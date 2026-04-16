رئيس وزراء باكستان يغادر المدينة المنورة

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, left Medina today after visiting the Prophet's Mosque and performing prayers there, and had the honor of greeting the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.

He was bid farewell at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina by the Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Region, Engineer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Bulayshi, the Director of Regional Police, Major General Yusuf Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the Director of the Royal Protocol Office in the region, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Barri, and a number of officials.