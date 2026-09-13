Over 12 years of allegiance to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi sports have experienced a qualitative transformation that transcends the traditional concept of sports achievement, becoming one of the prominent fronts for Saudi presence on the international stage, and a sector where competition, investment, hosting, and event production intersect.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of this transformation is the Kingdom's shift from participating in major tournaments to hosting the largest of them; after the Saudi national team's participation in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and qualifying for the 2026 edition, the victory of hosting the 2034 World Cup places the Kingdom in a completely different position, as a country welcoming the world and preparing to present an exceptional version of the tournament.

At the club level, Saudi football has solidified its continental and global presence; Al-Hilal won the AFC Champions League twice and reached the final of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, before returning in the 2025 edition and eliminating Manchester City in one of the tournament's most notable surprises. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli wrote a new historical chapter by winning the AFC Champions League for elite teams twice in a row in 2025 and 2026, becoming the second club in the modern era of the competition to achieve this feat, after Al-Ittihad, which accomplished it in 2004 and 2005.

Simultaneously, the Roshen League transformed into a platform attracting global stars following the historic decision to privatize clubs, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, which elevated the league's media presence outside the Kingdom.

The Saudi presence did not stop at football; Jeddah entered the Formula 1 calendar, and the Kingdom hosted Formula E and the Dakar Rally, while Riyadh and Jeddah became prominent destinations in tennis, boxing, and global wrestling, and the Saudi Cup transformed into one of the most important horse racing events worldwide.

In the same scene, women's sports wrote a highly significant chapter; the number of registered female athletes exceeded 330,000, and Saudi women achieved 59 medals during 2024, while Saudi female athletes reached the Olympics and the Asian and international podiums, with women's teams, leagues, and tournaments established in multiple sports.

Thus, the journey of Saudi sports during King Salman's reign is not limited to a championship, hosting, or deal; rather, it is an integrated system that has redefined the Kingdom's sporting position. From the Green's victory over Argentina to the achievements of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, from the arenas of Jeddah to the fields of Riyadh, and from the rise of Saudi female champions to hosting the world's elite, the Kingdom is not only present in the global sports scene but actively participates in shaping and directing it.