احتفل الشاب بدر عبدالله سالم العماري بزواجه من ابنة خالد باجابر، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، وشرف الحفل الأمير فيصل بن سلطان بن عبدالله الفيصل ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات للعروسين متمنين لهما التوفيق في حياتهما القادمة.