كشفت دراسة حديثة شملت 1,862 طالبًا وطالبة في خمس جامعات سعودية ارتباط الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني بتراجع الأداء الدراسي، وحددت ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية ترتبط بالسلوك؛ هي الشعور بسهولة التورط فيه إلكترونيًا، وتأثير المحيط الاجتماعي، وموقف الطالب.
وأظهرت النتائج أن هذه العوامل السلوكية والاجتماعية استطاعت تفسير 77% من الاختلافات بين الطلاب في مستوى الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني، فيما فسّر الانخراط 15% من الاختلاف في مستوى التأثر الأكاديمي الذي أبلغ عنه الطلاب، بما يشمل الخوف والحزن والنفور من الذهاب إلى الجامعة والشعور بتراجع المستوى التعليمي.
وجاءت النتائج في دراسة نشرتها مجلة «التقارير العلمية» التابعة لمجموعة نيتشر، بعنوان «الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني وتأثيره في تراجع الأداء الأكاديمي: مقاربة وفق نظرية السلوك المخطط».
شملت العيّنة طلابًا من جامعات الملك عبدالعزيز، والملك سعود، والملك فيصل، وجازان، وحائل. وبلغ عدد الإناث 1,162 طالبة بنسبة 62.4%، مقابل 700 طالب بنسبة 37.6%، وكان 92.1% من المشاركين بين 18 و27 عامًا. وكشفت الدراسة كثافة الحضور الرقمي لدى الطلاب؛ إذ يستخدم 93.9% الهواتف الذكية، وتصدّر «واتساب» المنصات المستخدمة بنسبة 92.4%، يليه «إنستغرام» 79.4%، ثم «إكس» 77.9%، والبريد الإلكتروني 72.4%. وهذه النسب تقيس حجم استخدام المنصات بين أفراد العينة، ولا تعني أن الدراسة نسبت التحرش إلى منصة بعينها.
وذهبت الدراسة إلى بحث العوامل التي تدفع إلى الانخراط في التحرش بدل الاقتصار على دراسة الضحايا، ووجدت أن الشعور بسهولة ممارسة السلوك في البيئة الرقمية والقدرة عليه كان أقوى العوامل المرتبطة به، يليه تأثير المعايير والضغوط الاجتماعية.
وأظهرت النتائج دورًا للمعرفة بالأمن السيبراني والوعي التقني في تشكيل السلوك الرقمي، بينما لم تظهر الحالة الاجتماعية أو المنطقة الجغرافية فروقًا مؤثرة في العلاقات الرئيسية التي اختبرها الباحثون، وسُجل اختلاف بين الذكور والإناث في جانب واحد يتعلق بتأثير المعايير الاجتماعية.
وأوصى الباحثون، الجامعات بتعزيز الثقافة الرقمية والأمن السيبراني والسلوك الأخلاقي الإلكتروني، وإنشاء قنوات آمنة للإبلاغ، وتطوير خدمات الإرشاد ووحدات السلامة الرقمية، والتعاون مع المنصات التقنية لتحسين أدوات الحماية والإبلاغ.
«النيابة» تحذر
وكانت النيابة العامة حذرت من جريمة التحرش عبر الوسائل التقنية الحديثة، ويشمل تعريف الجريمة كل قول أو فعل أو إشارة ذات مدلول جنسي تصدر من شخص تجاه آخر وتمس جسده أو عرضه أو تخدش حياءه، بأي وسيلة كانت، بما فيها وسائل التقنية الحديثة.
الوسيلة لا تغير الوصف
أكد المحامي سلمان الحميد الرمالي لـ«عكاظ»، أن وقوع السلوك عبر حساب إلكتروني أو تطبيق رقمي لا يعفي مرتكبه من المسؤولية متى تحققت أركان جريمة التحرش، مشيرًا إلى أن وسيلة ارتكاب الفعل لا تغير وصفه النظامي متى انطبق عليه التعريف الوارد في النظام.
