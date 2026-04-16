رئيس وزراء باكستان يغادر المدينة المنورة

غادر دولة رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف المدينة المنورة اليوم، بعد أن زار المسجد النبوي الشريف وأدى الصلاة فيه، وتشرف بالسلام على رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- وعلى صاحبيه رضوان الله عليهما.
وكان في وداع دولته لدى مغادرته مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي بالمدينة المنورة، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين المنطقة المهندس فهد بن محمد البليهشي، ومدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء يوسف عبدالله الزهراني، ومدير مكتب المراسم الملكية بالمنطقة إبراهيم بن عبدالله برّي، وعددٌ من المسؤولين.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, left Medina today after visiting the Prophet's Mosque and performing prayers there, and had the honor of greeting the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.
He was bid farewell at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina by the Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Engineer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Bulayshi, the Director of Regional Police, Major General Yusuf Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, and a number of officials.