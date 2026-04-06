As part of the generous donation made by the Crown Prince amounting to one billion riyals from his personal funds, the Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, delivered yesterday in the Emirate's Diwan the ownership documents for residential units to a number of deserving families in the region.

The Governor of Al-Jouf expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the people of the region, to the Crown Prince for the generous donation, affirming that this initiative embodies the leadership's care for citizens and its commitment to providing suitable housing.

The Governor of Al-Jouf noted that these qualitative initiatives contribute to empowering deserving families and providing a dignified living environment, which supports the quality of life, enhances living standards, and strengthens the development process in the region.

For his part, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Governor of Al-Jouf for his support and follow-up, confirming that this has contributed to the efficient completion of the project in the region in record time.