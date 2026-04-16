غادر دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف المدينة المنورة اليوم، بعد أن زار المسجد النبوي الشريف وأدى الصلاة فيه، وتشرف بالسلام على رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وعلى صاحبيه رضوان الله عليهما.

رئيس وزراء باكستان يغادر المدينة المنورة


وكان في وداع دولته لدى مغادرته مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة المهندس فهد بن محمد البليهشي، ومدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف عبدالله الزهراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله برّي، وعددٌ من المسؤولين.
رئيس وزراء باكستان يغادر المدينة المنورة
رئيس وزراء باكستان يغادر المدينة المنورة