وأضاف أن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرش يعاقب مرتكب الجريمة بالسجن مدة تصل إلى سنتين وغرامة تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، فيما تُغلّظ العقوبة إلى السجن مدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات وغرامة تصل إلى 300 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى العقوبتين، في الحالات المشددة التي نص عليها النظام، ومنها وقوع الجريمة في مكان دراسة.
وبيّن الحميد أن مصطلح «التحرش الإلكتروني» المستخدم في الدراسات الأكاديمية قد يكون أوسع من مفهوم جريمة التحرش وفق القانون، إذ يشترط النظام أن يكون القول أو الفعل أو الإشارة ذا مدلول جنسي، فيما قد تشمل الدراسات صورًا أوسع من الإساءة أو الترهيب أو التهديد الإلكتروني، وهي ممارسات تخضع للتكييف النظامي بحسب طبيعة كل واقعة والأنظمة ذات الصلة.
A recent study involving 1,862 male and female students from five Saudi universities revealed a link between engagement in cyber harassment and a decline in academic performance. It identified three main factors associated with the behavior: the feeling of ease in becoming involved in it online, the influence of the social environment, and the student's attitude.
The results showed that these behavioral and social factors could explain 77% of the differences among students in the level of engagement in cyber harassment, while engagement explained 15% of the variance in the level of academic impact reported by students, which includes fear, sadness, aversion to attending university, and a feeling of declining educational standards.
The findings were published in a study by the journal "Scientific Reports," part of the Nature group, titled "Engagement in Cyber Harassment and Its Impact on Academic Performance Decline: An Approach Based on Planned Behavior Theory."
The sample included students from King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Faisal University, Jazan University, and Hail University. The number of females was 1,162, accounting for 62.4%, compared to 700 males at 37.6%, with 92.1% of participants aged between 18 and 27 years. The study revealed a high level of digital presence among students; 93.9% use smartphones, with "WhatsApp" being the most used platform at 92.4%, followed by "Instagram" at 79.4%, then "X" at 77.9%, and email at 72.4%. These percentages measure the extent of platform usage among the sample individuals and do not imply that the study attributed harassment to a specific platform.
The study aimed to explore the factors driving engagement in harassment rather than focusing solely on the victims, finding that the feeling of ease in practicing the behavior in the digital environment and the ability to do so were the strongest factors associated with it, followed by the influence of social norms and pressures.
The results showed a role for knowledge of cybersecurity and technical awareness in shaping digital behavior, while social status or geographic area did not show significant differences in the main relationships tested by the researchers. A difference was recorded between males and females in one aspect related to the influence of social norms.
The researchers recommended that universities enhance digital culture, cybersecurity, and ethical online behavior, establish safe reporting channels, develop counseling services and digital safety units, and collaborate with tech platforms to improve protection and reporting tools.
The "Public Prosecution" Warns
The Public Prosecution has warned against the crime of harassment through modern technological means, defining the crime as any statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by one person towards another that affects their body or honor or violates their modesty, by any means, including modern technological means.
The Means Do Not Change the Description
Lawyer Salman Al-Humaid Al-Ramali confirmed to "Okaz" that the occurrence of the behavior through an electronic account or digital application does not exempt the perpetrator from responsibility once the elements of the crime of harassment are established, pointing out that the means of committing the act do not change its legal description as long as it fits the definition provided in the law.
He added that the Anti-Harassment Law punishes the perpetrator with imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to 100,000 riyals, or one of these penalties, while the punishment is intensified to imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to 300,000 riyals, or one of the penalties, in aggravated cases specified by the law, including when the crime occurs in a place of study.
Al-Humaid indicated that the term "cyber harassment" used in academic studies may be broader than the legal definition of the crime of harassment, as the law requires that the statement, act, or gesture has a sexual connotation, while studies may include broader forms of abuse, intimidation, or electronic threats, which are practices subject to legal interpretation based on the nature of each incident and the relevant laws.