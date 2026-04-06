ضمن التبرُّع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد بمبلغ مليار ريال من نفقته الخاصة، سلّم أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة، أمس، وثائق تملك الوحدات السكنية لعددٍ من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة.

ورفع أمير الجوف، باسمه ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والتقدير لولي العهد على التبرع السخي، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرة تجسد ما توليه القيادة من عناية بالمواطن، وحرصها على توفير السكن الملائم.

ونوّه أمير منطقة الجوف بأن هذه المبادرات النوعية تسهم في تمكين الأسر المستحقة، وتوفير بيئة سكنية كريمة، بما يدعم جودة الحياة ويرتقي بمستوى المعيشة، ويعزِّز مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة.

من جانبه، رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة الجوف، على دعمه ومتابعته، مؤكداً أن ذلك أسهم في إنجاز المشروع في المنطقة بكفاءة وفي وقت قياسي.