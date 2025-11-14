شهدت المنطقة الشرقية هذا الأسبوع موجة توظيفية كبيرة، شهدت طرح 615وظيفة جديدة دفعة واحدة عبر المنصة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، لتصبح واحدة من أضخم موجات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص.
وتوزعت الوظائف على مختلف مدن ومحافظات الشرقية. واحتوت على تنوع كبير في المجالات، من الهندسة والتقنية إلى المبيعات والضيافة والصحة واللوجستيات، ما جعل هذه الدفعة محطّ اهتمام الباحثين عن عمل، خصوصاً أن العديد من الإعلانات تضم أعداداً ضخمة، مثل 57وظيفة إطفائي، 40 وظيفة سائق، 90 وظيفة بائع، 45 وظيفة بائع تذاكر، و 28 وظيفة مهندس سلامة.
القطاع التجاري ينتعش بقوة
سجّل قطاع المبيعات والتسويق وخدمة العملاء النصيب الأكبر من الوظائف:
- 90 وظيفة بائع لعدة شركات تجزئة
- 45 وظيفة بائع تذاكر
- 8 وظائف أخصائي مبيعات
- 6 وظائف أخصائي تسويق
- 5 وظائف مندوب مبيعات
- 5 وظائف وكيل تأجير مركبات
إضافة إلى: موظف خدمة عملاء، محصل، وأمين صندوق.
وينسجم الطلب المرتفع على وظائف البيع مع التوسع الكبير في قطاع التجزئة والمراكز التجارية في الدمام والخبر والجبيل.
مشاريع بناء وصيانة لا تتوقف
شهدت المنطقة الشرقية طفرة واضحة في وظائف الهندسة والفنيين:
الهندسة:
- مهندس أجهزة طبية – 24وظيفة
- مهندس مدني – 12 وظيفة
- مهندس ميكانيكي – 13 وظيفة
- مهندس معماري – 8 وظائف
- مهندس كهربائي – 4 وظائف
- مهندس زراعي – 4 وظائف
- مهندس بيئي
- مهندس كيميائي
- مهندس معماري داخلي – 2
- مهندس ضبط وجودة
الفنيون والتقنيون:
- فني ميكانيكا وصيانة – 26 وظيفة
- فني تكييف وتبريد – 19 وظيفة
- فني أجهزة طبية – 13 وظيفة
- فني صيانة مبانٍ – 10 وظائف
- فني هندسة ميكانيكية – 10 وظائف
- فني كهرباء تمديدات – 9 وظائف
- فني هندسة كهربائية – 3 وظائف
- فني مساحة – 2
- كهربائي مبانٍ – 1
- فني مختبر – 1
- فني تصميم داخلي – 2
- مشغل مضخة – 1
- مشغل درفلة معادن – 4
الطلب الهندسي والفني بهذا الحجم يعكس استمرار حركـة مشاريع البنية التحتية والصيانة التشغيلية والصناعات الثقيلة في المنطقة الشرقية.
الأمن والسلامة.. 118 وظيفة تشعل المنافسة
- هذا القطاع كان أحد أبرز المفاجآت:
- 57 وظيفة إطفائي
- 28 وظيفة مهندس سلامة وصحة مهنية
- 25 وظيفة حارس أمن
- 6 وظائف مشرف صحة وسلامة مهنية
- 2 فنيو إطفاء
الأرقام الكبيرة تعكس التوسع في المناطق الصناعية، والمصانع، ومرافق النفط والغاز التي تتطلب أعلى مستويات السلامة المهنية.
فرص مالية متعددة
- محاسب – 8 وظائف
- مساعد حسابات
- أمين صندوق
- أمين مخزن
- موظف صندوق محاسبة – 13 وظيفة
قطاع التمويل والمحاسبة يظهر توازناً بين شركات صناعية وتجارية وخدمية.
الإدارة والموارد البشرية.. 48 وظيفة
تنوّعت الوظائف بين:
- مساعد إداري – 9
- مشرف صيانة – 13
- مدير فرع – 4
- مدير عمليات أمن – 3
- مدير عمليات تشغيل
- مراقب خدمات عامة – 6
- أخصائي موارد بشرية – 4
- سكرتير تنفيذي
- مشرف تنظيف
- موظف استقبال – 2
- كاتب موارد بشرية
- كاتب عمليات نقل
يلبّي هذا التنوع احتياجات المطاعم، والفنادق، والشركات اللوجستية، والمجمعات التجارية.
30 وظيفة تعكس التحول الرقمي
- مدخل بيانات – 14 وظيفة
- جامع بيانات – 10 وظائف
- فني شبكات
- فني صيانة شبكات – 3
- مبرمج قواعد بيانات
- مهندس تقنية معلومات
ارتفاع الطلب هنا يؤكد توسع الشركات في الرقمنة ومعالجة البيانات.
