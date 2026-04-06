ضمن التبرُّع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد بمبلغ مليار ريال من نفقته الخاصة، سلّم أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة، أمس، وثائق تملك الوحدات السكنية لعددٍ من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة.
ورفع أمير الجوف، باسمه ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والتقدير لولي العهد على التبرع السخي، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرة تجسد ما توليه القيادة من عناية بالمواطن، وحرصها على توفير السكن الملائم.
ونوّه أمير منطقة الجوف بأن هذه المبادرات النوعية تسهم في تمكين الأسر المستحقة، وتوفير بيئة سكنية كريمة، بما يدعم جودة الحياة ويرتقي بمستوى المعيشة، ويعزِّز مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة.
من جانبه، رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة الجوف، على دعمه ومتابعته، مؤكداً أن ذلك أسهم في إنجاز المشروع في المنطقة بكفاءة وفي وقت قياسي.
As part of the generous donation made by the Crown Prince amounting to one billion riyals from his personal funds, the Governor of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, delivered yesterday in the Emirate's Diwan the ownership documents for residential units to a number of deserving families in the region.
The Governor of Al-Jouf expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the people of the region, to the Crown Prince for the generous donation, affirming that this initiative embodies the leadership's care for citizens and its commitment to providing suitable housing.
The Governor of Al-Jouf noted that these qualitative initiatives contribute to empowering deserving families and providing a dignified living environment, which supports the quality of life, enhances living standards, and strengthens the development process in the region.
For his part, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Governor of Al-Jouf for his support and follow-up, confirming that this has contributed to the efficient completion of the project in the region in record time.