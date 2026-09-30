كشفت دراسة حديثة شملت 1,862 طالبًا وطالبة في خمس جامعات سعودية ارتباط الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني بتراجع الأداء الدراسي، وحددت ثلاثة عوامل رئيسية ترتبط بالسلوك؛ هي الشعور بسهولة التورط فيه إلكترونيًا، وتأثير المحيط الاجتماعي، وموقف الطالب.

وأظهرت النتائج أن هذه العوامل السلوكية والاجتماعية استطاعت تفسير 77% من الاختلافات بين الطلاب في مستوى الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني، فيما فسّر الانخراط 15% من الاختلاف في مستوى التأثر الأكاديمي الذي أبلغ عنه الطلاب، بما يشمل الخوف والحزن والنفور من الذهاب إلى الجامعة والشعور بتراجع المستوى التعليمي.

وجاءت النتائج في دراسة نشرتها مجلة «التقارير العلمية» التابعة لمجموعة نيتشر، بعنوان «الانخراط في التحرش الإلكتروني وتأثيره في تراجع الأداء الأكاديمي: مقاربة وفق نظرية السلوك المخطط».

شملت العيّنة طلابًا من جامعات الملك عبدالعزيز، والملك سعود، والملك فيصل، وجازان، وحائل. وبلغ عدد الإناث 1,162 طالبة بنسبة 62.4%، مقابل 700 طالب بنسبة 37.6%، وكان 92.1% من المشاركين بين 18 و27 عامًا. وكشفت الدراسة كثافة الحضور الرقمي لدى الطلاب؛ إذ يستخدم 93.9% الهواتف الذكية، وتصدّر «واتساب» المنصات المستخدمة بنسبة 92.4%، يليه «إنستغرام» 79.4%، ثم «إكس» 77.9%، والبريد الإلكتروني 72.4%. وهذه النسب تقيس حجم استخدام المنصات بين أفراد العينة، ولا تعني أن الدراسة نسبت التحرش إلى منصة بعينها.

وذهبت الدراسة إلى بحث العوامل التي تدفع إلى الانخراط في التحرش بدل الاقتصار على دراسة الضحايا، ووجدت أن الشعور بسهولة ممارسة السلوك في البيئة الرقمية والقدرة عليه كان أقوى العوامل المرتبطة به، يليه تأثير المعايير والضغوط الاجتماعية.

وأظهرت النتائج دورًا للمعرفة بالأمن السيبراني والوعي التقني في تشكيل السلوك الرقمي، بينما لم تظهر الحالة الاجتماعية أو المنطقة الجغرافية فروقًا مؤثرة في العلاقات الرئيسية التي اختبرها الباحثون، وسُجل اختلاف بين الذكور والإناث في جانب واحد يتعلق بتأثير المعايير الاجتماعية.

وأوصى الباحثون، الجامعات بتعزيز الثقافة الرقمية والأمن السيبراني والسلوك الأخلاقي الإلكتروني، وإنشاء قنوات آمنة للإبلاغ، وتطوير خدمات الإرشاد ووحدات السلامة الرقمية، والتعاون مع المنصات التقنية لتحسين أدوات الحماية والإبلاغ.

«النيابة» تحذر

وكانت النيابة العامة حذرت من جريمة التحرش عبر الوسائل التقنية الحديثة، ويشمل تعريف الجريمة كل قول أو فعل أو إشارة ذات مدلول جنسي تصدر من شخص تجاه آخر وتمس جسده أو عرضه أو تخدش حياءه، بأي وسيلة كانت، بما فيها وسائل التقنية الحديثة.

الوسيلة لا تغير الوصف

أكد المحامي سلمان الحميد الرمالي لـ«عكاظ»، أن وقوع السلوك عبر حساب إلكتروني أو تطبيق رقمي لا يعفي مرتكبه من المسؤولية متى تحققت أركان جريمة التحرش، مشيرًا إلى أن وسيلة ارتكاب الفعل لا تغير وصفه النظامي متى انطبق عليه التعريف الوارد في النظام.

وأضاف أن نظام مكافحة جريمة التحرش يعاقب مرتكب الجريمة بالسجن مدة تصل إلى سنتين وغرامة تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، فيما تُغلّظ العقوبة إلى السجن مدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات وغرامة تصل إلى 300 ألف ريال، أو بإحدى العقوبتين، في الحالات المشددة التي نص عليها النظام، ومنها وقوع الجريمة في مكان دراسة.

وبيّن الحميد أن مصطلح «التحرش الإلكتروني» المستخدم في الدراسات الأكاديمية قد يكون أوسع من مفهوم جريمة التحرش وفق القانون، إذ يشترط النظام أن يكون القول أو الفعل أو الإشارة ذا مدلول جنسي، فيما قد تشمل الدراسات صورًا أوسع من الإساءة أو الترهيب أو التهديد الإلكتروني، وهي ممارسات تخضع للتكييف النظامي بحسب طبيعة كل واقعة والأنظمة ذات الصلة.