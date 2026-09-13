The Shura Council's General Authority, chaired by the Council's President Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held its first meeting of the third year of the ninth session at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, and approved the referral of 48 topics to the agenda of upcoming sessions.

The topics included annual reports from the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, the Saudi Export-Import Bank, the Human Resources Development Fund, Hafr Al-Batin University, and the Cultural Development Fund, in addition to draft regulations to be presented under the Council's dome.

Agreements, Memoranda of Understanding, and Cooperation

The Authority approved the referral of several draft memoranda of understanding, cooperation agreements, and treaties with several brotherly and friendly countries in various fields.

The General Authority is responsible for developing the Council's general plan and its committees, approving the agenda for sessions, and ensuring the procedural aspects of committee reports, along with other responsibilities outlined in the Council's rules and procedures and its internal regulations.