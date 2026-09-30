

A recent study involving 1,862 male and female students from five Saudi universities revealed a link between engagement in cyber harassment and a decline in academic performance. It identified three main factors associated with the behavior: the feeling of ease in becoming involved in it online, the influence of the social environment, and the student's attitude.

The results showed that these behavioral and social factors could explain 77% of the differences among students in the level of engagement in cyber harassment, while engagement explained 15% of the variance in the level of academic impact reported by students, which includes fear, sadness, aversion to attending university, and a feeling of declining educational standards.

The findings were published in a study by the journal "Scientific Reports," part of the Nature group, titled "Engagement in Cyber Harassment and Its Impact on Academic Performance Decline: An Approach Based on Planned Behavior Theory."

The sample included students from King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Faisal University, Jazan University, and Hail University. The number of females was 1,162, accounting for 62.4%, compared to 700 males at 37.6%, with 92.1% of participants aged between 18 and 27 years. The study revealed a high level of digital presence among students; 93.9% use smartphones, with "WhatsApp" being the most used platform at 92.4%, followed by "Instagram" at 79.4%, then "X" at 77.9%, and email at 72.4%. These percentages measure the extent of platform usage among the sample individuals and do not imply that the study attributed harassment to a specific platform.

The study aimed to explore the factors driving engagement in harassment rather than focusing solely on the victims, finding that the feeling of ease in practicing the behavior in the digital environment and the ability to do so were the strongest factors associated with it, followed by the influence of social norms and pressures.

The results showed a role for knowledge of cybersecurity and technical awareness in shaping digital behavior, while social status or geographic area did not show significant differences in the main relationships tested by the researchers. A difference was recorded between males and females in one aspect related to the influence of social norms.

The researchers recommended that universities enhance digital culture, cybersecurity, and ethical online behavior, establish safe reporting channels, develop counseling services and digital safety units, and collaborate with tech platforms to improve protection and reporting tools.

The "Public Prosecution" Warns

The Public Prosecution has warned against the crime of harassment through modern technological means, defining the crime as any statement, act, or gesture with a sexual connotation made by one person towards another that affects their body or honor or violates their modesty, by any means, including modern technological means.

The Means Do Not Change the Description

Lawyer Salman Al-Humaid Al-Ramali confirmed to "Okaz" that the occurrence of the behavior through an electronic account or digital application does not exempt the perpetrator from responsibility once the elements of the crime of harassment are established, pointing out that the means of committing the act do not change its legal description as long as it fits the definition provided in the law.

He added that the Anti-Harassment Law punishes the perpetrator with imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to 100,000 riyals, or one of these penalties, while the punishment is intensified to imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of up to 300,000 riyals, or one of the penalties, in aggravated cases specified by the law, including when the crime occurs in a place of study.

Al-Humaid indicated that the term "cyber harassment" used in academic studies may be broader than the legal definition of the crime of harassment, as the law requires that the statement, act, or gesture has a sexual connotation, while studies may include broader forms of abuse, intimidation, or electronic threats, which are practices subject to legal interpretation based on the nature of each incident and the relevant laws.