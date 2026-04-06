احتفل الشاب بدر عبدالله سالم العماري بزواجه من ابنة خالد باجابر، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، وشرف الحفل الأمير فيصل بن سلطان بن عبدالله الفيصل ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين متمنين لهما التوفيق في حياتهما القادمة.
The young man Badr Abdullah Salem Al-Amari celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Khalid Bajaber, in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, amidst the presence of family and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds, wishing them success in their future life together.