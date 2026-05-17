The Ministry of Hajj confirmed that requests for the cancellation of reservations for domestic pilgrims in the companies and institutions operating during this year's season 1447 are processed according to the approved cancellation policy.



It was clarified that the specified discounts are applied after the permit is issued based on the date of the cancellation request, and the amounts paid are non-refundable upon cancellation starting from 1/12/1447 AH until the platform is closed or all seats allocated for domestic pilgrims from citizens and residents are fully booked.



It is noted that the ministry announced that cancellations can be made before the issuance of the permit and until 30/10/1447 AH without any deduction, while the specified discounts are applied after the issuance of the permit based on the date of the cancellation request.



On another note, the ministry has set the 14th of Dhul-Hijjah this year as the date for starting the issuance of Umrah visas and entry into the Kingdom for the new Umrah season 1448 AH.



The new calendar issued by the ministry includes the 15th of Dhul-Hijjah as the date for entering Mecca and issuing Umrah permits via the electronic application, and the first of Shawwal 1448 AH as the last date for issuing Umrah visas, with the 15th of the same month being the last date for Umrah performers to enter Saudi Arabia, and the 30th of Shawwal as the last date for all Umrah performers to depart.