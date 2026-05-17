تتجه الأنظار قبل مغرب اليوم (الأحد) إلى الأفق البعيد تحرياً لرؤية هلال ذي الحجة طبقاً للدعوة التي وجهتها المحكمة العليا السعودية إلى «عموم المسلمين» في جميع المناطق؛ الأمر الذي يحفز كل من له القدرة على الترائي بالمشاركة سواء بالعين المجردة أو بواسطة المناظير. وربطت المحكمة دعوتها الى «العموم» بإبلاغ أقرب محكمة وتسجيل شهاداتهم، أو التواصل مع أقرب مركز رسمي لتسهيل إجراءات الإبلاغ.


وبعيدا عن لجان الترائي المعتمدة رسمياً في مدن السعودية يقف عدد من أصحاب القدرة على اعتلاء التلال العالية للظفر بالرؤية احتساباً للأجر.


مع التقنيات التي جعلت كل شي ناء وبعيد تحت مرمى البصر، أضحى الترائي اليوم في يد أجهزة رصد عالية التقنية تخترق الفضاءات والضباب والسحب الماطرة كما الحال في «تمير» أحد أكبر مراصد الأهلة في السعودية، والذي تأسس في 1436هـ بإشراف من البلدية، إذ يشارك المرصد مع بقية المراصد في المهمة. ويعود الترائي في «تمير» إلى القرن العشرين، إذ اعتاد أهلها على تحرّي الشهور القمرية من مواقع مرتفعة قبل انتشار الإضاءة الحديثة، ومن العائلات الشهيرة في هذا النشاط عائلة «البرغش» ممن عرفوا بحدة البصر.


بعد عشرات السنوات تم إنشاء مقر المرصد الحديث في تمير وتحديداً في 2015 والذي يتولى تحري أهلة رمضان وشوال وذي الحجة، ويتساءل الكثيرون عن سر اختيار موقع المرصد في مدينة تمير، وتأتي الإجابة: لوقوعه في أطراف البلدة فوق ربوة مرتفعة تضمن أفضلية الترائي بلا عوائق، إذ يتميز المكان بطبيعة صخرية مرتفعة، قليلة الأتربة ما يوفر أفقًا غربيًا صافياً لتحرّي الهلال، كما أن أضواء المدينة تقع خلف المرصد فلا تؤثر على مجال الرؤية الأمامي، إذ يبلغ ارتفاع مرصد تمير نحو 680 مترًا فوق مستوى سطح البحر ما جعله موقعًا مثاليًا لإنشاء المرصد من الناحية الفلكية.


ومع «تمير» تتشارك عدة مراصد في مهمة التحري مثل مرصد مكة المكرمة في برج الساعة، المزود بأحدث التقنيات، ثم مرصد سدير في منطقة حوطة سدير على ارتفاع يتجاوز 900 متر فوق سطح البحر، والذي يتميز بصفاء سمائه وخلوه من التلوث، إلى جانب مرصد الظهران الذي يُستخدم في الأبحاث الفلكية.


عالمياً، على اختلاف مهماتها، تنشط بعض المراصد في البحث الفلكي واكتشاف الفضاء، مثل مرصد «أتاكاما» في تشيلي الذي يُعد أعلى مرصد فلكي في العالم، إذ يرتفع عن سطح البحر نحو 5640 متراً، ما يمنحه قدرات دقيقة لاستكشاف الكون، ثم مرصد «بارانال» في صحراء أتاكاما بتشيلي، ويُدير أقوى التلسكوبات البصرية في العالم إلى جانب مرصد «مونا كيا» في هاواي، وهو موطن لعدد من أكبر تلسكوبات العالم البصرية والأشعة تحت الحمراء بسبب موقعه المثالي فوق السحاب.


ومع تعدد المراصد.. تبقى «تمير» قبل مغرب اليوم وجهة عموم المسلمين في العالم استشرافاً لهلال ذي الحجة.