خلال 12 عامًا من البيعة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، عاشت الرياضة السعودية تحوّلًا نوعيًا تجاوز حدود الإنجاز الرياضي بمفهومه التقليدي، لتصبح إحدى الواجهات البارزة للحضور السعودي على الساحة الدولية، وقطاعًا تتقاطع فيه المنافسة والاستثمار والاستضافة وصناعة الأحداث.

ولعل أبرز ما يختصر هذا التحوّل انتقال المملكة من المشاركة في البطولات الكبرى إلى استضافة أكبرها؛ فبعد حضور المنتخب السعودي في نسختي كأس العالم 2018 و2022 والتأهل إلى نسخة 2026 جاء الفوز بحق استضافة مونديال 2034 ليضع المملكة في موقع مختلف تمامًا، بوصفها دولة تستقبل العالم وتستعد لتقديم نسخة استثنائية من البطولة.

وعلى مستوى الأندية، رسّخت الكرة السعودية حضورها القاري والعالمي؛ فتوج الهلال بدوري أبطال آسيا مرتين، وبلغ نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2022، قبل أن يعود في نسخة 2025 ويقصي مانشستر سيتي في واحدة من أبرز مفاجآت البطولة. وفي المقابل، كتب الأهلي فصلًا تاريخيًا جديدًا بتتويجه بدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مرتين متتاليتين في 2025 و2026، ليصبح ثاني نادٍ في الحقبة الحديثة للمسابقة يحقق هذا الإنجاز، بعد الاتحاد الذي حققه عامي 2004 و2005.

وبالتوازي، تحوّل دوري روشن إلى منصة تستقطب نجومًا عالميين بعد القرار التاريخي بتخصيص الأندية، يتقدمهم كريستيانو رونالدو، ما رفع الحضور الإعلامي للدوري خارج المملكة.

ولم يتوقف الحضور السعودي عند كرة القدم؛ فجدة دخلت روزنامة الفورمولا 1، واستضافت المملكة فورمولا إي ورالي داكار، فيما أصبحت الرياض وجدة وجهتين بارزتين في التنس والملاكمة والمصارعة العالمية، وتحوّل كأس السعودية إلى أحد أهم سباقات الخيل عالميًا.

وفي المشهد نفسه، كتبت الرياضة النسائية فصلًا بالغ الأهمية؛ إذ تجاوز عدد الرياضيات المسجلات 330 ألفًا، وارتفع رصيد السعوديات إلى 59 ميدالية خلال 2024، فيما وصلت الرياضيات السعوديات إلى الأولمبياد ومنصات التتويج الآسيوية والدولية، وتأسست منتخبات ودوريات وبطولات نسائية في ألعاب متعددة.

وبذلك، لا تختصر مسيرة الرياضة السعودية في عهد الملك سلمان بطولة أو استضافة أو صفقة؛ بل في منظومة متكاملة أعادت تعريف موقع المملكة رياضيًا. فمن انتصار الأخضر على الأرجنتين إلى إنجازات الهلال والأهلي، ومن حلبات جدة إلى ملاعب الرياض، ومن صعود البطلات السعوديات إلى استضافة كبار العالم، أصبحت المملكة لا تكتفي بالحضور في المشهد الرياضي العالمي، بل تشارك في صناعته وتوجيهه.