التعليم والضيافة والصحة
- أخصائي إشراف تربوي – 2
- مدرس لغة أجنبية
- نادل
- أخصائي تقنية إشعاعية – 5
- أخصائي خدمة اجتماعية – 4
- أخصائي علاج طبيعي – 4
- أخصائي مختبرات – 3
- فني أشعة – 4
- فني تعقيم – 2
- طبيب تقويم
القانون و العلاقات العامة
- محامي – 4 وظائف
- أخصائي علاقات عامة
- منسق فعاليات
ما الذي يميز هذه الموجة التوظيفية في المنطقة الشرقية؟
- العدد ضخم جداً: 615 وظيفة جديدة هذا الأسبوع فقط
- تنوع يشمل الهندسة، والصحة، والأمن، والتقنية، والمبيعات، والإدارة، واللوجستيات
- وظائف ذات أعداد كبيرة جداً في مجالات محددة
- فرص موزعة على أغلب مدن ومحافظات الشرقية
- مستويات مختلفة: من مبتدئ إلى مهندس إلى إشرافي وإداري
- يتقدم الباحثون إلكترونيا عبر منصة جدارات، بعض الوظائف تُغلق خلال ساعات عند اكتمال العدد المطلوب.
This week, the Eastern Province witnessed a significant wave of employment, with 615 new jobs launched all at once through the national employment platform "Jadarah," making it one of the largest waves of employment in the private sector.
The jobs were distributed across various cities and governorates in the Eastern Province, featuring a wide range of fields, from engineering and technology to sales, hospitality, health, and logistics, which made this batch a focal point for job seekers, especially since many advertisements include large numbers, such as 57 firefighter positions, 40 driver positions, 90 sales positions, 45 ticket seller positions, and 28 safety engineer positions.
The Commercial Sector Thrives Strongly
The sales, marketing, and customer service sector recorded the largest share of jobs:
- 90 sales positions for several retail companies
- 45 ticket seller positions
- 8 sales specialist positions
- 6 marketing specialist positions
- 5 sales representative positions
- 5 vehicle rental agent positions
In addition to: customer service representative, collector, and cashier.
The high demand for sales jobs aligns with the significant expansion in the retail sector and shopping centers in Dammam, Khobar, and Jubail.
Construction and Maintenance Projects Never Stop
The Eastern Province has seen a clear boom in engineering and technician jobs:
Engineering:
- Medical Devices Engineer – 24 positions
- Civil Engineer – 12 positions
- Mechanical Engineer – 13 positions
- Architect – 8 positions
- Electrical Engineer – 4 positions
- Agricultural Engineer – 4 positions
- Environmental Engineer
- Chemical Engineer
- Interior Architect – 2
- Quality Control Engineer
Technicians:
- Mechanical and Maintenance Technician – 26 positions
- Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technician – 19 positions
- Medical Devices Technician – 13 positions
- Building Maintenance Technician – 10 positions
- Mechanical Engineering Technician – 10 positions
- Electrical Installation Technician – 9 positions
- Electrical Engineering Technician – 3 positions
- Survey Technician – 2
- Building Electrician – 1
- Laboratory Technician – 1
- Interior Design Technician – 2
- Pump Operator – 1
- Metal Rolling Operator – 4
The engineering and technical demand at this scale reflects the ongoing movement of infrastructure projects, operational maintenance, and heavy industries in the Eastern Province.
Security and Safety.. 118 Jobs Ignite Competition
- This sector was one of the most notable surprises:
- 57 firefighter positions
- 28 safety and occupational health engineer positions
- 25 security guard positions
- 6 occupational health and safety supervisor positions
- 2 firefighting technicians
The large numbers reflect the expansion in industrial areas, factories, and oil and gas facilities that require the highest levels of occupational safety.
Multiple Financial Opportunities
- Accountant – 8 positions
- Accounts Assistant
- Cashier
- Warehouse Keeper
- Accounting Clerk – 13 positions
The finance and accounting sector shows a balance between industrial, commercial, and service companies.
Management and Human Resources.. 48 Jobs
The jobs varied between:
- Administrative Assistant – 9
- Maintenance Supervisor – 13
- Branch Manager – 4
- Security Operations Manager – 3
- Operations Manager
- Public Services Inspector – 6
- Human Resources Specialist – 4
- Executive Secretary
- Cleaning Supervisor
- Receptionist – 2
- Human Resources Writer
- Transport Operations Writer
This diversity meets the needs of restaurants, hotels, logistics companies, and shopping complexes.
30 Jobs Reflecting Digital Transformation
- Data Entry – 14 positions
- Data Collector – 10 positions
- Network Technician
- Network Maintenance Technician – 3
- Database Programmer
- Information Technology Engineer
The rising demand here confirms the expansion of companies in digitization and data processing.
Education, Hospitality, and Health
- Educational Supervision Specialist – 2
- Foreign Language Teacher
- Waiter
- Radiation Technology Specialist – 5
- Social Work Specialist – 4
- Physical Therapy Specialist – 4
- Laboratory Specialist – 3
- X-ray Technician – 4
- Sterilization Technician – 2
- Orthopedic Doctor
Law and Public Relations
- Lawyer – 4 positions
- Public Relations Specialist
- Event Coordinator
What Distinguishes This Employment Wave in the Eastern Province?
- The number is very large: 615 new jobs this week alone
- Diversity includes engineering, health, security, technology, sales, management, and logistics
- Jobs with very large numbers in specific fields
- Opportunities distributed across most cities and governorates in the Eastern Province
- Different levels: from beginner to engineer to supervisory and managerial
- Job seekers apply electronically through the Jadarah platform, with some positions closing within hours once the required number is filled.