Quality Control Engineer

Technicians:

Mechanical and Maintenance Technician – 26 positions

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician – 19 positions

Medical Devices Technician – 13 positions

Building Maintenance Technician – 10 positions

Mechanical Engineering Technician – 10 positions

Electrical Installation Technician – 9 positions

Electrical Engineering Technician – 3 positions

Survey Technician – 2

Building Electrician – 1

Laboratory Technician – 1

Interior Design Technician – 2

Pump Operator – 1

Metal Rolling Operator – 4

The engineering and technical demand at this scale reflects the ongoing movement of infrastructure projects, operational maintenance, and heavy industries in the Eastern Province.

Security and Safety.. 118 Jobs Ignite Competition

This sector was one of the most notable surprises:

57 firefighter positions

28 safety and occupational health engineer positions

25 security guard positions

6 occupational health and safety supervisor positions

2 firefighting technicians

The large numbers reflect the expansion in industrial areas, factories, and oil and gas facilities that require the highest levels of occupational safety.

Multiple Financial Opportunities

Accountant – 8 positions

Accounts Assistant

Cashier

Warehouse Keeper

Accounting Clerk – 13 positions

The finance and accounting sector shows a balance between industrial, commercial, and service companies.

Management and Human Resources.. 48 Jobs

The jobs varied between:

Administrative Assistant – 9

Maintenance Supervisor – 13

Branch Manager – 4

Security Operations Manager – 3

Operations Manager

Public Services Inspector – 6

Human Resources Specialist – 4

Executive Secretary

Cleaning Supervisor

Receptionist – 2

Human Resources Writer

Transport Operations Writer

This diversity meets the needs of restaurants, hotels, logistics companies, and shopping complexes.

30 Jobs Reflecting Digital Transformation

Data Entry – 14 positions

Data Collector – 10 positions

Network Technician

Network Maintenance Technician – 3

Database Programmer

Information Technology Engineer

The rising demand here confirms the expansion of companies in digitization and data processing.

Education, Hospitality, and Health

Educational Supervision Specialist – 2

Foreign Language Teacher

Waiter

Radiation Technology Specialist – 5

Social Work Specialist – 4

Physical Therapy Specialist – 4

Laboratory Specialist – 3

X-ray Technician – 4

Sterilization Technician – 2

Orthopedic Doctor

Law and Public Relations

Lawyer – 4 positions

Public Relations Specialist

Event Coordinator

What Distinguishes This Employment Wave in the Eastern Province?